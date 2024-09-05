- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Hastings Technology Reports 6.74 Million Tonne Maiden Niobium Resource for Yangibana
The project is located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, which is emerging as a hotspot for rare earths.
Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF) shared a maiden resource estimate for its flagship Western Australia-based Yangibana rare earths and niobium project on Wednesday (September 4).
In a press release, the company reported a measured and indicated niobium pentoxide resource of 6.74 million tonnes at 2,305 parts per million for 15,501 tonnes of niobium pentoxide.
Hastings describes niobium as a key metal for technology, noting that it can make steel lighter and stronger, and can be used in high-tech alloys and for faster recharging of lithium-ion batteries.
Currently about 90 percent of global niobium production comes out of Brazil.
Yangibana's Bald Hill and Simon’s Find deposits are included in the resource estimate, with niobium pentoxide concentrations occurring in the form of ferrocolumbite, a mineral with a high niobium content.
“The maiden Niobium Mineral Resource Estimate is an important step towards providing a multi-commodity recovery process stream and by-product credit income,” said Dr Louis Schürmann, chief geologist of Hastings.
The company also highlights Yangibana's liberation potential and opportunities for tailings recovery, and notes that Bald Hill and Simon’s Find are near the area where it plans to construct a process plant.
"Hastings have been working closely with its partners to optimise the Yangibana process plant for rare earth recovery. Hastings see another opportunity at Yangibana to include an additional Niobium recovery circuit," said COO Tim Gilbert.
“Initial test work indicates a relatively simple circuit comprising magnetic separation and float circuit, positioned after and in series with the rare earths circuit, to recover Niobium and Zircon/hafnium concentrates in two streams.”
Located approximately 250 kilometres northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia, Yangibana hosts the Gifford Creek carbonatite, which Hastings said is an important depository of rare earths and critical metals.
The project was discovered in 2014 and has been progressing since, with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility granting Hastings a AU$220 million loan in 2022 to advance the asset.
Hastings expects to start production at Yangibana in 2026.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024) ›
- Top 11 Countries by Rare Earth Metal Production (Updated 2024) ›
- 3 Best-performing Canadian Rare Earths Stocks in 2024 ›
- Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies in 2024 ›
- Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024 ›
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights
Learn about our editorial policies.