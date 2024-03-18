- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa
69m at 1.25% Li2O from 45m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Highlights:
- Further assay results received for 2,514m of extensional resource reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling completed at the Dog-Leg target, representing the final results from drilling undertaken in 2023, with a total of 25,898m drilled throughout the year.
- Multiple high-grade and broad extensional drill intersections reported at the new Dog-Leg target outside of the current 35.3Mt @ 1.25% Li2O JORC (2012) compliant Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate1 (“MRE” or the “Resource”), including highlights at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum 4m of internal dilution of:
- GRC1024: 69m at 1.25% Li2O from 45m
- GRC1027: 34m at 1.02% Li2O from 160m
- GRC1024: 22m at 0.85% Li2O from 141m
- GRC1030: 16m at 1.08% Li2O from 111m
- GRC1032: 12m at 1.11% Li2O from 83m
- Results at Dog-Leg are significant; drilling has intersected shallow dipping, near surface mineralised pegmatite bodies with true thicknesses up to 35m outside of the MRE1, proving potential for significant resource growth.
- The Company is advancing the drilling programme to be undertaken in 2024:
- Plant site sterilisation drilling now completed for a total of 3,177m in 21 holes, with no mineralisation intersected, providing confidence in the proposed plant site location.
- A further 804m of RC drilling and 70m of diamond core drilling recently completed at Dog-Leg, with assay results pending.
- Further resource extension and exploration drilling planned alongside ongoing regional exploration.
- MRE upgrade, for both lithium and feldspar, to incorporate all 2023 and 2024 drilling, targeted for H2 2024.
Commenting on the Company’s latest progress, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“The final assay results from drilling completed in 2023 have again delivered impressive intersections, providing further confidence in the growth potential of the current 35.3Mt @ 1.25% Li2O Resource at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.
“These results are from the new mineralised area at the Dog-Leg target, located on the northern tip of the Ewoyaa Main deposit, outside of the current MRE, where drilling has returned multiple high-grade and broad near surface extensional intersections, including 69m at 1.25% Li2O from 45m. This follows the intersection of 83m at 1% Li2O from 36m in hole GRC1020 reported at Dog-Leg last month.
“On the back of the encouraging results delivered from drilling completed in 2023 at Dog-Leg, we are excited to have recently completed a further 874m of resource extension drilling at the target as part of our resource growth programme for 2024. We look forward to receiving further drilling results and delivering a MRE upgrade for the Project, targeted for H2 2024. The MRE upgrade will include updates to both the lithium and feldspar and incorporate all of the results received from drilling completed in 2023 and results pending for 2024.
“In addition, we are pleased to have recently completed the plant site sterilisation programme without any surprises, allowing us to continue with our mine site designs and permitting.
“We look forward to updating shareholders on our ongoing progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Atlantic Lithium
Overview
Despite its long mining history, favourable regulatory climate and stable political backdrop, Ghana remains largely overlooked as an investment jurisdiction for battery metals. Situated on the West African coast, the country boasts a strong strategic location and abundance of mineral wealth.
In 2023, the country reclaimed its title as Africa's number one producer of gold. And gold isn't the only precious metal to be found in the country. Ghana is also home to significant lithium reserves, with c. 180,000 tonnes of estimated resources.
Located between Europe, the United States and China, Ghana is perfectly positioned to serve as an important hub for the global supply of the battery metal.
Australian lithium exploration and development company Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) intends to leverage this opportunity through its flagship Ewoyaa project, set to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine. Atlantic intends to produce spodumene concentrate capable of conversion to lithium hydroxide and carbonate for use in electric vehicle batteries, helping drive the transition to decarbonisation.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 shows that, considering its current 35.3 million tons (Mt) @ 1.22 percent lithium oxide JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and conservative life-of-mine concentrate pricing of US$1,587/t, FOB Ghana Port, Ewoyaa has demonstrable economic viability, low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Through simple open-pit mining, three-stage crushing and conventional Dense Media Separation (DMS) processing, the DFS outlines the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, delivering US$6.6 billion life-of-mine revenues, a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.5 billion and an internal rate of return of 105 percent.
