Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Base Metals Outlook Report (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rare Earth Investing

Hastings Technology Reports 6.74 Million Tonne Maiden Niobium Resource for Yangibana

The project is located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, which is emerging as a hotspot for rare earths.

Niobium periodic symbol.
Just_Super / iStock

Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF) shared a maiden resource estimate for its flagship Western Australia-based Yangibana rare earths and niobium project on Wednesday (September 4).

In a press release, the company reported a measured and indicated niobium pentoxide resource of 6.74 million tonnes at 2,305 parts per million for 15,501 tonnes of niobium pentoxide.

Hastings describes niobium as a key metal for technology, noting that it can make steel lighter and stronger, and can be used in high-tech alloys and for faster recharging of lithium-ion batteries.

Currently about 90 percent of global niobium production comes out of Brazil.

Yangibana's Bald Hill and Simon’s Find deposits are included in the resource estimate, with niobium pentoxide concentrations occurring in the form of ferrocolumbite, a mineral with a high niobium content.

“The maiden Niobium Mineral Resource Estimate is an important step towards providing a multi-commodity recovery process stream and by-product credit income,” said Dr Louis Schürmann, chief geologist of Hastings.

The company also highlights Yangibana's liberation potential and opportunities for tailings recovery, and notes that Bald Hill and Simon’s Find are near the area where it plans to construct a process plant.

"Hastings have been working closely with its partners to optimise the Yangibana process plant for rare earth recovery. Hastings see another opportunity at Yangibana to include an additional Niobium recovery circuit," said COO Tim Gilbert.

“Initial test work indicates a relatively simple circuit comprising magnetic separation and float circuit, positioned after and in series with the rare earths circuit, to recover Niobium and Zircon/hafnium concentrates in two streams.”

Located approximately 250 kilometres northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia, Yangibana hosts the Gifford Creek carbonatite, which Hastings said is an important depository of rare earths and critical metals.

The project was discovered in 2014 and has been progressing since, with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility granting Hastings a AU$220 million loan in 2022 to advance the asset.

Hastings expects to start production at Yangibana in 2026.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ASX:HAS
rare earth investingrare earth explorationrare earth stocksasx stocksRare Earth Investing
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.