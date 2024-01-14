- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite anode materials (BAM) for lithium-ion batteries.
Highlights.
Springdale Graphite Project
- Springdale named Discovery of the Year in the 2023 Australian Mining Prospect Awards
- Bulk concentrate testwork program competed at ALS Laboratory, Perth
- Spring botanical surveys completed
- Scoping study nearing completion for imminent release
Collie Downstream Processing Facilities
- New micronising qualification equipment delivered and installed at Collie
Corporate
- Cash at bank at quarter end of $1.5M
- $333K instalment received from the Western Australian Government Collie Futures Industry Development Fund for milestones achieved during the quarter
- $1.2M received from the Critical Minerals Development Program grant announced in May 2023
- AGM held 24 November 2023
- Further funding from the Collie Futures Industry Development Fund ($333K) and R&D tax rebates expected in March quarter 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
International Graphite Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
International Graphite
Overview
Unprecedented demand for battery metals is swinging attention to graphite and the critical role it plays in the batteries needed to power electric vehicles and renewable energy, and global hopes for a sustainable future.
This is where International Graphite (ASX:IG6) comes into play. Based in Western Australia, the company is on track to be one of Australia's first mine-to-market graphite producers and a new supplier of battery anode material to global battery manufacturers.
Of all the components in a lithium-ion battery, the biggest volume is in graphite which makes up 95 percent of the battery anode. It can take 50 to 100 kilograms of graphite to make a single battery – up to 10 times more graphite than lithium.
Photo credit: Visual Capitalist
Analysts agree that demand for graphite is inextricably linked to the surging demand for clean energy and graphite is in limited supply. The world now faces a significant shortage – one which will only grow more severe as economies ramp up their efforts to achieve net-zero.
The United States alone predicts a graphite shortfall of up to 1.2 million metric tons by 2030, to say nothing of how severe the shortage is likely to be on a global scale.
The graphite supply chain is racing to keep pace. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence predicts the world will need at least 97 new flake graphite mines by 2035. Although opening new graphite mines is a good start, the raw material alone will not meet the need for high quality, processed graphite suitable for making battery anodes. Currently, nearly every kilogram of battery anode material is processed through China and battery manufacturers worldwide are looking for additional and alternative supply. The pressure is on resource nations worldwide to develop downstream processing capability.
International Graphite is currently developing a planned graphite mine at Springdale, on Western Australia’s south coast, linked to a state-of-the-art research and downstream processing hub in the industrial town of Collie.
A pilot scale micronising and spheroidising plant has been commissioned at Collie, which is in the centre of Western Australia’s main electricity generation grid. A graphite micronising plant, with a capacity of approximately 4,000 tons per annum (tpa), is expected to be operational in 2024.
The company’s vision for a complete mine-to-market business is designed to achieve maximum value from the natural graphite resource. Operating exclusively in Western Australia, it leverages one of the most attractive jurisdictions in the world for resource investment with the backing of supportive government policy and an ethical graphite supply chain built on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Ultimately, International Graphite is designing its entire business to be as efficient and sustainable as possible, bringing new graphite supplies to market, new jobs to Australian regional communities, and new export opportunities to the nation. Its model is closely aligned with the Australian Government's critical minerals strategy and the Western Australian Government's vision for a world-class renewable energy and battery hub around Collie.
To date, International Graphite has received more than AU$6.7 million in combined state and federal government investment.
Company Highlights
- International Graphite (ASX:IG6) is on track to be one of Australia's first mine-to-market graphite producers and a new supplier of battery anode material to global battery manufacturers.
- Primary focus is battery anode material for lithium-ion batteries, supporting the global revolution in electric vehicles and green energy technologies.
- Operating exclusively in Western Australia, one of the world’s most reliable and attractive jurisdictions for resource investment and mineral supply.
- Currently developing a planned graphite mine at Springdale and a state-of-the-art research and downstream processing hub in the industrial town of Collie.
- 100-percent company-owned graphite resource at Springdale is expected to support a long life mining operation ensuring a secure, stable supply of graphite concentrate feed for value-added processing.
- Downstream facilities being developed in Collie – the heart of Western Australia’s power generation infrastructure.
- A micronising pilot plant has been commissioned with commercial micronising scheduled by 2024.
- Enormous graphite potential at Springdale Graphite Project following successful 2022/2023 drilling campaign.
- Total Springdale mineral resource estimate grew from 15.3 Mt @ 6 percent total graphitic carbon (TGC) to 49.3 Mt @ 6.5 percent TGC, making it the second largest known graphite deposit in Australia.
- The Springdale Graphite Project was named Discovery of the Year in the 20th annual Australian Mining Prospect Awards.
- The integrated business is underpinned by strong technical expertise and rigorous environmental social and governance standards.
- Strong community support including AU$6.7 million Australian government investment.
Key Projects
Springdale Graphite Resource
Outstanding results have been achieved from exploration drilling at Springdale, on Western Australia’s south coast, where International Graphite owns a high-grade fine flake graphite deposit.
Comprising three exploration licenses and a prospecting license covering a total area of 180 square kilometers, International Graphite’s Springdale Project is located 25 kilometres east of Hopetoun and 150 kilometres from the port of Esperance on Western Australia’s south coast.
An extensive drilling program has been completed defining four new graphite targets from the first of seven potential anomalies identified by aeromagnetic survey. These are located very close to the existing mineral resource. Extensive areas are yet to be investigated and the company is confident that additional reserves will be discovered in the future.
Metallurgical testing has shown that the Springdale resource is well-suited to battery anode material production and would support a long-lived shallow open-pit mining operation.
Completion of the extensive 2022-2023 drilling campaign has paved the way for an increased mineral resource estimate that hailed the Springdale Graphite project as the second largest known graphite deposit in Australia. Total Springdale mineral resource estimate has been expanded from 15.3 Mt @ 6 percent total graphitic carbon (TGC) to 49.3 Mt @ 6.5 percent TGC.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Located in a world-class mining hub with established services and infrastructure. Notable operations in the area include First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM) Ravensthorpe Nickel Mine, and Galaxy Resources' (ASX:GXY) Mt Cattlin Lithium Mine.
