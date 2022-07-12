Life Science NewsInvesting News

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Deborah Telman will join the company as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, and will become a member of the company's senior leadership team, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day. Ms. Telman will assume responsibility for Gilead's legal and corporate affairs function, which includes government and policy, and public affairs. Ms. Telman will start in her new role August 1, 2022. She will also become Corporate Secretary of Gilead. Ms. Telman will succeed Brett Pletcher, who is retiring from Gilead after 17 years with the company.

Ms. Telman brings more than 25 years of experience providing legal counsel to large companies, both in-house and in private practice. She joins Gilead from Organon, where she most recently served as the company's legal adviser and was responsible for legal affairs, ethics and compliance, and global environmental health and safety.

"Deb is a highly accomplished and experienced leader and I am delighted to welcome her to Gilead," said Mr. O'Day. "With more than 25 years' experience of building and leading global teams, a strong focus on culture and a passion for health equity, I know that Deb will be an outstanding addition to our team."

Ms. Telman is a Board Trustee of City Colleges of Chicago and a Board Member of Chicago Humanities Festival, where she is committed to advancing education and creating a more informed and connected society. She holds a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Boston University School of Law.

"I am thrilled to join Gilead at this time as it continues to focus on delivering innovative solutions for patients with the greatest need and drive health equity globally," said Ms. Telman. "I look forward to contributing my skills and experience while working with Dan and the leadership team toward this very important mission, as well as partnering with our stakeholders to co-create solutions that bring value and impact to them and to Gilead."

Mr. Pletcher joined Gilead in 2005, and in 2009 was appointed General Counsel. In 2019, his role was expanded to include the company's corporate affairs functions including government affairs and policy, and public affairs. Under his extended remit, he oversaw the company's work to shape health policy and communicate the company's perspective across internal and external audiences and led the company's legal functions including intellectual property, litigation and compliance.

"During Brett's 17-year career with Gilead, he has helped to shape the company as it expanded to become a global organization helping millions of patients worldwide," said Mr. O'Day. "On behalf of all of us at Gilead, we thank Brett for his exemplary leadership and wish him all the best for the future."

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

