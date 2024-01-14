Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Graphite

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite anode materials (BAM) for lithium-ion batteries.

Highlights.

Springdale Graphite Project

  • Springdale named Discovery of the Year in the 2023 Australian Mining Prospect Awards
  • Bulk concentrate testwork program competed at ALS Laboratory, Perth
  • Spring botanical surveys completed
  • Scoping study nearing completion for imminent release

Collie Downstream Processing Facilities

  • New micronising qualification equipment delivered and installed at Collie

Corporate

  • Cash at bank at quarter end of $1.5M
  • $333K instalment received from the Western Australian Government Collie Futures Industry Development Fund for milestones achieved during the quarter
  • $1.2M received from the Critical Minerals Development Program grant announced in May 2023
  • AGM held 24 November 2023
  • Further funding from the Collie Futures Industry Development Fund ($333K) and R&D tax rebates expected in March quarter 2024


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgraphite stocksgraphite mininggraphite explorationasx:ig6Graphite Investing
IG6:AU
International Graphite
×