- Promising Geology: The project is located on cleared agricultural land and within the Albany Frazer Belt, one of Australia's foremost exploration regions.
- Existing Resource: An inferred mineral estimate puts the Springdale Resource at 15.6 million tons of graphite at 6 percent total graphitic carbon content (TGC), including a high-grade inferred mineral resource of 2.6 million tons at 17.5 percent TGC.
- Excellent Drilling Results: A strong 2022-2023 drilling campaign paved the way for a new mineral resource estimate making the Springdale Graphite Project the second-largest known graphite deposit in Australia. The company has completed 20,466 meters of drilling since June 2022, building on 7,900 meters of prior drilling. Results include four new graphite discoveries and confirmation of high-grade domains in the existing resource model and block performance.
- Sustainable Mining: Mining will involve multiple shallow open pits, targeting weathered/oxide mineralization zones. The operation will primarily comprise free digging with limited drilling and blasting.
- High-quality Mineralisation: Metallurgical analysis has shown that a 95 percent graphite concentrate can be made from Springdale and can be upgraded to battery grade 99.95 percent through purification.
- Downstream Processing: Graphite concentrates produced at Springdale will be transported 450 kilometres by road to Collie, where International Graphite plans to construct a graphite micronising facility and an advanced battery anode material manufacturing plant. A pilot micronising plant – one of the most advanced of its kind in Australia – was commissioned in 2022.Collie Downstream Processing
Collie Downstream Processing
International Graphite’s multifaceted processing operation will incorporate state-of-the-art research and development facilities with separate operations for graphite micronising and battery anode material production.
A pilot scale graphite micronising and spheroidising equipment commissioned in 2022 has since been upgraded to a larger, qualification scale plant which will launch the International Graphite brand in world markets and provide product samples for customer testing and qualification.
A definitive feasibility study has been completed for the establishment of a commercial scale micronising operation at Collie with a nominal capacity of 4,000 tpa. Besides being a product in its own right, micronised graphite is also a by-product in the manufacture of battery anode material. The micronising plant is expected to be operational before the end of 2024 and will use imported graphite concentrate feed until the Company’s Springdale mine and concentrator comes online creating a fully integrated circuit.
This approach is strategically timed to generate early cashflow for the business, as well as establishing early markets.
An initial scoping study has also been released for the establishment of a second manufacturing operation that will produce coated and uncoated purified, spheroidised graphite for lithium-ion battery anodes. Land has been earmarked at Collie with construction expected to commence in 2026.
Located at the southern end of Western Australia's main industrial strip, the town of Collie has many strategic advantages for industry. The Western Australian Government has committed an unprecedented AU$650 million to support regional economic growth and to advance the region as a hub for critical mineral processing and renewable energy.
Highlights:
- Emerging battery and renewable energy hub:
- Collie is the centre of Western Australia’s electricity generation infrastructure transitioning from coal
- strong investment in renewables ensures ready access to “green” power
- skilled technical workforce and training facilities
- efficient transport with extensive road and rail infrastructure
- strong community and government support for International Graphite
- Established R&D Facilities:
- first premises and R&D hub established in Collie light industrial area
- pilot scale micronising and spheroidising plant successfully commissioned in 2022
- micronising qualification-scale equipment installed to support product testing, customer agreements and market acceptance
- Australia’s first high thermal graphite furnace on site – supporting the development of graphite purification processes
- Graphite Micronising Facility:
- definitive feasibility study completed for a 4kt/y micronising plant – one of the first of its kind in Australia
- micronised products will generate cashflow, introduce the IG brand and establish markets for future by-products from battery anode material production
- plant expected to be operational before the end of 2024
- Battery Anode Material (BAM) Facility:
- site for the future BAM plant selected at Collie.
- scoping study released with economic modeling showing strong business case
- proposed facilities capable of processing up to 40kt/y of graphite concentrates to produce uncoated and coated purified/spheroidising/coated graphite suitable for BAM
Key Management Personnel
Phil Hearse - Chairman
One of Australia’s leading metallurgists and an authority on graphite project development, Phil Hearse founded International Graphite in 2018 and continues to lead the company’s growth and development. An engineer with more than 40 years of experience in diverse and challenging projects around the world, his extensive career has taken him from operational and technical roles at Broken Hill, Bougainville Copper, Queensland Nickel (QNI) and Gove Alumina to senior executive and managerial positions in engineering and operating companies.
Hearse is the owner and managing director of Battery Limits, one of Australia’s leading graphite metallurgy and process engineering firms. The company has assisted many listed public companies to develop bankable feasibility studies for graphite mines and concentrators and has generated significant intellectual property in downstream processing and knowledge of the end use market. Hearse has an MBA from Hull University UK and a Bachelor of Applied Science in primary metallurgy from the University of SA. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Andrew Worland - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Worland is a mining executive and experienced ASX/TSX director with over 25 years in senior finance, corporate, project management and marketing roles in the Western Australian mining sector.
Worland's commodity experience includes exploration, development and operations in lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, iron ore, molybdenum, copper and uranium. He has a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in finance and marketing from the University of Western Australia and is a qualified chartered company secretary and fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
David Pass - Non-executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
David Pass has played a key role in the technical development of International Graphite since the company’s inception. A metallurgist with 30 years in the mining industry, he brings a mix of operational processing, process design, project, due diligence skills and management experience including mine operations experience with Barrick Gold.
Pass is chief executive officer of Battery Limits and an acknowledged expert in graphite primary and downstream processing and has led several studies in graphite project development to definitive feasibility level. He holds a Bachelor of Science in metallurgy from Murdoch University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Matthew O’Kane - Non-executive Director
Matthew O’Kane is a senior mineral industry executive and company director with 25 years’ experience in the mining, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, the US and Asia, in both developed and emerging markets, from start-up companies through to MNC’s. He has served on the board of mining companies in Canada, Hong Kong and Australia, and is currently managing director of Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) and a non-executive director of Azarga Uranium (TSX:AZZ) and Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR). O’Kane has been a non-executive director of International Graphite since the company was listed in April 2022.