Atlantic Lithium intends to deploy a Modular DMS plant ahead of commencing operations at the large-scale main plant to generate early revenue, which will reduce the peak funding requirement of the main plant. The project is expected to deliver first spodumene production as early as April 2025.
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL), with Piedmont expected to fund c. 70 percent of the US$185 million total capex. In accordance with the agreement, Piedmont is funding US$17 million towards studies and exploration and an initial US$70 million towards the total capex. Costs are split equally between Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont thereafter.
In return, Piedmont will receive 50 percent of the spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla. With 50 percent of its offtake still available, Atlantic Lithium is one of very few near-term spodumene concentrate producers with uncommitted offtake.
Already the largest taxpayer and employer in Ghana’s Central Region, Atlantic Lithium is expected to provide direct employment to roughly 800 personnel at Ewoyaa and, through its community development fund whereby 1 percent of retained earnings will be allocated to local initiatives, will deliver long-lasting benefits to the region and to Ghana.
Atlantic Lithium also has the potential to capitalise upon considerable additional upside across its extensive exploration portfolio — potential it intends to leverage to the fullest as it becomes an early mover in West African lithium production.
Company Highlights
- A mining and exploration company operating in West Africa, Atlantic Lithium is set to deliver Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine with its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project.
- Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
- There is significant government interest in getting Ewoyaa operational to diversify the country’s production from gold.
- Atlantic Lithium is already the leading taxpayer and employer in the region and, through Ewoyaa, expects to bring significant business and development locally.
- The June 2023 definitive feasibility study proves Ewoyaa to be a financially viable, major near-term lithium-producing asset.
- The project is co-funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium.
- With 50 percent of offtake still uncommitted, the company is one of few near-term spodumene producers with offtake available.
- Situated on the West African coast, Atlantic Lithium is well-positioned to serve the global electric vehicle markets.
Key Assets
Ewoyaa
Set to be Ghana's first lithium-producing mine, Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa Project is situated within 110 kilometres of Takoradi Port and 100 kilometres of Accra, with access to excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce. A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 confirmed the project's economic viability and profitability potential, indicating a 3.6-Mt spodumene concentrate production over the mine's 12-year projected life.
Atlantic Lithium is currently in the process of securing a mining lease for the project, which will enable the commencement of the permitting process. Through the deployment of a Modular DMS plant, which will process 450,000 tons of ore as the main 2.7-Mt processing plant is being constructed, the mine is expected to deliver first production in 2025.
Highlights:
- Promising DFS Results: Atlantic Lithium's recent DFS reaffirmed Ewoyaa as an industry-leading asset with low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Highlights include:
- Estimated 12-year life of mine, producing 3.6 Mt spodumene concentrate.
- 365 ktpa steady state production
- Average LOM EBITDA of US$316 million per annum
- NPV of US$1.5 billion
- Free cash flow of US$2.4 billion from life-of-mine revenues of US$6.6 billion
- Modest $185 million capital cost
- Payback within 19 months.
- Favourable Location: The project's starter pits are positioned within one kilometre of its processing plant. Additionally, Ewoyaa has access to reliable existing infrastructure, located within 800 metres from the N1 highway and adjacent to grid power.
- Promising Reserves: Ewoyaa's current mineral resource estimate is 35.3 Mt at 1.25 percent lithium oxide, with ore reserves of 25.6 Mt at 1.22 percent lithium oxide.
- Potential for Further Exploration: There remains significant exploration potential, with only 15 square kilometres of Atlantic Lithium's entire tenure having been drilled to date.
- Strong Partnerships: Atlantic Lithium has a 50-percent offtake deal with Piedmont Lithium, which itself has offtake agreements with both Tesla and LG Chem.
- Positive Presence: Atlantic Lithium will generate significant economic benefits to the region. Once operational, the project is expected to employ roughly 800 personnel.
Côte d'Ivoire
Atlantic Lithium currently has two applications pending for an area of roughly 774 square kilometres in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire. The underexplored yet highly prospective region is known to be underlain by prolific birimian greenstone belts, characterised by fractionated granitic intrusive centres with lithium and colombite-tantalum occurrences and outcropping pegmatites. The area is also incredibly well-served, with extensive road infrastructure, well-established cellular network and high-voltage transmission line within roughly 100 kilometres of the country's capital, Abidjan.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies both as an executive and as an investor for over 25 years. Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company.
Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, after which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raise US$400 million in equity financing and negotiate the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia.
Prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec. He holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked across several sectors including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services. Harsas is a chartered accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business and has international experience in Asia, Europe and the US.
Len Kolff - Head of Business Development and Chief Geologist
Len Kolff has over 25 years of mining industry experience in the major and junior resources sector. With a proven track record in deposit discovery and a particular focus on Africa, Kolff most recently worked in West Africa and was instrumental in the discovery and evaluation of the company’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, as well as the discovery and evaluation of the Mofe Creek iron ore project in Liberia. Prior to this, he worked at Rio Tinto with a focus on Africa, including the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea and the Northparkes Copper-Gold mine in Australia.
Kolff holds a Master of Economic Geology from CODES, University of Tasmania and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London.
Patrick Brindle - Non-executive Director
Patrick Brindle currently serves as executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Piedmont Lithium. He joined Piedmont in January 2018. Prior to this, he held roles as vice-president of project management and subsequently as chief development officer.
Brindle has more than 20 years' experience in senior management and engineering roles and has completed EPC projects in diverse jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, China, Mongolia, Australia and Brazil. Before joining Piedmont, he was vice-president of engineering for DRA Taggart, a subsidiary of DRA Global, an engineering firm specialising in project delivery of mining and mineral processing projects globally.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of growth and strategic development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the global head of strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a mining geologist responsible for the mining-related geology and resources of Assore’s subsidiary companies (comprising the pyrophyllite and chromite mines) and is also concerned with the company's iron and manganese mines. She has been the Assore group geologist since 2013 and involved with strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP and the GSSA.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is a senior executive with significant, global listed company experience, primarily in the mining industry, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry is currently the non-executive chair of Toronto Venture Exchange-listed (TSX-V) Giyani Metals. He has been heavily involved in the strategic management and leadership of projects toward production, commercialisation and, ultimately, the realisation of shareholder value. He has gained significant experience working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement (including public and investor relations), and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives.
Henry was the executive chair and non-executive director at Euronext Growth and AIM-listed Ormonde Mining, non-executive director at TSX-V-listed Ashanti Gold, president, director and CEO at TSX-listed Gabriel Resources and various roles, including CEO and managing director, at London and Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Avocet Mining PLC.
Aaron Maurer – Head of Operational Readiness
Aaron Maurer is a senior-level business executive with over 25 years’ international multi-commodity mining experience, overseeing strategic, operational and financial performance. Over his career, he has held several engineering, production, operational and senior executive roles. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he served as executive general manager - operations at Minerals Resources, where he oversaw the Mt Marion Lithium mine and three iron ore mines in Western Australia. He was previously the managing director and CEO of PVW Resources and general manager (site senior executive) at Peabody Energy Australia.
His significant expertise spans the development and implementation of safety and cost-saving initiatives, change management, strategic planning, business development and employee development. Maurer holds a Master in Corporate Finance and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining).
Roux Terblanche - Project Manager
Roux Terblanche is a mineral resource project delivery specialist with proven African and Australian experience working for owners, EPCMs, consultants and contractors. He has a wide range of commodity experiences, including lithium, gold, copper, diamonds and platinum. He has proven to add value and deliver projects safely, on time and within budget.
Terblanche has worked in the UAE and across Africa, including Ghana, the DRC, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Rwanda, Botswana and Senegal. He was instrumental in increasing the operating footprint of an international construction company across Africa and was integral to the building of the Akyem, Tarkwa Phase 4 and Chirano mines in Ghana.
Terblanche holds a national diploma in mechanical engineering, a diploma in project management and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa.
Iwan Williams - Exploration Manager
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and west African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Africa having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak - Country Manager
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental in establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate. He is based at the project site in Ghana.
Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.
