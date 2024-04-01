Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

Charbone Hydrogen

CH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Company demonstrates improved performance with record revenue and operating income in fiscal year 2023 –

– Q4 2023 revenue of $24.2 million excluding discontinued operations increased 34.4% year-over-year –

– Q4 2023 operating income of $5.4 million, the second consecutive quarter above $5 million –

MINNEAPOLIS, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics
Three Months Ended Year Ended
US $ in millions December 31, December 31,
2023 2022 Variance 2023 2022 Variance
GAAP Revenue $24.2 $19.0 26.9% $88.1 $74.6 18.1%
Revenue (excluding discontinued operations) $24.2 $18.0 34.4% $86.1 $66.2 30.1%
GAAP Gross Profit $12.1 $8.5 41.6% $44.1 $30.9 42.7%
Gross Profit Margin 49.9 % 44.7 % 520 bps 50.0 % 41.4 % 860 bps
SG&A Expenses $6.3 $7.4 -15.9% $28.2 $33.8 -16.6%
SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 25.9 % 39.0 % 1320 bps 32.0 % 45.3 % 1330 bps
Operating Income (Loss) $5.4 $0.7 666.9% $10.6 ($6.9) NM
Operating Income Margin 22.3 % 3.7 % 1860 bps 12.0 % -9.3% 2130 bps
EBITDA $5.7 $0.8 586.7% $17.0 ($10.0) NM
EBITDA Margin 23.7 % 4.4 % 1930 bps 19.3 % (13.3 %) 3270 bps
NM = Not Meaningful

Management Commentary

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, "2023 was a transformational year for our Company, and our teams did an excellent job executing our CREAM & Fire strategy to deliver significant improvements in operating and financial performance. We delivered continual improvement in revenue, gross margin, and operating profit throughout the course of 2023. We're entering 2024 in a much stronger position because of these improvements and our team is poised to capitalize on what I believe is an attractive platform for growth. As I have stated in the past, de-risking our balance sheet was another critical focus for us over the past year, and our announcement this afternoon to divest our New York assets helps position us for an exciting year in 2024."

Amber Shimpa, President and CEO of Vireo Health of Minnesota commented, "Our operational key performance indicators continued to show strong improvements both during the fourth quarter and over the past twelve months. We remain especially pleased with the progress we've made with our focus on decentralized operations during the year, allowing our local teams and support from partners like Grown Rogue to help drive decision making for improved product quality and fundamental performance. We believe our continued market outperformance in Maryland's recently-launched adult-use market demonstrates that we are ready to compete effectively in adult-use cannabis markets, and we are looking forward to the launch of adult-use sales in Minnesota in 2025. We expect to provide additional updates surrounding our initiatives to ensure a successful adult-use launch in Minnesota in the coming quarters."

Core Market KPIs 1
Three Months Ended Year Ended
US $ in millions December 31, December 31,
2023 2022 Variance 2023 2022 Variance
Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 4,108 2,669 53.9% 14,267 8,279 72.3%
% "A" Flower 2 43.0 % 40.8 % 220 bps 48.5 % 34.6 % 1390 bps
Total Retail Revenue $19.9 $15.2 30.4% $71.7 $56.1 27.8%
Same Store Sales Growth - - 30.4% - - 27.8%
Minnesota - - 5.3 % - - 20.6 %
New York - - -15.9% - - -16.5%
Maryland - - 210.1 % - - 121.2 %
Total Wholesale Revenue $4.3 $2.8 56.5% $14.4 $9.5 52.6%
1 Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
2 "A Flower" refers to produced biomass that meet the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.

Other Events

On April 1, 2024, the Company executed an eighth amendment to its lease with its landlord, Innovative Industrial Properties, on its cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities located in Johnstown, New York. The eighth amendment to the Johnstown lease extends a lease termination option until June 30, 2024, and adds a purchase option of the facility for the tenant.

On April 1, 2024, the Company announced that it has executed a binding term sheet with ACE Venture Enterprises, Inc. ("Ace"), whereby Ace will acquire Goodness Growth Holdings subsidiary, Vireo Health of New York, pending regulatory approval. Terms of the transaction include a purchase price between $3.0 and $5.0 million for Vireo Health of New York's licenses, inventory and assets, an investment of $20.0 million from Ace for the development of the Johnstown, NY cannabis cultivation and manufacturing campus, and Ace's assumption of the Johnstown lease agreement with Innovative Industrial Properties. The parties also committed to a collaborative advisory agreement that retains Goodness Growth's management and compliance oversight in return for an approximate 15 percent share of net profits.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, total current assets were $148.9 million, including cash on hand of $16.0 million. Total current liabilities were $179.5 million, including $88.3 million in liabilities held for sale related to the Company's businesses in the State of New York. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a total of 232,799,343 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis.