Robert Hodby – Chief Financial Officer and Company SecretaryRobert Hodby is a finance and accounting specialist with more than 20 years’ experience in the Australian resource and energy sector, including seven years as CFO and company secretary of Kibaran Resources(ASX:KNL), the predecessor to Australian graphite company EcoGraf (ASX:EGR). A member of CPA Australia and member of the Governance Institute of Australia, Hodby specialises in the financial management and administration of public and listed companies at both operational and corporate levels. During his career, he has held numerous executive and project management positions as well as CFO, board and company secretarial roles, with a strong track record in corporate finance, capital raising and international product marketing, particularly in the emerging graphite market.
South Star Battery Metals
Overview
The green energy industry is booming. Unprecedented positive trends seen year after year present junior mining companies with exceptional growth potential as vital minerals like graphite and lithium needed to power alternative energies surge in demand.
Market research estimates that worldwide graphite output needs to increase by nearly 500 percent by 2050 to meet the growing demand for energy storage. If you are an investor looking for exposure in this market, there is no better time to investSouth Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF) is set to contribute to filling this global graphite demand. It currently operates its flagship Santa Cruz graphite project in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Brazil. Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction is on budget and on schedule with commercial production planned for January 2024.
The company operates in what is arguably the best region worldwide to be developing a new graphite project. Brazil currently produces upwards of 90,000 tonnes of graphite on an annual basis and has a significant internal demand for the product, which advantageously positions South Star as a first-mover in the South American graphite production space. More than that, once in production, South Star will become the first new graphite producer in the Americas in a decade.
The flagship Santa Cruz graphite project sits in the second-largest flake graphite-producing district in the world. This robust project hosts the perfect storm of large flake ore mineralization and production quality concentrates of over 95 percent purity.
Southstar Battery Metals’ 5-7 Year Strategic Plan
South Star has been quick to advance its flagship asset for production readiness. In October 2020, the Phase 1 environmental permit was approved, and in December 2020, South Star released exciting news that it received the mining permit for its 13,000-tonnes-per-year (tpy) Phase 1 pilot plant. Phase 2 production (25,000 tpy) is partially funded and planned for 2026, while Phase 3 (50,000 tpy) is scheduled for 2028.
Leveraging the rapidly growing graphite demand and positive market outlook, South Star aims to become a significant producer in the battery metals space.
Meanwhile, after a successful pilot plant metallurgical testing conducted at the company’s BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama in 2022, South Star announced the completion of the project’s maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) indicating 520,000 tonnes of contained graphite with an open pit-constrained mineral resource estimate of 22 million tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade of 2.4 percent (Cg), based on a 1.1 percent cut-off grade. A drilling program composed of 2,000 tp 2,500 meters is underway to support a NI 43-101 preliminary economic assessment( PEA) planned for Q1 of 2024.
The 2023 drilling campaign has been completed at the BamaStar Graphite Project designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI 43-101 preliminary economic assessment. Fifteen holes totaling approximately 1,900 meters were successfully completed, and all holes at BamaStar have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization. The company has received a US$3.2-million grant (C$4.4 million) from the Department of Defense to advance the NI 43-101 feasibility study for the BamaStar Graphite Project.
South Star’s management team includes experienced mining heavyweights, mine builders and operators. The unparalleled local expertise, proven track records of success and vested interest in company success prime South Star for exceptional growth and project achievements.
Company Highlights
- South Star Battery Metals is positioned to emerge as the first new graphite producer since 1996 as it develops near-term production projects in Brazil and the United States.
- The company’s flagship Santa Cruz graphite project leverages mining-friendly conditions and its strategic position in the second-largest flake graphite-producing district in the world.
- Santa Cruz is an open-pit deposit with 15 drill-ready targets across a 13,000-hectare property. The entire land package hosts widespread mineralization, according to the Brazilian Mining Authority.
- The company started Phase 1 construction of the Santa Cruz Graphite mine in June 2022 with production commencing in January 2024.
- South Star’s current market capitalization stands at C$10.6 million
- South Star Battery Metals has a streaming agreement with Sprott Resources Streaming and Royalty Corp. worth up to $US28 million as prepayment for graphite concentrates from the Santa Cruz Graphite Project.
- The company’s US-based Ceylon graphite project is located on the northeast end of the Alabama Graphite Belt, and is embarking on a two-month drilling program in support of the upcoming preliminary economic assessment (PEA), planned for completion by the end of Q3 2024.
- The company has received a US$3.2 million grant (C$4.4 million) from the Department of Defense to advance an NI 43-101 Feasibility Study for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama.
- South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship.
Key Project
Santa Cruz Graphite Project
The Santa Cruz graphite project consists of 13 approved exploration licenses covering approximately 13,000 hectares in the Bahia State of Brazil, the second-largest flake graphite-producing district in the world.
Extensive development has been completed to date on the property, including over 7,000 meters of drilling and a successful pilot plant test on over 30 tonnes of mineralized material. In 2017, South Star completed a PEA technical report for the project that indicated resources of 14.99 million tonnes at 2.70 percent graphite and inferred resources of 3.57 million tonnes at 2.90 percent graphite. An NI 43-101 PFS and updated resource estimate have also been completed.
Phase 1 operations include a 13,000-tpy fully licensed pilot plant. Phase 2 operations represent a larger scale concentration plant with 25,000 tonnes per year planned production scalability and environmental work program scheduled.South Star has a streaming agreement with Sprott Resources Streaming and Royalty Corp. worth up to US$28 million as prepayment for graphite concentrates from the Santa Cruz Graphite Project. On June 2, 2022, South Star commenced Phase 1 construction of the Santa Cruz mine and planned commercial production is slated for January 2024.
The property hosts sizable geologic upside, with 95 percent of the project unexplored.
Alabama Graphite Project
South Star’s Alabama Graphite Project covers approximately 500 acres on the northeast end of the Alabama Graphite Belt, located in Coosa County, Alabama. It’s a historic mine, active during both World Wars. Historically, the Ceylon Graphite mine targeted outcropping graphite mineralization, averaging 3 to 5 percent carbon. The mineralization is at the surface, where the graphite host was originally mined with shovels and excavators. This shows potential upside for modern mining approaches.