- Filling of pond 2 has commenced, evaporation process is underway
- Pond 2 earthworks and liner installation progressing well (65% complete)
- Pond 3 earthworks construction work well under way (40% complete)
- Pond 1 evaporation continuing, containing approximately 500t LCE already
- Ten (10) production wells completed; only six are required for Phase 1
- The HMW production process uses very little fresh water and considerably less water than subsequent conversion to lithium carbonate or hydroxide
- Water was never intended to be sourced from the Los Patos River; water for the HMW Project will be sourced directly from in situ dedicated water wells
- Strategic HMW lithium chloride production plan continues; phase 1 (permits granted) and phase 2 development plans are unaffected by the recent provincial court ruling
- Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW is expected to be in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve with an initial reserve estimate of 40 years
- Phase 2 Operating cost to LiCl concentrate of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a low Li2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 (Spodumene Concentrate) $US310/t-$US350/t; solid production margins at current spot prices
- Glencore due diligence process continues to advance, outcomes to be announced upon completion
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Pond 2 filling has commenced
Galan and its lithium chloride strategy
The HMW Project is a tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025.
This LiCl product results in 85 times the concentration of contained Lithium compared to raw brines sourced from the Hombre Muerto Salar. Galan’s 6% LiCl concentrate contains more than twice the Li content of Spodumene concentrates exported from Australia.
Galan is confident on the viability of its LiCl production strategy. There is an established market precedent for the sale of liquid LiCl concentrate in the industry, including over 10 years of exports to China by SQM in Chile. Domestically, the potential addition of the premium HMW high grade, low impurity LiCl product is likely to improve the performance of any lithium carbonate plant in northern Argentina. It is expected that there will be up to 10 downstream processing plants operating in Argentina within the next 5 years.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan’s HMW Project Phase 1 & 2 Unaffected by Provincial Court Ruling
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide a response to speculation about any impact of the recent court ruling at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.
- A recent court ruling by the Court of Justice in the Province of Catamarca has temporarily halted the issuance of new environmental permits and authorizations for the Los Patos River area until the provincial government completes an environmental impact assessment that takes into consideration the cumulative impact of all projects in the area.
- The resolution relates to the use of fresh water in the south-east part of the Hombre Muerto Salar, where the Los Patos River runs. The ruling has no impact on Galan’s existing and granted Phase 1 HMW permits and Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs). Phase 1 construction continues.
- The resolution is also not expected to have any impact on Galan’s HMW Phase 2 development plans or permitting process, as Galan is not planning to source water from the Los Patos River. Galan is confident that the Phase 2 permitting application process remains on track with continued strong support from both local communities and government.
- Galan’s proposed HMW production process to produce a high grade lithium chloride concentrate (6% Li or 32% LCE) uses very little fresh water and considerably less water than the subsequent conversion to lithium carbonate or hydroxide, underpinning the low environmental impact of Galan’s chloride strategy. Furthermore, water for the HMW Project is to be sourced directly from in situ dedicated non-potable water wells.
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, stated:
“We wish to confirm that a recent ruling by the Court of Justice in the Province of Catamarca, Argentina will have no impact on Galan's Phase 1 project and no expected impact on our Phase 2 development plans at Hombre Muerto West. We are not located in the area under dispute and there is no river running close by to Hombre Muerto West, that could be affected by similar rulings in the future. We are confident that this is a localised issue which may potentially impact some other projects operating on the Hombre Muerto Salar but has no impact on Galan.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Avenira Completes Placement
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) advises that it has completed a placement of approximately 137 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.008 per share, raising approximately A$1 million (before costs) (“Placement”).
Placement Details
137,125,000 fully paid ordinary shares will be issued under the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1A placement capacity at an issue price of A$0.008 per share to raise approximately A$1million, before costs.
Proceeds from the Placement will be used to replace working capital that was utilised to repay the outstanding secured convertible loan of A$3.7 million (including capitalised interest) from Au Xingao Investment Pty Limited that matured on 8 March 2024. Avenira is currently in discussions with several parties in relation to new note funding.
Commenting on the Placement, Avenira Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Clark stated:
“We are pleased that we have completed this small placement, with funds to be used for our ongoing working capital requirements. We are looking forward to providing shareholders with further progress on our projects in the coming weeks.”
Petra Capital Pty Ltd acted as Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement.
