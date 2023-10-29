Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Governments Meet to Discuss Sustainable Critical Mineral Strategies at Resourcing Tomorrow
On the 27th of November, Resourcing Tomorrow will be holding its first Critical Minerals Ministerial Roundtable and Reception in London, in conjunction with the Critical Minerals Association and hosted by the UK All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG).
Government delegations from Australia, Armenia, Canada, Chad, Nigeria, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States have confirmed their attendance.
The world is at a key juncture in the transition to greener energy and each resource-rich country is under unique pressure to attract lasting, meaningful investment into the development of their respective Critical Mineral resources.
Robust Critical Minerals policy is key in ensuring a stable landscape for investors, but also one that benefits the local population and country as a whole.
The Resourcing Tomorrow Conference taking place from the 28th to the 30th of November recognises this importance and is working with governments who are featured on the Conference Programme and will be delivering Ministerial Keynotes.
We are delighted to welcome Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources, United States Government.
“The US Inflation Reduction Act is game changer, providing US$783 billion of investment, much of it will flow into investments into not just US based mining projects, but mining projects with countries aligned with Western thinking. At least 40% of critical minerals in US-made EV batteries must come US miners or recycling plants, or mines in countries with free trade deals with the US.” Said Andrew Thake, Divisional Director at Resourcing Tomorrow
Other Ministers scheduled to speak at the event include:
- Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, United Kingdom
- H.E. Bandar Al Khorayef, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia
- Dele Alake, Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria
- Josie Osbourne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia, Canada
- Hon. Ranj Pillai, Premier of Yukon, Canada
- George Pirie, Minister of Mines, Ontario Government, Canada
- Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Mining and Natural Resources Minister, Quebec Government, Canada
- Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec Government, Canada
- Hon. Abdelkerim Mahamat Abdelkerim, Minister of Mines and Geology, Chad
We will also be welcoming Peter Handley, Deputy to the Director, Head of Unit, DG GROW, European Commission
Resourcing Tomorrow represents an incomparable opportunity for all those seeking engagement in the mining sector. Global mining companies, government delegations, investors, and suppliers will convene in London from the 28th - 30th of November to benefit from informative and intelligent content and to grow valuable business relationships.
For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30th September 2023
This report summarises the exploration and corporate activities of Bryah Resources Limited (“Bryah” or “the Company”) during the quarter ended 30th September 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Bryah Basin Manganese Joint Venture Project (49% JV Interest)
- Two Mining Licence applications granted over Bryah Basin Manganese Joint Venture.
- Mining licence granted over current JORC resources at the Brumby Creek and Black Hill Prospects.
- Resource model updated in August 2023 increasing to 3.07 MT at 20.1% Mn1.
- Mineral Resources estimated at Area 74, Redrum, Brumby Creek, Black Hill and Horseshoe areas - 5 prospects in total.
- Indicated Resource increased by 91% and Inferred Resource increased by 32%.
- All the Mineral Resources are now including on granted mining licences.
- Drilling completed in August totalling 2962m. Results pending.
Bryah Basin Copper-Gold Project (100%)
- Targeting Cu-Au VMS mineralisation at 300m and 500m depth.
- Deep VMS targets are a product of multiple lines of strong geological evidence.
- Downhole electromagnetic surveys to test for off-hole conductors commenced in September and was completed in October 2023. Results are under review.
Gabanintha Copper-Nickel Project (100%)
- Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) executed a $49 million grant agreement under the Federal Government Modern Manufacturing Initiative – Manufacturing Collaboration Stream to support the Australian Vanadium Project. $9.8 Million of the grant was received by AVL in June 2023.
- Bryah Resources signed as a collaboration participant and retains the nickel and copper rights.
- The collaboration between AVL and Bryah is focused on realising the significant strategic value of the Ni, Co and Cu within the non-magnetic tailings fraction at the Australian Vanadium Project.
- AVL also announced a merger with TMT through a scheme of arrangement. Bryah’s mineral rights are not affected by this merger.
Lake Johnston Lithium-Nickel Project (100%)
- Mining Green Metals (MG1) terminated an option agreement as intial public offering condition not met.
- Rock chip results highly anomalous in suite of elements characteristic of Lithium-caesium- tantalum (LCT) pegmatites, alongside indicator mineralogy and mineral texture.
- Roundbottom prospect pegmatites in area of generally poor bedrock exposure:
- LJRK002 – 403 ppm Li2O, 774 ppm Rb, 228 ppm Nb, 18.2 ppm Ta, 62.7 ppm Sn, and 9.6 ppm W2.
- Several sub-linear, parallel pegmatites identified at the Pegasus prospect dipping under recent alluvial cover with anomalous pathfinder elements.
- LJRK009 – 0.13% Rb, 25.2 ppm Nb, 30.8 ppm Cs, 11.8 ppm Be.