South Star is preparing for its first phased exploration, with initial work including RC drilling to further define the extent and structure of the deposit. It will be combined with additional field mapping and surface sampling. Subsequent phases will include diamond core drilling, bench and pilot scale metallurgy, preliminary resource estimation and engineering. South Star will also continue to expand and develop excellent relationships with the community, as well as with local, state and federal agencies, originally established by the Charge Minerals’ team.
The Alabama Graphite Project recently received results from a regional-scale and local geologic and structural mapping and sampling program. It showed more than 29 trenches, totalling 2,769 linear meters, dug to a two-meter depth. The results resulted in upwards of 765 samples, plus standards and duplicates, being analyzed. The GIRCU Laboratory in Guangzhou, China tested 10 representative samples. It indicated a crush-grind-flotation concentration of 96 to 97 percent, with recoveries of approximately 86 percent. The study described the ore as well-liberated and easy to process.
Management Team
Richard Pearce - CEO and Director
Richard Pearce is an entrepreneur and founding partner with over 20 years of experience in planning and managing complex operations throughout the Americas. He has been based in Brazil since 2008 and worked throughout the country. He has a wide range of consulting and advisory experience including technical services, project & asset development, corporate advisory services, business administration and incorporation services, deal origination, mergers and acquisitions advisory, construction, and operations. He is based out of São Paulo, Brazil and is a native speaker of English, as well as fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. Country experience includes Canada, the US, and most countries throughout Latin America. He is passionate about supporting companies and helping them grow and explore the Brazilian markets. He is also a qualified person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101.
Marc Leduc - Chairman
Marc Leduc is a mining engineer and geologist with over 30 years of experience involving all aspects of the development, operations, planning, and evaluation of mining projects including over 20 years in Latin America. Leduc was president and CEO of Luna Gold, operator of the Aurizona mine in Brazil, from 2015 to 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering, with honors, from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Ottawa.
Eric Allison - Executive Director
Eric Allison has over 36 years of experience in the natural resource industry, working in technical, business, project development, and management roles. He formerly served as CEO and COO of Brazahav Resources, a private entity developing a brownfield gold mine project in Brazil. Previously, he was the director of research and chief geologist at Casimir Capital, specializing in junior mining companies and served as the director of business development at Sempra Commodities. Over his career, Allison has also served in various roles for Cyprus Amax Minerals, Amax Energy, SPG Exploration, and Texaco. He has served on the boards of several private and public companies.
Daniel Wilton - Independent Director
Daniel Wilton has 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and principal investing in the mining sector. He was most recently a partner at Pacific Road Capital Management, a mining-focused private equity investment firm with approximately C$800 million under management. At Pacific Road, Wilton reviewed a number of projects in Brazil, led the investment in Luna Gold, now Equinox Gold, and financed the development of the Aurizona gold project through critical pre-feasibility and permitting activities. Prior to joining Pacific Road, his roles included managing director and head of the Global Mining and Metals Group at National Bank Financial and other corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions roles at global institutions based in London, Toronto, and New York.
Priscila Costa Lima - Independent Director
Priscila Costa Lima is a finance and accounting executive with a proven track record in the entertainment and junior mining/resource industries. She is experienced in financial reporting, risk management and corporate finance of publicly traded companies, and in the implementation of new accounting systems, and budget processes. Costa Lima is also currently the director of finance and administration at Mangrove Lithium and a board member at West Vault Mining.
Samantha Shorter - CFO
Samantha Shorter is chief financial officer at South Star Battery Metals and secretary for Osprey Gold Development. She is also on the board of Pacific Empire Minerals Corp., Orogen Royalties, Hawthorn Resources and Sorrento Resources and Partner at Red Fern Consulting. Shorter received an undergraduate degree from the University of British Columbia.
Key Team Members - Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phased Construction and Operations
Julio Jose Da Silva - General Mine Manager
Julio Da Silva is a mechanical engineer and project manager with over 22 years of experience in the mining and mineral resource sector in Brazil. His expertise includes operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, open-pit mining, metallurgy, placing plants on care and maintenance, mine start-up, quality assurance and control, inventory controls, security, logistics, and the general operations of mine management. He has held various senior management positions at Mineração Morro Verde, Luna/Trek, Yamana, and Aura Minerals. He has degrees in mechanical engineering and project management and is a native Portuguese speaker with intermediate English.
Marcia Cota - Controller and Finance Manager
Marcia Cota is a finance professional with more than 20 years of experience in controls, treasury, finance, data analysis, ERP implementation, tax, audits, cash flow management, logistics, budgeting, and forecasting. She has held several senior management positions in Brazil and overseas with Net Brasil, W Torre, Genea Angola, Locar Guindastes e Transportes, and Mineração Morro Verde. She has a master’s of business administration with a specialization in advanced finance analysis. She is a native speaker of Portuguese and fluent in English.
Antonio de Assis - Sales and Marketing Director
Antonio Assis has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience, with much of that time spent in the natural flake and synthetic graphite markets. He has a long, successful career and has held various senior sales, marketing, and business development positions with Syrah Resources, Nacional de Grafite, Technografit, and Grupo Unimetal. Throughout his career he has worked on overseeing sales teams, creating marketing plans to increase exposure and sales, and developing extensive commercial relationships in the industrial and value-add graphite markets in more than 50 countries around the world. His expertise includes prospecting, sales, marketing, customer relations, technical performance, customer support, contracts, and negotiations. He has degrees in business administration as well as marketing and sales, in addition to being fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish.
Marcelo Castro - Construction Project Manager
Castro is a mechanical engineer with over 25 years of engineering, design, construction, and project management experience, with most of that expertise focused on the mining and mineral resource space in Brazil. Castro has been involved with large construction projects with CAPEX of over US$100 million, and overseeing large teams associated with EPCM projects. He has held various senior project management positions with Lyon Engineering, Beadell, Luna, and Ausenco. He has degrees in mechanical engineering, business administration for engineers, and workplace safety engineering. Castro is native Portuguese speaker and fluent in English.
Luciano Lazaro - Supply Chain and Procurement Manager
Luciano Lazaro is an experienced supply chain manager with more than 30 years of experience with supply chain, procurement, logistics, COMEX, contracts, and planning and controls. He has held several senior positions with Vale, Ericsson Telecommunications, Brazilian Pipeline Carriers, Anglo Ferrous, Aura Minerals, Ferrous Resources, Luna, and Mineração Morro Verde. He has degrees in economic sciences, urban and regional planning and project management. He is a native speaker of Portuguese and fluent in English.