Josh Rosen concluded, "While we await the closing of our pending transaction to divest our New York operations, we currently remain out of compliance with the covenants in our credit agreement. We are in the midst of ongoing, productive conversations with our secured lender, Chicago Atlantic to extend our credit agreement and remain committed to divesting New York. We expect to secure this extension within the next 30 days."

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with research analysts today, April 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/669854452 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Goodness Growth refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Managing Director
sam.gibbons@alpha-ir.com
(612) 314-8995 		Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "believe," "estimate," "would," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "expected," "will," "likely," "subject to," "transformation," and "pending," variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to meet the demand for flower in Minnesota; risk of failure in the lawsuit with Verano and the cost of that litigation; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which will be available later today on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on audited financial statements for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 12/31/2023 AND 12/31/2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)
December 31, December 31,
2023 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash $ 15,964,665 $ 15,149,333
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $254,961 and $453,860, respectively 3,086,640 4,286,072
Income tax receivable 12,278,119
Inventory 19,285,870 20,508,023
Prepayments and other current assets 1,336,234 2,544,532
Notes receivable, current 3,750,000
Warrants held 1,937,352
Assets Held for Sale 91,213,271 4,240,781
Total current assets 148,852,151 46,728,741
Property and equipment, net 23,291,183 89,606,932
Operating lease, right-of-use asset 2,018,163 6,110,787
Notes receivable, long-term 3,750,000
Intangible assets, net 8,718,577 8,776,946
Goodwill 183,836
Deposits 383,645 2,312,161
Deferred tax assets 1,687,000
Total assets $ 183,263,719 $ 159,156,403
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued liabilities $ 7,674,389 $ 14,928,780
Long-Term debt, current portion 60,220,535 11,780,000
Right of use liability 890,013 1,680,294
Uncertain tax liability 22,356,000
Liabilities held for sale 88,326,323 1,319,847
Total current liabilities 179,467,260 29,708,921
Right-of-use liability 10,543,934 79,757,994
Other long-term liabilities 155,917
Convertible debt, net 9,140,257
Long-Term debt, net 46,248,604
Total liabilities $ 199,307,368 $ 155,715,519
Stockholders' equity (deficiency)
Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 110,007,030 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 86,712,030 at December 31, 2022)
Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 331,193 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 348,642 at December 31, 2022)
Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 65,411 at December 31, 2022)
Additional Paid in Capital 187,384,403 181,321,847
Accumulated deficit (203,428,052 ) (177,880,963 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) $ (16,043,649 ) $ 3,440,884
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficiency) $ 183,263,719 $ 159,156,403


GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenue $ 24,173,038 $ 19,043,046 $ 88,133,163 $ 74,625,867
Cost of sales
Product costs 12,392,296 9,891,449 42,739,653 39,423,918
Inventory valuation adjustments (274,527 ) 636,000 1,289,345 4,293,788
Gross profit 12,055,269 8,515,597 44,104,165 30,908,161
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative 6,252,404 7,430,550 28,217,980 33,823,686
Stock-based compensation expenses 148,183 57,603 4,157,598 2,694,197
Depreciation 92,827 165,913 469,948 653,077
Amortization 180,033 159,766 678,861 676,566
Total operating expenses 6,673,447 7,813,832 33,524,387 37,847,526
Gain (loss) from operations 5,381,822 701,765 10,579,778 (6,939,365 )
Other income (expense):
Impairment of long-lived assets (411,629 ) (1,119,583 ) (411,629 ) (8,596,201 )
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (1,679,171 ) 153,822 (4,477,738 ) 322,181
Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment 3,347
Interest expenses, net (8,465,556 ) (7,120,667 ) (31,260,798 ) (22,593,552 )
Other income (expenses) 1,579,826 45,518 7,746,298 1,242,493
Other income (expenses), net (8,976,530 ) (8,037,563 ) (26,037,194 ) (29,625,079 )
Loss before income taxes (3,594,708 ) (7,335,798 ) (17,824,089 ) (36,564,444 )
Current income tax expenses 1,321,871 (1,955,000 ) (6,036,000 ) (6,085,000 )
Deferred income tax recoveries (2,310,000 ) (3,993,000 ) (1,687,000 ) 192,000
Net loss and comprehensive loss (4,582,837 ) (13,283,798 ) (25,547,089 ) (42,457,444 )
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.33 )
Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted 143,126,330 128,126,330 135,235,919 128,126,330


GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)
December 31,
2023 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss $ (25,547,089 ) $ (42,457,444 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Inventory valuation adjustments 1,289,345 4,293,788
Depreciation 469,948 653,077
Depreciation capitalized into inventory 2,404,095 2,682,818
Non-cash operating lease expense 523,662 934,443
Amortization of intangible assets 678,861 676,566
Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory 49,558
Stock-based payments 4,157,598 2,885,223
Warrants receivable (1,937,352 )
Interest Expense 7,070,026 4,935,616
Impairment of long-lived assets 411,629 8,596,201
Deferred income tax 1,687,000 (192,000 )
Accretion 994,654 3,979,503
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment (173,938 )
Loss on disposal of Red Barn Growers 2,909,757
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 1,567,981
Gain on disposal of royalty asset (168,359 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts Receivable 1,449,432 227,747
Prepaid expenses 1,182,766 (984,419 )
Inventory (1,823,391 ) (3,992,663 )
Income taxes (18,330,899 ) 801,471
Uncertain tax position liabilities 22,356,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,256,913 ) (770,895 )
Changes in operating lease liabilities (1,151,011 )
Change in assets and liabilities held for sale (121,563 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (965,906 ) $ (18,073,265 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
PP&E Additions $ (4,963,107 ) $ (5,561,663 )
Intangible license additions (1,090,919 )
Proceeds from sale of Red Barn Growers net of cash 689,186 395,458
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 253,288
Proceeds from sale of royalty asset 236,635
Deposits 1,636,455 (686,948 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (3,475,097 ) $ (5,616,518 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs $ $ 25,763,080
Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs 9,150,262
Proceeds from option exercises 7,201
Debt principal payments (2,976,362 )
Lease principal payments (917,565 ) (2,086,444 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 5,256,335 $ 23,683,837
Net change in cash $ 815,332 $ (5,946 )
Cash, beginning of period $ 15,149,333 $ 15,155,279
Cash, end of period $ 15,964,665 $ 15,149,333


GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2023 2022 $ Change % Change
Retail:
MN $ 11,182,332 $ 10,622,384 $ 559,948 5 %
NY 2,088,143 2,482,884 (394,741 ) (16 ) %
NM 1,055,902 (1,055,902 ) (100 ) %
MD 6,588,418 2,124,796 4,463,622 210 %
Total Retail $ 19,858,893 $ 16,285,966 $ 3,572,927 22 %
Wholesale:
MD 3,076,337 1,312,537 1,763,800 134 %
NY 1,441,473 1,444,543 (3,070 ) (0 ) %
MN 25,300 25,300 100 %
Total Wholesale $ 4,543,110 $ 2,757,080 $ 1,786,030 65 %
MD Service Revenue (228,965 ) - (228,965 ) 100 %
Total Revenue $ 24,173,038 $ 19,043,046 $ 5,129,992 27 %
AZ and NM Revenue $ $ (1,055,902 ) $ 1,055,902 (100 ) %
Total Revenue excluding AZ and NM $ 24,173,038 $ 17,987,144 $ 6,185,894 34 %


GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
Year Ended
December 31,
2023 2022 $ Change % Change
Retail:
MN $ 45,171,621 $ 37,461,646 $ 7,709,975 21 %
NY 8,915,421 10,676,424 (1,761,003 ) (16 ) %
NM 1,964,285 6,040,847 (4,076,562 ) (67 ) %
MD 17,569,539 7,944,440 9,625,099 121 %
Total Retail $ 73,620,866 $ 62,123,357 $ 11,497,509 19 %
Wholesale:
AZ $ $ 2,361,233 $ (2,361,233 ) (100 ) %
MD 9,400,733 5,474,824 3,925,909 72 %
NY 5,046,537 3,994,313 1,052,224 26 %
MN 25,300 672,140 (646,840 ) (96 ) %
NM 39,727 39,727 (100 ) %
Total Wholesale $ 14,512,297 $ 12,502,510 $ 2,009,787 16 %
Total Revenue $ 88,133,163 $ 74,625,867 $ 13,507,296 18 %
AZ and NM Revenue $ (2,004,012 ) $ (8,402,080 ) $ 6,398,068 (76 ) %
Total Revenue excluding AZ and NM $ 86,129,151 $ 66,223,787 $ 19,905,364 30 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Goodness Growth management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized definition under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net income (loss) $ (4,582,837 ) $ (13,283,798 ) (25,547,089 ) (42,457,444 )
Interest expense, net 8,465,556 7,120,667 31,260,798 22,593,552
Income taxes 988,129 5,948,000 7,723,000 5,893,000
Depreciation & Amortization 272,860 325,679 1,148,809 1,329,643
Depreciation included in cost of goods sold 582,456 723,282 2,453,653 2,682,818
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,726,164 $ 833,830 17,039,171 (9,958,431 )

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
CNX:GDNS,GDNSF
The Conversation (0)

Trulieve Applauds Florida Supreme Court for Affirmative Ruling on the Smart & Safe Florida Ballot Initiative

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., applauds the Florida Supreme Court for ruling affirmatively on the Smart & Safe Florida initiative and placing it on the 2024 General Election ballot. The initiative, if passed, will allow adults over the age of 21 to purchase cannabis products for personal consumption.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We are thankful that the Court has correctly ruled the ballot initiative and summary language meets the standards for single subject and clarity. We look forward to supporting this campaign as it heads to the ballot this Fall," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers .

Rivers added, "Trulieve was the primary financial supporter of the initiative during the signature gathering effort and subsequent court challenge and is a proud supporter, alongside a strong coalition of other companies, of the next important phase to educate Floridians on the amendment and secure a yes vote on Amendment 3 this November."

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-applauds-florida-supreme-court-for-affirmative-ruling-on-the-smart--safe-florida-ballot-initiative-302104809.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/01/c4879.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ACE Venture Enterprises, Inc. Announces Planned Acquisition of Vireo Health of New York from Goodness Growth Holdings

Led by Steven Acevedo and Art Isagholian, ACE Venture Enterprises, Inc., a minority-owned business, plans to acquire Vireo Health of New York to accelerate entry into the New York market –

– Ace plans to retain Goodness Growth with a collaborative advisory agreement to advance the long-term success of both organizations –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaf with gavel.

Cannabis Round-Up: DEA Clarifies Rescheduling Timeline, New Hampshire and Kansas Face Legalization Snags​

Several Republican Party members have sent a letter to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) urging it to reject the US Department of Health and Human Services' recommendation to reschedule cannabis.

Meanwhile, the DEA spoke publicly about the rescheduling process for the first time, and lawmakers in New Hampshire voted to reject a proposed amendment to a cannabis legalization bill, putting its future in the Senate in doubt.

Stay up to date on the latest news, trends and policy developments in the cannabis industry with our round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Cocoa Beach, Florida

New Brevard County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, April 5 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Cocoa Beach, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Call to April 1, 2024

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that, due to scheduling conflicts, it has rescheduled its fourth quarter and full year results conference call for the year ended December 31, 2023 to Monday, April 1, 2024 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that day, Monday, April 1, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Launches Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced today the launch of Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions, its exciting first entry into the chocolate edibles category. Cronos' newest edible innovation was developed and designed by an expert team of culinary chefs, food scientists, and leaders in cannabis product development. The bite-sized Chocolate Fusions™ feature a dynamic, multi-texture experience, combining a soft and chewy center, crunch inclusions, and an outer layer of rich creamy chocolate that delivers a decadent sweet treat for adult cannabis consumers.

"We are thrilled to bolster the recent successful launch of the Lord Jones® brand in Canada with our first chocolate edibles," said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. "These hand-crafted and artfully created chocolates demonstrate our passion for delivering a differentiated experience through an innovative cannabis product that our consumers will love. This breakthrough innovation is the result of our continuous commitment to and investment in R&D and product development, and we're excited to add Chocolate Fusions™ to our growing family of premium and THC-focused Lord Jones® products in Canada, which are designed to take adult consumers above and beyond."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Related News

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Executive Changes

Gold Investing

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Lithium Investing

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Identifies 49 New Pegmatites on its Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt

×