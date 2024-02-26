Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on March 6, 2024; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on March 7, 2024

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/49929 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date : Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time : 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free) : +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International) : +1.973.528.0011
Access code : 866537

Replay number (Toll Free) : +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International) : +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode : 49929

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, March 21, 2024. Playback of the webcast will be available until Thursday, March 6, 2025. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website .

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortuna Silver MinesFVI:CAFSMSilver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM
×