Altech – Outstanding Definitive Feasibility Study for Silumina AnodesTM Battery Materials Project
Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the exceptional results from a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) conducted for an 8,000tpa (120 GWh) alumina- coated metallurgical silicon plant planned for Saxony, Germany. This facility, spearheaded by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) with ownership split of 75% Altech and 25% Frankfurt stock exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM), is set to produce cutting-edge and patented alumina-coated silicon battery anode materials known as "Silumina AnodesTM." This product, manufactured exclusively under license from Altech, is strategically aimed at meeting the escalating demand in the European and US electric vehicle and grid storage battery market.
Highlights
- Highly positive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) - 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM project
- 8,000 tpa alumina-coated metallurgical silicon only
- Customers to blend coated silicon (10%) with their uncoated graphite source
- Means expansion from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh)
- Increase of battery energy density by at least 30%
- Capital cost estimated at €112 million with outstanding economics
- Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV10) of €684 million
- Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 34%
- Payback period is 2.4 years
- Forecast 18% CAGR growth of silicon in battery anodes till 2035
- Green accredited project using renewable energy
- Pilot plant construction in final stages for product qualification
- NDAs executed with two German automakers, two US automakers, one US battery materials supply company and one European battery maker
Project Economics
With a capital investment of €112 million, Altech’s DFS projects a net present value of €684 million (NPV10), with net cash of €105 million per annum generated from operations. The internal rate of return is estimated at 34%, with investment capital paid back in 2.4 years. Total annual revenue at the 8,000tpa full rate of production is estimated €328 million per annum.
Figure 1 – Proposed 8,000 tpa Silumina AnodeTM Plant at Saxony, Germany
All Alumina-Coated Silicon Project
A Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) was completed in April 2022 based on production of 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of Silumina AnodesTM product, comprising 1,000 tpa of high-purity alumina-coated metallurgical silicon incorporated into 9,000 tpa of similarly coated graphite (10% silicon mix). Since then, during the preparation of the Silumina AnodesTM project DFS, Altech has expanded the project's output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh, all with the same plant and equipment. According to feedback from potential customers, utilising their existing qualified graphite source is a priority. Furthermore, although there is a marginal advantage in using alumina-coated graphite, the primary appeal for potential customers lies in integrating Altech-coated silicon into their battery products. Despite initial considerations regarding the benefits of coating graphite with alumina, such as the reduction of first-cycle loss, Altech's research has demonstrated that the cost-to-reward ratio for graphite is relatively minimal. Consequently, Altech’s Silumina AnodesTM plant is now solely focused on producing 8,000 tpa of alumina-coated metallurgical silicon product. This product will be integrated into the graphite by the customers within their battery plants, rather than at Altech's facility.
See the Silumina AnodeTM Plant Design at https://youtu.be/F15UzyoYC8I
Silicon in Anodes is the Future
Tesla, a global leader in the electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery industry, has declared that the required step change to increase lithium-ion battery energy density and reduce costs is to introduce silicon in battery anodes, as silicon has ~ ten times the energy retention capacity compared to graphite. Metallurgical silicon has been identified as the most promising anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now, silicon was unable to be used in commercial lithium-ion batteries due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume during battery charge, causing particle swelling, fracturing and ultimately battery failure. The second challenge is that silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery (first cycle loss). Lithium ions are rendered inactive by the silicon, immediately reducing battery performance and life. The battery industry has been in a race to crack the silicon barrier. One of the main barriers limiting future Li-ion battery improvements in the areas of vehicle range, battery weight, charging speed, and cost, is the inherent energy capacity and performance of graphite as the anode material. Graphite anode material has a theoretical capacity of 372 mAh/g, and a volumetric capacity of approximately 700 mAh/cc, and takes up more space than any other component in the battery cell. As a result, many believe the next breakthrough in Li-ion battery technology will relate to anode performance, specifically, the replacement of graphite with ultra-high-capacity silicon metal.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Altech Batteries
Overview
Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC, FRA:A3Y) is a battery technology company focused on commercialising the revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium-Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery, destined for the renewable energy grid storage market. The SCSS Battery does not require lithium, cobalt, copper, or graphite, bypassing these high-demand and expensive minerals, and leverages a novel sodium-chloride (common table salt) technology to produce a more durable and longer-lasting battery. This new battery uses cheaper and readily available sodium rather than the more scarce, costly, and risky lithium. Lastly, Altech is headed by an experienced team who understands what it takes to bring transformative technology to market.
That’s not all Altech has going for it, either. Unlike other energy storage options, the company’s new SCSS Battery technology promises to solve many issues associated with traditional lithium batteries, including fire and explosion risks, manufacturing costs, operating temperature ranges and lifespans.
The reality is simple: Lithium-ion batteries have been susceptible to fire and explosions and have even malfunctioned in certain temperatures — all critical issues that must be solved to ensure long-term sustainability.
CERENERGY® batteries solve these challenges. For example, they do not contain any volatile flammable electrolyte or plastic separator and use a solid-state ceramic tube. Simply put, the thermal runaway problem that’s plaguing lithium-ion batteries is not possible with Altech’s new battery technology.
Altech has a joint venture agreement with the German government battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS, which has been developing the CERENERGY® battery over the past eight years and invested over 35 million euros in research and development. Now, Altech is helping commercialise the technology by providing expertise and resources to build a new 120-MWh-per-annum plant in Saxony, Germany, on Altech’s land.
Company Highlights
- Altech Batteries is a battery technology company commercialising its revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium-Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery that uses common table salt technology.
- Altech’s proprietary technology does not require lithium, cobalt, copper or graphite, eliminating cost, ethical, safety and supply chain issues.
- Compared to lithium-ion batteries, the CERENERGY® battery is fire and explosion-proof, is cheaper to manufacture, suitable in any temperature range and provides a greater lifespan.
- Altech has a joint venture agreement with Fraunhofer IKTS, the German Government’s Battery Institute that has been developing the SCSS technology for eight years with significant financial investment.
