FULLY SUBSCRIBED PLACEMENT RAISING A$12.0M

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for a A$12.0 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors pursuant to s708 of the Corporations Act (Cwth) 2001 in Australia raising A$12.0 million before expenses (" Placement " or the " Offer ").

Proceeds from the Placement will be used to accelerate development projects in the USA , to ramp up drilling at the companies advanced exploration assets in Australia during the next field season and general working capital and transaction costs. The closing of the Placement is expected to occur on or about Wednesday, 15 November 2023 , and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of regulatory approval, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Placement is comprised of the issue of 20,000,000 Chess Depositary Interests (" CDI ") at an issue price of A$0.60 per CDI (" Offer Price ").  The Offer Price represents a 3.2% discount to the Company's last traded price on the ASX on Wednesday, 8 November 2023 of A$0.62 . The Placement is expected to settle on Wednesday , 15 November 2023 with CDIs expected to be issued on Thursday, 16 November 2023 .  Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in 1 common share of the Company.  Bell Potter Securities Limited (" Bell Potter ") acted as lead manager and bookrunner to the Placement.

Laramide's President and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Henderson , said: "We are excited to be moving into this phase of Laramide's evolution underpinned by the the uranium industry which appears to have entered a new bull market with spot prices rising above $70.00 . The fundraising will facilitate continued permitting at Laramide's development projects in the USA and to accelerate exploration in Queensland and Australia's Northern Territory."

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Laramide Resources Ltd.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/09/c7854.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide ResourcesLAM:CALMRXFUranium Investing
LAM:CA,LMRXF
LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Receives Provincial Environmental Assessment Approval for the Rook I Project

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has received Ministerial approval under The Environmental Assessment Act of Saskatchewan to proceed with the development of its 100%-owned Rook I Project (the "Project").

NexGen is the first company in more than 20 years to receive full Provincial Environmental Assessment approval for a uranium project in Saskatchewan .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Reports Financial Results from Q3'2023, Including EPS of $0.07 Driven by Significant Gains on Physical Uranium Holdings

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended September 30 2023.  Both documents are or will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Elevate Uranium

Koppies Resource up 136% to 48 Mlb

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX:ELVUF) is pleased to announce an updated JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 48 Mlb eU3O8 for its Koppies Uranium Project in Namibia.

GTI Energy

Drilling to Start Mid November at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that permitting is completed, and bonds are now in place to begin drilling at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma) located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin (Figures 1 & 2). This initial program of up to 26-holes (~15,000 ft or ~4,600 m), will utilise mud rotary drilling and down hole gamma logging.

rick rule, nuclear reactors

Rick Rule: Easy Uranium Money Has Been Made, How to Position Today

At the New Orleans Investment Conference, Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media discussed sentiment among the juniors, his outlook for the US economy and how global conflicts are affecting sectors like gold and oil.

He also weighed in on uranium, saying that while the "easy money," is off the table, the sector has gained considerable structural strength in the last 18 months. In his view, it's now time for the "real money" to be made.

"Right now you have to focus on real companies doing real things. Companies like NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) and Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) that will be taken over. Companies like Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF) that are in production and will enjoy much higher prices than their feasibility studies suggested they would enjoy," Rule said on the sidelines of the event. "Legitimate companies that don't enjoy share price escalation will be taken over by companies that have a lower cost of capital. After that real money has been made, we'll go into the big money, which is the speculative blow off that we saw in the 2008 to 2010 timeframe."

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CCO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cameco Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