An indicative timetable for the Placement is set out below. The timetable remains subject to change at the Company’s discretion, subject to compliance with applicable laws and listing rules.
Indicative Timetable
This timetable is indicative only and the Company may, at its discretion, vary any of the above dates, subject to the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and other applicable laws.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Chairman.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jindalee Lithium
Overview
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) is an Australia-based exploration and development company advancing North America’s largest lithium deposit. After a spinout of its Australian assets, Jindalee has become a pure-play lithium company focused exclusively on its promising 100-percent-owned McDermitt project. Jindalee recognises the vast opportunity for lithium projects in the US as the country progresses towards its sustainable energy transition and developing a robust domestic supply chain for critical minerals.As the US strives to transition to clean energy, demand for lithium will continue to increase as this critical mineral is necessary to achieve the country’s net-zero goals. With its favorable mining policies and infrastructure, the US actively supports the advancement of new projects to strengthen its domestic supply chain.
Jindalee’s McDermitt asset, located in southeast Oregon, contains a unique type of lithium mineralisation. Most lithium projects in North America are lithium brine or pegmatite deposits; however, the McDermitt project is an unconventional sediment-hosted lithium asset.
Sediment-hosted lithium deposits such as McDermitt are long-life assets with low strip ratios and low mining costs. Jindalee can leverage this advantage over other lithium assets, both in terms of reaching production faster and reducing operating expenses.
There is currently no commercially operating sediment-hosted lithium project in North America. Two recently announced projects, however, are under development and demonstrate McDermitt’s future trajectory as both companies move toward production.
The 2023 mineral resources estimate (MRE) for McDermitt contains a combined indicated and inferred mineral resource inventory of 3 billion tons at 1,340 parts per million (ppm) lithium for a total of 21.5 million tons (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the US by contained lithium in mineral resource, and a globally significant resource, with the deposit remaining open to the west and south.
In June 2023, Jindalee commenced a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the McDermitt Lithium Project appointing Fluor Corporation as lead engineer. The company expects completion of the PFS by mid-2024. Jindalee also announced initial metallurgical results from acid leaching of the beneficiated samples of McDermitt ore. Lithium extraction from composite samples averaged 93 percent (250 micron (µm)) and 94 percent (75 µm) while lithium extraction from all units exceeded 98 percent with higher acid additions.
An experienced management team, with the right blend of experience and expertise in geology, corporate administration and international finance, leads Jindalee to fully capitalise on the potential of its assets.
Company Highlights
- Jindalee Lithium is a pure-play lithium exploration and development company focusing on its flagship McDermitt lithium project, currently the largest lithium deposit in North America.
- The United States has ambitious electrification goals but lacks the critical minerals to reach them. Jindalee aims to strengthen the North American supply chain to enable the country to reach net-zero emissions targets.
- Globally, most of the lithium is currently sourced from either pegmatite or lithium brine deposits. The company’s McDermitt deposit, however, is sediment-hosted, an emerging style of lithium deposit with the potential to be a long-life, low-cost source of lithium.
- There are presently no sediment-hosted lithium assets in North America that have reached production. Jindalee is ideally positioned to help fill this void in the market.
- Other companies in North America are moving towards production, and their progress indicates Jindalee’s future trajectory.
- An experienced management team leads Jindalee towards capitalising on the potential of its assets.
Key Project
McDermitt Lithium Project
The McDermitt Project is located in Malheur County on the Oregon-Nevada border and is approximately 35 kilometres west of the town of McDermitt. The 100-percent-owned asset covers 54.6 square kilometres of claims at the northern end of the McDermitt volcanic caldera. Following positive results from its 2022 drill campaign, the resource at McDermitt has increased to 21.5 Mt LCE, making McDermitt the largest lithium deposit in North America.
Project Highlights:
- Rare Sediment-hosted Lithium Deposits: The McDermitt asset supports low-cost mining operations due to its flat-lying sediments. This type of lithium deposit is amenable to low-cost mining operations, while still producing excellent metallurgical results.
- Resource Increased by 62 percent early 2023: Compilation of the 2022 drilling results saw the estimated indicated and inferred resources at McDermitt increase to 3 billion tons at 1,340 ppm lithium, a 62 percent increase in contained lithium. The updated resource released by the company contains a combined indicated and inferred total of 21.5 Mt LCE at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade.
- Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with POSCO Holdings: Jindalee entered into an MOU with POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX), under which POSCO will fund metallurgical testwork on McDermitt ore and undertake joint research for the asset. POSCO is partnering with General Motors to supply cathode active material (including lithium) for its electric vehicles.
- Fluor recommended processing route: In March 2023, US engineering group Fluor reviewed all testwork undertaken at McDermitt and recommended beneficiation and acid leaching as the optimal processing route.
- Highly encouraging metallurgical testwork: Results from beneficiation and acid leaching tests have exceeded expectations. Beneficiation testwork completed in late 2023 (on sample representing a nominal life-of-mine average feed) recovered 92 percent of the lithium to leach feed and rejected 25.3 percent of the mass at a cut size of 250 µm. Additionally the acid leach test work announced in early 2024 demonstrated very high lithium extraction rates on beneficiated ore. Specifically, the calculated lithium extraction for a composite sample using 250 µm leach feed was 92.9 percent which compares favourably with the extraction rate (94 percent) achieved through testwork from the finer (75 µm) leach feed using 500 kg/t acid. Further testwork is now underway.
- PFS in progress: Jindalee has appointed Fluor Corporation to commence the PFS for McDermitt, set to be completed by mid-2024.
Management Team
Ian Rodger - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Rodger is a qualified mining business executive with almost 15 years of experience in various roles including as a mining engineer for Rio Tinto across two large greenfield mine developments, before successfully transitioning into mining corporate finance where he held Executive and Director positions at RFC Ambrian overseeing origination and management of numerous mandates across a range of corporate advisory roles. Rodger was the project director for Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) where he made significant contributions to successfully define the value potential of the West Musgrave nickel/copper province through the delivery of a portfolio of growth studies. Most notably, he led technical, market and partnership development workstreams, successfully confirming value potential for producing an intermediate Nickel product for the battery value chain.
Rodger holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, a Masters of Mineral Economics from Curtin University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Lindsay Dudfield - Executive Director
Lindsay Dudfield is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in multi-commodity exploration, primarily within Australia. He held senior positions with the mineral divisions of Amoco and Exxon. In 1987, he became a founding director of Dalrymple Resources NL and spent the following eight years helping acquire and explore Dalrymple’s properties, leading to several greenfield discoveries. In late 1994, Lindsay joined the board of Horizon Mining NL (Jindalee Lithium’s predecessor) and has been responsible for managing Jindalee Lithium since inception. Lindsay is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Geological Society of Australia and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is also a non-executive director of Jindalee spin-out companies Energy Metals (ASX:EME), Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM) and Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY).
Wayne Zekulich - Non-executive Chair
Wayne Zekulich was appointed to the board as Chair on 1 February 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Business and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Zekulich is a consultant and non-executive director who has substantial experience in advising, structuring and financing transactions in the infrastructure and resources sectors. He was previously the head of Rothschild in Perth, chief financial officer of Gindalbie Metals Limited, chief development officer of Oakajee Port and Rail and a consultant to a global investment bank. Currently, he is chair of Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) and non-executive director of the Western Australian Treasury Corporation. In the not-for-profit sector, he is the past chair of the Lester Prize and is a mentor in the Kilfinan program.
Darren Wates - Non-executive Director
Darren Wates is a corporate lawyer with over 23 years of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, resources, project acquisitions/divestments and corporate governance gained through private practice and in-house roles in Western Australia. Wates is the founder and principal of Corpex Legal, a Perth-based legal practice providing corporate, commercial and resources related legal services, primarily to small and mid-cap ASX listed companies. In this role, he has provided consulting general counsel services to ASX listed company Neometals (ASX:NMT) since 2016, having previously been employed as legal counsel of Neometals. Wates holds Bachelor's degrees in Law and Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment.
Paul Brown - Non-executive Director
Paul Brown has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) where he was chief executive – lithium, and chief executive – commodities. Brown has held senior operating roles with Leighton, HWE and Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and has a strong track record in technical leadership, project/studies management, and mine planning and management. Brown is currently CEO of Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS). He holds a Master in Mine Engineering.
