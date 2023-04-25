Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Corrected Annual Financial Statements

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announced today that it has filed corrected annual financial statements (the "Corrected Financial Report") for its annual period ended December 31, 2022 (the "Financial Period") to correct certain typographical errors identified in Note 12 (Income Taxes).

It was determined by HEVI's management and agreed to by its auditors KPMG LLP, that the original financial statements for the Financial Period contained typographical errors. The Corrected Financial Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .  The Corrected Financial Report replaces and supersedes the respective previously filed financial statements for the Financial Period filed earlier today. Such previously filed original financial statements should be disregarded.

For complete details of the annual audited financial statements, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Helium Evolution Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to year end.

For complete details of the annual audited financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Christopher True of Eight Capital has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Eight Capital is the first independent equity research group to publish analyst coverage on HEVI. This initial research report and any future such reports are the property of Eight Capital and may only be obtained directly from Eight Capital.

The Company has continued to engage with analysts, investment dealers, and other members of the professional investment community, along with existing and future potential investors, to further expand market awareness and interest in HEVI, which contributed to Eight Capital launching coverage.

Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide a corporate update that outlines the upcoming milestones and catalysts anticipated through the balance of the year, including those related to our Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "), seismic option agreement (the " Seismic Option Agreement ") and the seismic review option agreement (the " Seismic Review Option Agreement "), (collectively, the " Agreements ") with North American Helium (" NAH "), announced October 21, 2022.

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Pinto Creek 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The Second Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH informed HEVI that the Second Test Well will be abandoned. NAH is expected to select its third licenced location on HEVI lands (the " Third Test Well ") by March 31, 2023 and spud the Third Test Well before June 30, 2023.

Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). The Second Test Well is situated 14 kilometres northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. Intermediate casing has been set on the Second Test Well and drilling will resume in Q1-2023 after the Christmas holiday season.

Cenovus to hold first-quarter conference call and webcast, virtual annual meeting of shareholders on April 26

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its first-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, April 26. The news release will provide consolidated first-quarter operating and financial information. The company's financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com .

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)

Pilot Energy Limited

Pilot And Svante Announce Collaboration To Offer Full-Service Carbon Capture & Storage Solutions To Industrial Emitters

Pilot Energy Limited (‘Pilot’ or ‘the Company’) and Svante Technologies Inc (‘Svante’) have entered into MoU to target integration of Svante’s market-leading solid sorbent-based post- combustion carbon capture technology with Pilot’s Cliff Head CO2 storage project. The objective is to accelerate the commercial deployment of emissions reduction solutions, targeting Australia’s top greenhouse gas emitters.

Blue Star Helium

Voyager Helium Development Wells Approved For Drilling

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) (Blue Star or the Company) provides an update on progress on its maiden Voyager helium development in Las Animas County, Colorado.

Tourmaline and Clean Energy Announce $70 Million Joint Development Agreement to Build CNG Stations in Western Canada

Tourmaline Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Investment will establish a commercial fueling network for heavy-duty natural gas trucks across Western Canada

Imperial to hold 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 28, following the company's first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Greenlane Renewable - CEO Brad Douville

Greenlane Renewables Signs Deal to Bring Biogas Upgrading System to Brazil

Greenlane Renewables’ (TSX:GRN) newly signed agreement with ZEG Biogás opens up a huge market opportunity for the company to bring its biogas conversion technology to Brazil, according to CEO Brad Douville.

“Brazil is a fantastic market for biomethane. Like other markets around the world, it’s emerging in terms of the volumes of renewable natural gas (RNG), or biomethane (as it’s) referred to in other parts of the world. It’s growing from a relatively small base in Brazil," Douville said. “The unique thing about Brazil is that they have some very large biomass sources."

Greenlane’s technology converts biogas to RNG by cleansing the impurities in biogas and separating the carbon dioxide from the biomethane. The resulting RNG is a clean, high-purity, low-carbon fuel.

×