- These prospects have historically been overlooked, with no previously reported or mapped pegmatites in these areas.
Corporate
- Cash position of $473,000 as at 30th September 2023.
Commenting on the September quarter CEO Ashley Jones said,
“The Manganese updated resource estimate took us over 3 million tonnes in resource during the quarter which was complemented by the granting of 2 mining licences over the resources. All the resources are now within granted mining tenure.
Copper exploration this quarter involved a geophysical survey crew on the ground during September and October completing the down hole electric magnetic surveys at Windalah and Olympus. We look forward to interpreting these results.
A further drilling program of the manganese targets was also completed in August. Results are expected in November. Areas drilled were a combination of extension drilling and new projects.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Bryah Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- All assay results now received for the drilling completed to the end of August 2023, a total of 154 holes for 29,277m.
- This drilling has delivered significant extensional growth (along strike and down dip) at five separate gold deposits: Rothschild, Ricciardo, Windinne Well, Austin, and Mugs Luck.
- Comprehensive Stage 1 RC drilling program completed at Fields Find West, targeting base metal and gold targets; 17 RC holes drilled for 4,672m, assays pending.
- Next phase of exploration and drilling at Fields Find West scheduled to commence in early November and continue into CY2024, testing a further 4-7 prospective areas.
- Further drilling also scheduled on the Rothschild Mining Lease with an updated Rothschild Mineral Resource Estimate planned for Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application progressing, with priority status achieved from the United States Forestry Service (USFS).
Corporate
- Successful A$5.5 million equity placement undertaken ($1.6m to be received post the end of the quarter) with funds to be used to accelerate drilling and exploration of priority gold and base metals targets at Golden Range and Fields Find.
- Cash of A$5.3 million as at 30 September 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, in relation to surrounding mines and development projects. Drilling focus areas for Q3 CY2023 are highlighted in red.
Western Australian Projects
Introduction
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company carried out further drilling at the Fields Find Project, drilling both gold and base metal targets. A summary of the drilling is as follows:
- Rothschild ML (Stone Hut Prospect): 12 holes for 2,287m
- Fields Find West central corridor (Warriedar copper, Falcon, Mopoke, Sandpiper): 17 holes for 4,672m
In conjunction with the active drill programs, the Company received final assays from various drill campaigns and updated the geological and targeting models for ongoing exploration (see ASX releases 12 & 28 July 2023, and 13 October 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2023
GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (the “Quarter”), focused on the ongoing production ramp-up of both the underground mine and the processing plant to achieve steady-state production by the end of 2023, at its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Quarterly record mining and processing levels achieved – ore mined of 293,919t at 5.5% lead and 19.0g/t silver, and processed 283,458t at 5.0% lead and 21.1g/t silver.
- Three lead concentrate shipments totalling 21,626t completed, more than doubling revenue from the previous quarter to ~A$45.4 million and generating positive operating cash flows.
- Underground development achieved a new quarterly record of 2,140m advance with the decline reaching 1,212mRL (333m vertically below the surface). New quarter underground ore drive development record of 1,202m and stope production record of 199,225t at 6.1% lead.
- Lead grade is expected to improve as new work areas are established and the ratio of stoping ore to development ore increases towards planned levels.
- Paste fill plant commissioned and paste filling of first stope completed in September 2023.
- Abra opening ceremony was held on 13 September 2023. The mine was officially opened by the President of Toho Zinc (Mr. Masahito Ito) and the Galena/Abra Chairman (Mr. Adrian Byass).
- Group cash balance at Quarter-end of A$14.4 million.
- December quarter mining plans set to achieve over 2,400m development and over 320,000t ore production (260,000t stope production) expecting to process over 320,000t of ore in the December quarter. Targeting ~25-30kt of lead concentrate shipments expected to generate increased operating cash flows and net growth in the group cash balance.
- CY2023 guidance updated, mainly due to the slower than expected ramp-up in lead grade during the June and September quarters (see page 10 for more details).
Managing Director, Tony James commented, “Continued improvement was achieved on a quarter-on-quarter basis with new record highs for mining and processing. This improvement is expected to continue in the December quarter as production edges closer to steady-state. The new MRE published in August strongly supports our knowledge of the Abra deposit, re- enforcing the global metal content. This underpins the long mine life and our improved understanding of this orebody and this new mineral province.
Importantly, we are forecasting the December quarter to be the one where our overall group cash levels start to build.
It has also been particularly satisfying seeing the improvement in safety with a reduction in key safety statistics on site. The Abra team continues to work very hard in unlocking the challenges we have faced in 2023, showing real determination and focus to get the mine up to the designed production levels.”