- The joint venture is building a new 120 MWh plant in Saxony, Germany to manufacture the new SAS 1 MWh GridPack, designed for the lucrative and growing grid storage market.
- Additionally, Altech is building a pilot plant for its Silumina AnodesTM product, designed to improve lithium-ion batteries by providing a higher capacity anode for the EV market. This patented technology involves coating silicon and graphite with high-purity alumina, increasing the capacity of lithium-ion batteries by 30 percent compared to traditional graphite only anodes.
- Through a finalized definitive feasibility study, Altech expanded the Silumina AnodesTMproject output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh.
Key Projects
CERENERGY® Sodium-Chloride Solid State Battery Project
Altech Batteries and Fraunhofer IKTS are currently commercialising the Sodium-Chloride Solid State (SCSS) battery technology, which uses sodium over lithium. It is a solution geared toward the renewable energy grid storage market, an often overlooked but significant market for the transition to renewable energy.
Project Highlights:
- Solves Major Issues with Lithium-Ion Batteries: We’ve seen challenges with lithium-ion batteries become news stories as these batteries experience thermal runaway or cannot operate outside an ideal temperature range. CERENERGY® battery technology does not use combustible liquid electrolytes and has a significantly improved temperature range of -40 to 60 degrees Celsius.
- Impressive Shelf Life and Operating Life: Unlike lithium-ion batteries, the CERENERGY® battery does not use a liquid electrolyte, meaning it does not deteriorate over time; there is no loss of sodium. CERENERGY® batteries have extended shelf life compared to lithium-ion and an operating lifespan of over 15 years, which also exceeds lithium batteries.
- Pilot Plant and New GridPack Underway: Altech Batteries and Fraunhofer IKTS are now commercialising the technology with a new 100 MWh plant in Saxony. Additionally, Altech recently announced its new 1 MWh GridPack designed for grid storage. The new GridPack is suitable for all weather conditions, has low maintenance costs, and has a long battery life.
Silumina Anodes™ Pilot Plant
Altech Batteries has purchased the land in Saxony, Germany, for its 10,000-tpa proprietary Silumina AnodesTM battery materials plant. The plant has a completed pre-feasibility study with outstanding economics. The company strategically selected the plant’s location to serve the European battery market. The pilot plant will be built adjacent to the land.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Pre-Feasibility Study Completed: The PFS produced robust economics including:
- Pre-tax NPV8 US$507 million
- Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 40 percent
- Payback (full rate) 3.1 years
- EBITDA US$63 million p.a.
- Capital cost US$95 million
- Production costs – US$12.20/kg
- Avg. sale price – US$18.50/kg
- Gross Margin – 34 percent
- Plant Designed for Minimal Environmental Impact: The Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO), located in Norway, has reviewed the plant’s design and awarded it the rating of “Medium Green.” This rating indicates that the project achieves ‘green’ financing.
- Feedstock Supply of Battery-Grade Anode Materials Secured: Altech Batteries has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two European suppliers of battery-grade materials: SGL Carbon and Ferroglobe.
- Finalized DFS: Altech’s final definitive feasibility study expanded the Silumina AnodesTM project output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh.
Management Team
Luke Frederick Atkins - Non-executive Chairman
Luke Frederick Atkins is a lawyer by profession and one of the founders of the company. Atkins brings to the board extensive experience in the areas of mining, exploration and corporate governance. Atkins is also non-executive director of the successful ASX-listed mining and exploration company, Bauxite Resources (BRL) (now Australian Silica Quartz). Atkins formerly held the role of executive chairman of BRL after co-founding the company in 2007. He has played a key role in BRL third party negotiations to successfully access funding, joint venture partnerships, land and infrastructure. Atkins has had extensive experience in capital raising and has held some executive and non-executive directorships of private and publicly listed companies including several mining and exploration companies.
Iggy Tan - Managing Director
Iggy Tan is a highly experienced mining and chemical executive with several significant achievements in commercial mining projects such as capital raising, funding, construction, start-ups and operations. Tan has over 30 years of chemical and mining experience and has been an executive director of some ASX-listed companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Cross, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Australia, and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Tan is responsible for managing and implementing the next stage of Altech’s strategic business objectives. Having been involved in the commissioning and start-up of seven resource projects in Australia and overseas, including high-purity technology projects, Tan is an accomplished project builder and developer.
He was the managing director of Nickelore, Galaxy Resources and Kogi Iron. At Galaxy, Tan was responsible for capital raising, construction and start-up of the company’s Mt Cattlin spodumene mine ($80 million) and the Jiangsu lithium carbonate plant ($100 million), which resulted in Galaxy becoming the world’s leading producer of high-purity lithium carbonate. The Jiangsu plant was eventually sold for $260 million in 2014.
Uwe Ahrens - Alternate Director
Uwe Ahrens is the executive director of Melewar Industrial Group Berhad and managing director of Melewar Integrated Engineering Sdn Bhd. He is also on the board of other private limited companies. Ahrens holds masters in both mechanical engineering and business administration from the Technical University Darmstadt, Germany. Upon graduation, Ahrens joined the international engineering and industrial plant supplier, KOCH Transporttechnik GmbH in Germany, now part of FLSmidth Group, where he held a senior management position for 12 years, working mainly in Germany, the USA and South Africa.
In 1997, Ahrens was the general manager of KOCH in South East Asia and became its managing director in 1999. He joined Melewar Group in 2002 and is also currently chief technical officer of the Melewar group of companies responsible for engineering, upgrading, modification and extension of machinery and plant, as well as the overall maintenance.
Martin Stein - Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Martin Stein is a finance and corporate executive with over 20 years of international experience. Stein has been the chief financial officer and company secretary for several ASX-listed companies. In these roles, he was responsible for all aspects of capital raising, financial management, shareholder liaison and corporate governance.
Before this, Stein held senior positions with Anvil Mining as well as with PwC at its London office. Whilst with PwC, he provided corporate services for companies listed on the LSE, NYSE and AIM, including Colgate-Palmolive, Sony, Heinz, DHL Express and Bosch.
Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024
Graphite is a critical raw material in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and as EVs gain a stronger foothold in the global auto market, demand for the battery metal is projected to surge.