Brett Marsh - VP Geology and Development (US)
Brett Marsh is an AIPG certified professional geologist and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) with over 25 years of diverse mining and geological experience. He has worked for and held senior leadership roles for Kastan Mining, Luna Gold, Kiska Metals, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Phelps Dodge, ASARCO and consulted to deliver numerous NI 43-101 technical reports. Marsh has demonstrated the ability to deliver results in culturally diverse and geographically difficult environments, such as Brazil, Peru, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, Indonesia, Australia, and has also worked in remote areas of Alaska. He has managed all phases of the mining lifecycle including greenfield and brownfield exploration, project development (including preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility), project construction, mine operations, and environmental. He successfully led multi-cultural teams to develop business processes and implementation plans for many mine development and operational projects.
Carly Terzanidis - Company Secretary
Carly Terzanidis has 20 years of prior experience in the financial services industry, having been employed by Euroz Hartleys, DJ Carmichael and Shaw and Partners. Terzanidis’ recent experience has been in corporate services and in the role of company secretary for resources-focused entities. Terzanidis acts as company secretary for Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY), Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) and Viridis Mining and Minerals (ASX:VMM). Terzanidis holds a Bachelor of Commerce with majors in Accounting and Corporate Administration and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.
Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition
Coniagas Battery Metals is advancing its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec towards production, potentially becoming the next new nickel mine in the Canadian province. With nearly 16,000 meters of diamond drilling (in addition to the 6,885 meters of historic drilling) completed at the project, Coniagas plans to undertake an aggressive drilling program to expand the deposit area and deliver a maiden NI 43-101 resource report.
The Graal project is in line with the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy that aims to create domestic supply sources of critical minerals in the country. Currently, the supply of these critical minerals is dominated by countries such as China, Russia, Indonesia, Peru, Chile and Congo. Graal is in a much safer jurisdiction and is ideally positioned to become a reliable supplier of clean energy metals.
The company is also planning to build a processing facility in Quebec leveraging its proprietary Re-2Ox process, a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting, thereby exceeding environmental compliance standards. The processing facility will help Coniagas convert the mined minerals into battery-grade metals.
Company Highlights
- Coniagas Battery Metals is a Canadian company focused on developing critical minerals such as nickel, copper and cobalt.
- Coniagas Battery Metals was demerged from its parent, Nord Precious Metals Mining (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works), which announced the separation of its business in two – Nord Precious Metals (focused on silver-cobalt) and Coniagas Battery Metals (focused on copper-nickel-cobalt).
- Coniagas’ flagship project is the Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec, Canada, with excellent infrastructure in terms of low-carbon hydroelectricity, road access and proximity to major battery manufacturing facilities in eastern North America.
- Coniagas intends to use a proprietary Re-2Ox processing technology, a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting, thereby exceeding environmental compliance standards.
- $6 million has been spent so far on the project with historic drillings that produced extremely encouraging results, with geologists excited that it has the potential to be a large mine. The company will focus on exploration drilling in 2024 to expand the mineralized deposit zone and deliver a maiden resource report.
- Critical minerals are in high demand, driven by their application in electric vehicles. Coniagas intends to develop into a supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
- The Graal project fits perfectly into the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy that plans to create domestic supply sources of critical minerals in the country.
This Coniagas Battery Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.
Click here to connect with Coniagas Battery Metals to receive an Investor Presentation
CEO Transition Plan
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) today announced a transition plan that will see CEO, Richard Taylor, step down from the role on 31 May 2024 after the completion of the demerger implementation plan, commencement of lithium exploration and Richard’s desire to move into the next phase of his career.
An executive search has commenced for the next Managing Director & CEO of Premier1. The transition period announced today will facilitate that process and an orderly handover.
Commenting on the announcement, Nic Limb, Chair of Premier1, said:
“The Board, including Richard, felt it was time to commence the transition, now that Premier1 has a clear new strategy in place regarding its lithium tenements and joint-ventures. The announcement today reinforces our focus on these priorities.
Nic Limb said:
“Richard has steered the company through its formative years. His contribution and efforts are recognised by the Board and staff and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