ABRA BASE METALS MINE (60%-OWNED)
Abra comprises a granted Mining Lease, M52/0776 and surrounding Exploration Licence E52/1455, together with several co-located General Purpose and Miscellaneous Leases. The Project is 100% owned by Abra Mining Pty Limited (“AMPL” the Abra Project joint-venture entity), which in turn is 60% owned by Galena and 40% owned by Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (“Toho”) of Japan.
Abra is fully permitted, and construction of the processing plant and surface infrastructure was completed in December 2022. First production of its lead-silver concentrate occurred in January 2023 with first product shipment achieved in March 2023.
Review of operations
During the Quarter, new quarterly record mining and processing levels were achieved despite mining stope production delays caused by access timing, paste plant commissioning and processing plant downtime associated with unplanned (conveyor belt tears and crusher blockage) and planned maintenance work (first full mill re-line).
In September, a mine development record was set with 807m of lateral and vertical development achieved during the month. To achieve the mine’s production rate and gain access to the required stoping areas, the mine needs to consistently achieve its monthly development target of over 800m well into 2024. This level of development is required for the mine to open as many work areas as possible (particularly higher-grade stopes) to consistently achieve steady-state production levels. Equipment and personnel levels are now well established to achieve the target levels.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galena Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the September 2023 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
Next Phase of the Firebird Growth Strategy
- Following a period of significant growth at its Flagship Oakover Manganese Project, Firebird released the next phase of strategic growth, focused on positioning the Company to supply directly into the growing battery market
- Firebird to develop into a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate, a key cathode material in LMFP batteries for electric vehicles
- Company completed extensive research and due-diligence in China on the high-purity manganese sulphate market
- Firebird well-advanced on an in-house scoping study on assessing processing and location requirements for a plant in China
- 2023 is seen by many industry participants as the beginning of the new era of batteries by commercialising LMFP
Strategic Cornerstone Investor Secured for Major Manganese Sulphate Growth Phase
- Subsequent to quarter end, Firebird received firm commitments to raise A$8 million through heavily oversubscribed Placement at $0.125
- Funds raised to advance key LMFP battery activities in China and ongoing development of flagship Oakover Project, located in Western Australia
- A$1.7 million cornerstone investment by China-based Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd (Canmax), becoming FRB’s biggest shareholder through a 9.9% holding post Placement completion
- Canmax is a diverse industrial conglomerate, that has rapidly become China’s leading lithium chemical producer, supplying both Chinese and International Li-ion battery producers.
- Follow-on investment from Mr Tolga Kumova to remain a 9.5% shareholder in FRB post Placement completion.
- Firebird Directors applied for $1.68 million in the Placement, subject to shareholder approval
- Battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate Scoping Study expected H2 2023
Updated Oakover Project DMS Scoping Study
- Study confirmed Oakover as long-life, tier-one operation.
- Large near-surface, gently dipping geology drive low cost mining
- Study used simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and Dense Media Separation (DMS) beneficiation
- Study assessed two scenarios, both utilising DMS beneficiation. Board will pursue scenario one, due to highly attractive economics and commencement of full-scale production at Oakover from year one
Financial
Sale of Non-core Asset
- Sale of Ashburton prospect reflecting Company’s dedication to streamlining efforts and capital into the development of Oakover and execution of LMFP growth strategy.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Cash Flow Report Ending 30 September 2023
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report Ending 30 September 2023
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 30 September 2023.
Highlights
- Initial EIS co-funded diamond drilling at Whaleshark intersects copper sulphide mineralisation and IOCG pathfinders
- POW approved for drill testing at Mt Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE project
- Lithium potential identified at Randalls
- $1.7 million Capital Raising completed
During the Quarter, the Company focused on completion of the first diamond drilling campaign at the Whaleshark IOCG Project in the Ashburton region of WA.
GASCOYNE REGION PROJECTS
Miramar has two projects within the Proterozoic Capricorn Orogen of WA comprising several granted and pending Exploration Licenses.
Whaleshark IOCG Project
The Whaleshark Project is located approximately 40km east of Onslow, in the Ashburton region of Western Australia, and is characterised by a large folded Proterozoic banded iron formation and granite complex under approximately 100m of Cretaceous Carnarvon Basin sediments (Figure 2).
The Company believes there is potential for discovery of a large IOCG deposit at Whaleshark.
Figure 2. Whaleshark magnetic image showing targets in the neck of the granite.
During the Quarter, Miramar completed an initial 3-hole diamond drilling campaign that was co-funded under the WA government’s “Exploration Incentive Scheme” (EIS).
The drilling targeted a discrete gravity anomaly within the Whaleshark granite which is crosscut by a NW- trending structure and located beneath coincident MMI soil anomalism and strongly anomalous “interface” aircore results up to 435ppm Cu, 889ppm Co and 7.7g/t Ag.
WSDD001 targeted the southern part of the gravity anomaly, whilst WSDD002 and WSDD003 targeted the 4 km long NW-trending structure itself (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