Built into the anode, graphite is one of the most important elements in any EV battery, with each one containing between 50 and 100 kilograms of the material. While both synthetic and natural graphite are used in battery anode applications, synthetic dominates the market. However, in recent years, end users outside of China have begun to prefer mixing more natural graphite with synthetic in their chemistries in an effort to lower emissions and meet tighter ESG standards.
According to Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, “Synthetic graphite anode production can be over four times more carbon intensive than natural graphite anode production, due to its use of energy and fossil fuels as a feedstock.”
Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at key graphite market trends in 2023 and the graphite forecast for 2024.
How did graphite perform in 2023?
This past year has added yet another chapter to the tale of two graphites. A number of factors that began brewing in 2022 converged on each other in 2023 to bring about lower prices for both synthetic and natural graphite.
When it comes to EVs, all roads lead to China, which is the world's number one producer and consumer of graphite by a margin that's nearly as wide as the country’s Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon. In 2022, China produced 850,000 metric tons (MT) of the commodity, accounting for an impressive 65 percent of the world’s mine supply. The Asian nation also controls as much as 80 percent of the world’s synthetic graphite production.
Rising synthetic graphite costs and growing demand for EVs led Chinese synthetic graphite producers to ramp up their output capacity in 2022. According to Fastmarkets, “graphitization capacity in China more than doubled to more than 2.3 million tonnes in December 2022 from 1 million tonnes in March 2022." By May 2023, this increased capacity had lowered the cost of production for synthetic graphite by 60 percent off its 2022 peak.
Unfortunately, EV sales growth in China and abroad began to lose momentum in early 2023 alongside a global economic slowdown, resulting in less downstream demand, a growing inventory surplus and lower prices for synthetic graphite. Adding to the overhang was reduced demand for graphite electrodes in electric-arc furnaces from China’s steel sector.
Falling prices and rising supply of synthetic material has also pushed down prices for natural graphite anode material, in turn erasing its price competitiveness over synthetic. Whereas natural graphite was half the price of synthetic graphite in mid-2022, by April 2023 that gap had significantly narrowed to a mere 5 percent.
According to Fastmarkets battery materials research analysts Georgi Georgiev, “The combination of graphitization overcapacity, declining coke prices and weaker-than-expected demand from the EV sector has led prices for synthetic active anode material (AAM) to decrease significantly, with the price differential between synthetic and natural-based AAM narrowing to previously unseen levels.”
What is the graphite supply and demand forecast for 2024?
Moving into 2024, China will continue to play a large role in shaping supply-side factors, although new Africa-based graphite mines are expected to bring fresh supply to the market.
“Natural and synthetic supply from existing graphite producers, together with ramp ups in new-built synthetic graphite capacity in China and natural graphite projects in Africa, should keep the market in balance in 2024,” Dr. Nils Backeberg, co-founder and director of market intelligence firm Project Blue, told INN via email.
Chinese producers are expected to keep ramping up battery anode material capacity, with an increased focus on synthetic graphite. “China invested heavily in new capacity following supply chain bottlenecks in 2022, and we expect the impact of this to continue to be felt in 2024,” explained James Willoughby, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
As for spherical graphite, Willoughby said that several new producers in China are on track to begin processing in 2024. Outside of China, a number of other companies are also gearing up for production. “However, funding has been challenging in recent months and so some of these may be delayed into 2025,” he added.
Backeberg sees prices for synthetic graphite continuing to put downward pressure on spherical graphite prices (natural graphite anode material), further eroding spherical graphite premiums.
On the demand side, both Willoughby and Backeberg said their firms see continued strong growth for both natural and synthetic graphite from the EV market compared to a more modest outlook for traditional graphite applications in the steel industry, such as graphite electrodes, refractories and castings.
Synthetic graphite demand is expected to continue to outpace natural graphite demand in the year ahead. “The market for synthetic graphite has historically been much larger than natural graphite due to the significant graphite electrode sector, which does not use any natural graphite,” said Willoughby. “This will continue to be the case in 2024, with synthetic graphite consumption at 3.04 (million MT) and natural graphite at 1.68 (million MT).”
Backeberg sees a boost in demand for synthetic graphite coming from the Chinese government’s recent “Work Plan for Steady Growth of the Iron and Steel Industry,” which promotes the expansion of steel production with electric-arc furnaces under the latest capacity replacement policy. Additionally, he sees opportunity in the battery sector as anode material producers are also increasing capacity for integrated production of synthetic graphite.
When it comes to natural graphite demand, strong growth is expected from outside of China in 2024, especially as other players in the market seek to establish ex-China graphite supply chains. “Ex-China anode manufacturers are still keen on natural graphite due to its lower carbon emissions, and will be looking to tie up agreements in order to diversify their supply chains away from China, particularly given the recent announcement of export licenses,” said Willoughby.
In October 2023, China announced new export restrictions on certain graphite products. These took effect on December 1, 2023, and require Chinese exporters to apply for special permits to ship the material to global markets.
“The graphite controls are not specifically targeted at either bloc but are instead country-agnostic, meaning they could impact any of the country’s top customers, such as Japan, the United States, India, and South Korea,” according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
What factors will move the graphite market in 2024?
A major graphite sector trend for investors to watch is how other nations and graphite end users react to China’s new export restrictions. “During 2023, we have already seen graphite companies securing funding from US and EU government initiatives to develop their mine projects and battery-grade anode material plants to develop supply chains outside China,” explained Backeberg. He believes this activity is likely to continue in 2024.
The announcement has already prompted anode producers in Japan and South Korea, which are highly dependent on Chinese graphite imports, to consider stockpiling the material in the short term to meet customer demand while they wait for export license approvals. “Therefore, in 2024, end users will try to diversify their supply chains where possible, and if reliant on Chinese material will stockpile and try to secure graphite supply agreements,” said Backeberg. “However, it is not something that will affect the graphite supply chain in the short term in 2024.”
As North American and European governments move more aggressively toward decarbonization, investors can expect to see increased ally-shoring efforts to establish ex-China graphite supply chains for EV batteries in 2024 and beyond.
Willoughby said investors may want to look out for more updates on the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act; project funding news from the Canadian Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund; and further clarifications on the US Inflation Reduction Act's "foreign entity of concern" clause. However, on this last point, he underscored that Wood Mackenzie is “watching the upcoming election in the US with interest as this could flip the narrative in the country, depending on the outcome.”
