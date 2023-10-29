Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resourcing Tomorrow

Governments Meet to Discuss Sustainable Critical Mineral Strategies at Resourcing Tomorrow

On the 27th of November, Resourcing Tomorrow will be holding its first Critical Minerals Ministerial Roundtable and Reception in London, in conjunction with the Critical Minerals Association and hosted by the UK All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG).

On the 27th of November, Resourcing Tomorrow will be holding its first Critical Minerals Ministerial Roundtable and Reception in London, in conjunction with the Critical Minerals Association and hosted by the UK All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG).

Government delegations from Australia, Armenia, Canada, Chad, Nigeria, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States have confirmed their attendance.

The world is at a key juncture in the transition to greener energy and each resource-rich country is under unique pressure to attract lasting, meaningful investment into the development of their respective Critical Mineral resources.

Robust Critical Minerals policy is key in ensuring a stable landscape for investors, but also one that benefits the local population and country as a whole.

The Resourcing Tomorrow Conference taking place from the 28th to the 30th of November recognises this importance and is working with governments who are featured on the Conference Programme and will be delivering Ministerial Keynotes.

We are delighted to welcome Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources, United States Government.

“The US Inflation Reduction Act is game changer, providing US$783 billion of investment, much of it will flow into investments into not just US based mining projects, but mining projects with countries aligned with Western thinking. At least 40% of critical minerals in US-made EV batteries must come US miners or recycling plants, or mines in countries with free trade deals with the US.” Said Andrew Thake, Divisional Director at Resourcing Tomorrow


Other Ministers scheduled to speak at the event include:

  • Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, United Kingdom
  • H.E. Bandar Al Khorayef, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia
  • Dele Alake, Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria
  • Josie Osbourne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia, Canada
  • Hon. Ranj Pillai, Premier of Yukon, Canada
  • George Pirie, Minister of Mines, Ontario Government, Canada
  • Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Mining and Natural Resources Minister, Quebec Government, Canada
  • Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec Government, Canada
  • Hon. Abdelkerim Mahamat Abdelkerim, Minister of Mines and Geology, Chad


We will also be welcoming Peter Handley, Deputy to the Director, Head of Unit, DG GROW, European Commission

Resourcing Tomorrow represents an incomparable opportunity for all those seeking engagement in the mining sector. Global mining companies, government delegations, investors, and suppliers will convene in London from the 28th - 30th of November to benefit from informative and intelligent content and to grow valuable business relationships.

For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com


Source

resourcing tomorrowResource Investing
Bryah Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30th September 2023

This report summarises the exploration and corporate activities of Bryah Resources Limited ("Bryah" or "the Company") during the quarter ended 30th September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2023

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (the "Quarter"), focused on the ongoing production ramp-up of both the underground mine and the processing plant to achieve steady-state production by the end of 2023, at its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine ("Abra" or the "Project") located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, "Firebird" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the September 2023 Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resouces

Quarterly Cash Flow Report Ending 30 September 2023

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, "Miramar" or "the Company") has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resouces

Quarterly Activities Report Ending 30 September 2023

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, "Miramar" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 30 September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

×