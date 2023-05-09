Life Science NewsInvesting News

Goodness Growth Holdings to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 15, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/780753746 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries in four states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Chief of Staff, VP Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476


Cronos Group Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

Industry-leading balance sheet with $836 million in cash and short-term investments

Targeting positive cash flow in 2024

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) (the "Company") announced today that it will be filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") beyond the required filing deadline under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings and is now subject to a cease trade order dated May 5, 2023 (the "CTO"). In order to remove the CTO, among other things, the Company will need to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings on SEDAR.

Effective immediately, the following companies are suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspensions are considered Regulatory Halts as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. Cease Trade Orders have been issued by one or more securities commissions.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SAFE Banking Act Hearing Scheduled for Next Week, Senator Says

A Senate hearing for the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, a bipartisan cannabis banking reform policy, could come as early as next week, according to one key senator.

Meanwhile, the first earnings results for the latest reporting period have come in from US cannabis companies.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

The cannabis industry is facing similar worrying trends and patterns in the first half of 2023 as it did all throughout 2022.

In the US market, investors are eagerly awaiting the potential enactment of policies that would aid the financial reality of the market. The level of optimism surrounding this event varies from moderately cautious to doom and gloom on any given day. Meanwhile in Canada investors are expected to continue seeing strategic closures and shifts as operators pursue cost cutting measures.

With the first calendar quarter of the year behind us, here the Investing News Network recounts the performance of some of the largest cannabis stocks out there. This list was put together based on the top-weighted pure cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of April 28, 2023.

×