When it comes to advancements in battery anode chemistries, Willoughby expects to see a ramp up in production capacity for silicon-carbon (Si/C) composites in China for 2024. “The addition of these Si/C materials will increase battery range and increase charging speeds, appealing to a wider audience, especially in the west, where range anxiety can be a barrier to electric vehicle ownership.” While Si/C anodes do use less graphite, it’s still an early stage technology and is not expected to detract from the significant growth in graphite demand that is on the horizon in 2024.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: NextSource Materials is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks of 2023
Graphite prices fell in 2023, but the electric vehicle and energy storage revolution continues to pick up speed. This means market watchers are keeping an eye on the material, which is key for lithium-ion batteries.
A major factor experts are watching is China's export restrictions on certain graphite products. They took effect on December 1, and require Chinese exporters to apply for special permits to ship the material to global markets.
“During 2023, we have already seen graphite companies securing funding from US and EU government initiatives to develop their mine projects and battery-grade anode material plants to develop supply chains outside China,” Dr. Nils Backeberg, co-founder and director of market intelligence firm Project Blue, told the Investing News Network.
Against that backdrop, a number of Canadian graphite stocks have seen strong year-to-date gains in 2023. Below is a look at the year’s top graphite stocks on the TSX and TSXV. Data was obtained on December 12, 2023, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Mason Resources (TSXV:LLG)
Year-to-date gain: 53.33 percent; market cap: C$31.08 million; current share price: C$0.23
Mason Resources, formerly Mason Graphite, is working to “develop vertical and horizontal integration in the mining industry," and its main focus is battery-related materials and their by-products. The company owns the Uatnan project in Québec, Canada, which it says is one of the world's largest graphite deposits in development.
Mason is developing Uatnan, which contains the Lac Guéret deposit, with Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV:NOU,NYSE:NMG). The two companies announced an investment agreement in May 2022, and if it progresses as planned, they will form a joint venture for exploration, development and mining at the property. Under the agreement, the joint venture would have access to Nouveau Monde’s Phase 1 natural graphite flake concentrator plant in Québec.
Mason shot up at the beginning of the year after it released a preliminary economic assessment for Uatnan — its share price rose from C$0.22 overnight to a year-to-date high of C$0.42 by January 19. The document, which the company filed in March, shows annual graphite concentrate production of 500,000 metric tons (MT) over a 24 year life of mine.
Later that month, Mason shared the news that its 39 percent owned graphene company, Black Swan Graphene (TSXV:SWAN,OTCQB:BSWGF), had entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of graphene-enhanced cement. Black Swan, which Mason spun out in 2022, was also in the news more recently, when it announced in mid-September the results of a scoping study for its large-scale Québec facility.
2. Volt Carbon Technologies (TSXV:VCT)
Year-to-date gain: 23.08 percent; market cap: C$14.31 million; current share price: C$0.08
Volt Carbon Technologies describes itself as a carbon science company that is focused on energy storage and the creation of green energy. It has mining claims in the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Québec and BC.
Much of the company's work in 2023 has centered on graphite purification. In May, Volt and Green Battery Minerals (TSXV:GEM,OTCQB:GBMIF) completed a graphite ore processing test using Volt's dry separation technologies. According to the companies, preliminary results showed graphite grades of up to 93 percent based on thermogravimetric analysis provided by Volt's lab. Green Battery CEO Thomas Yingling said the dry separation process helps eliminates waste without impacting flake size distribution. The firms entered into a preliminary mineral processing agreement on June 5.
In mid-August, Volt provided an update on its graphite purification work, saying that in the first seven months of the year it used its dry separation technologies on six distinct graphite rock samples from a variety of third-party graphite deposits in Ontario and Québec. While it said further testing and sampling were needed, the company noted that its technique was able to produce "an unprecedented level of graphitic carbon purity." In that same release, Volt also announced the receipt of a 27 MT graphitic bulk sample from Green Battery. As the year drew to a close, the company said on December 11 that it had started battery anode development using dry-separated graphite from Green Battery's Berkwood property. Initial results show the material is suitable for lithium-ion batteries.
Other graphite-related news from Volt came in October and November. On October 26, the company signed a five year mineral processing agreement with E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR), and on November 17 it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Charge CCCV. Volt and Charge CCCV also entered into a material transfer deal.
3. SRG Mining (TSXV:SRG)
Year-to-date gain: 4.48 percent; market cap: C$76.72 million; current share price: C$0.70
SRG Mining is developing its Lola graphite project in Guinea. The company’s goal is to support Europe’s lithium-ion battery and fuel cell markets by becoming a fully integrated battery anode material producer.
In February, SRG released an updated feasibility study for Lola, reporting an increase in annual production to 94,000 MT of flake graphite in concentrate over a 17 year mine life. The news did little to move the company's share price, which stayed rangebound between C$0.54 and C$0.67 throughout the first five months of the year; however, it began climbing at the beginning of June, rising as high as C$0.89 at the end of the month and in the beginning of July.
July 10 brought news of a cooperation agreement between SRG and anode material producer Carbon ONE New Energy Group. Carbon ONE announced plans to acquire a 19.4 percent stake in SRG at a price of C$0.60 per share for C$16.9 million in gross proceeds for SRG. SRG said it will use the funds to advance Lola and accelerate development of an anode material plant that will have access to either the EU or North American markets — potentially both.
SRG released updates on the transaction later in July and at the end of October, before signing a non-binding term sheet with Carbon ONE on November 29. The companies believe the term sheet offers them both "substantial additional advantages" compared to the original plan, and they are now working to close the deal.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: E-Power Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement
E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").
An aggregate of 3,176,634 units (the "Units") of the Company were issued in the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $190,598.04, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").
Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. No Insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement.
The Company paid finders' fee to Pieter Danielsson, who received a cash commission of $2,310. In addition, he received 38,500 broker warrants, with each broker warrant entitling its holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 and expiring in 24 months.
The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.
About E-Power Resources Inc.
E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.
On Behalf of the Company
James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Click here to connect with E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) to receive an Investor Presentation
