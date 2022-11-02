Precious MetalsInvesting News

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), has provided a review of its 2022 exploration program at the Company's Deer Horn polymetallic project in west-central British Columbia. Work for the season included rock sampling, channel sampling and prospecting focused primarily on the property's copper porphyry potential. Assays from the sampling programs are pending.

Image galleries from the first round of work can be viewed here , and from the channel sampling here .

Adding a Structural Geologist to Planned 2023 Program
Based on the findings from the 2022 sampling, Dr. Lee Groat, who directed the program, plans to add a structural geologist to the 2023 team to help understand the faulting, folding and other mechanisms at Deer Horn to help determine the property's geologic structure and the location of mineralization.

"This is all part of the teasing out of the history of the deposit," said Dr. Groat. "There's so much we don't know, because so much truly interesting ground has never been studied in depth. My belief is that this information will open up more targets while answering some of the key questions we have."

Planned Financing
The 2023 program will be funded by a planned private placement of up to $1.4 million. Mr. Docherty plans to personally provide a significant amount of the total financing.

"Since we first acquired the Deer Horn Property, I have solidly backed up my belief in the quality of this project," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Not only am I the company's largest shareholder, the discoveries made this summer and fall, combined with the enthusiasm shown by Dr. Groat and even the driller who investigated the project with our team, have given me even more conviction that this is bigger and better than we imagined."

Property-Wide Soil Sampling by UBC Team in 2023
Part of the planned 2023 program includes a property-wide soil sampling program led by Dr. Groat and a team of University of British Columbia grad students. Due to receding glaciers, a significant amount of ground is now open that has never been explored.

Confirmation of Copper Porphyry Mineralization
Key results from the 2022 program, which began in August and concluded in October, included confirmation of copper porphyry mineralization, discovery of new targets, identification of drill hole locations for a planned 2023 drill campaign and possible extensions to the known tellurium-gold-silver resource and strike length.

"The sampling team, led by Dr. Lee Groat, came back thrilled with what they found at Deer Horn," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Not only have we confirmed the presence of copper porphyry mineralization, we have an abundance of good information and exciting targets to launch our 2023 season."

The campaign focused on sampling the Pond, North Pond and H-Spot copper porphyry targets first identified in the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment. The showings are located about one kilometer west-northwest of the known Te-Ag-Au resource. Full extent of showings remains unknown and open.

Outcropping Quartz Veins and Possible Extension of Te -Au-Ag Vein System
Secondarily, sampling on a number of outcropping quartz veins in the area around the porphyry targets identified a possible 1.1-kilometer (.7 miles) extension of the existing 2.4-kilometer (1.5 miles) gold-silver-tellurium vein system. This vein system may now extend a total of 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles). Drilling in 2023 is expected to test this target at depth.

As Dr. Groat noted in First Tellurium's October 19 news release : "The bigger puzzle we want to solve is the age relationship between the gold-silver-tellurium veins and the porphyry mineralization. This would go a long way to understanding the magnitude of our discoveries so far. I'm really looking forward to putting some of the pieces of this very interesting puzzle together."

Industry-Wide Shift to Copper and Battery Metals
Due to the rapidly-growing need for metals used in batteries and electrical transmission, First Tellurium's copper investigation at Deer Horn echoes an industry-wide trend towards copper and other critical metals. Teck Resources recently announced it was selling its stake the Fort Hills oilsands operation to focus more of its capital on copper. Teck is building the QB2 Mine in Chile, which is expected to produce around 300,000 tonnes of copper in its first five years.

FTEL Strategic Partner Developing New Battery with Tellurium
The increasing importance of battery metals, including copper and tellurium, represent a key element of First Tellurium's growth strategy. The Company's Strategic Partner Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail BC is working with UBC Okanagan's Advanced Materials for Energy Storage Lab to create a lithium-battery that is smaller and more powerful than what's currently available. This collaboration is part of a $2-million initiative between Fenix, Mitacs and UBC Okanagan. Mitacs is a nonprofit national research organization that, in partnerships with Canadian academia, private industry and government, operates research and training programs in fields related to industrial and social innovation.

FTEL's New Website, Presentation and Video
We're excited to announce the launch of our new website , where you'll find information about our company and properties. In addition, we have also released a new animated pitch deck, which you can find here . This presentation provides an overview of our business and future opportunities. Finally, we have also released a new explainer video, which you can find here . This video dives into the details of our properties and how they can benefit First Tellurium Investors.

Ab out First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.



On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.



"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Tellurium CorpFTEL:CNXCNSX:FTELPrecious Metals Investing
FTEL:CNX
First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), is pleased to report that its US-based team of geologists has completed soil sampling at the Company's Klondike tellurium-gold project in south-central Colorado. Data and interpretations from this program will inform a Phase 1 drilling program at Klondike planned for 2023, helping to better formulate drillhole targeting and permitting drill sites.

A total of 343 soil samples were collected over nine days on a grid measuring 1 kilometer x 1 kilometer, with variable sample spacing of 30 to 60 meters east-west and 60 meters north-south. The original grid plan and budget (as announced in the FTEL news release of October 13, 2022) called for 550 samples. The number of samples needed to complete the program's goals was reduced by eliminating samples from areas of transported alluvial deposits, areas of excessively steep terrain with rock talus/scree and little or no soil and eliminating a few peripheral grid lines in areas of lower priority as determined by the geological team on site. All samples will be shipped to ALS Geochemistry for trace-level analysis of 51 elements, including tellurium and gold. Results are expected to be received by mid-to late December.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel and rock sampling conducted Oct 5-7 at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia has confirmed the presence of porphyry mineralization while encountering new mineralization in areas not previously sampled. Channel samples were taken from the Pond and H-Spot porphyry targets. The samples compliment rock samples obtained from the North Pond porphyry target and other mineral showings in August and September. Pictures from the sampling program can be viewed here .

"Even with assays still pending, this was a successful and positive sampling effort by just about any measure," said First Tellurium Chairman and geologist Tony Fogarassy, who participated in the sampling. "Not only did we confirm porphyry mineralization at the Pond, North Pond and H-Spot zones, we discovered a possible 1.1-kilometer (.7 miles) extension of the existing 2.4-kilometer (1.5 miles) gold-silver-tellurium vein system. This vein system may now extend a total of 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles)."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") and up to $700,000 through the sale of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of two years following the close of the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond drilling program, as announced August 17, 2022.

The sampling follows up on previous work conducted by First Solar Inc., when the property was being explored to supply tellurium for First Solar's cadmium-telluride solar panels.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Conducts Channel Sampling on Multiple Copper Targets at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Conducts Channel Sampling on Multiple Copper Targets at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel sampling is underway at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia, following up on rock sampling at the Pond and H Spot showings in August and September which encountered widespread porphyry-style mineralization (assays pending). The team will also conduct channel sampling on a third zone of porphyry-style mineralization northeast of the Pond and H Spot zones. This target was first identified in 2012 and never explored. In addition, a prominent quartz vein outcrop at least three meters wide, discovered in September, will be sampled and measured.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beatons Creek Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Beatons Creek Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) announces an updated Mineral Resource estimate (the " 2022 MRE ") for the Beatons Creek gold project (" Beatons Creek ") located in the Nullagine region of Western Australia. The 2022 MRE incorporates extensive reverse circulation ( "RC" ) drilling completed between January 2020 and May 2022. The effective date of the 2022 MRE is June 30, 2022. A Technical Report (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ")) in respect of the 2022 MRE will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile upon its completion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 3, 2022, it entered into a second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") with Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (Frankfurt:0NB) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) announces that it plans to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 205,746,409 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have 20,574,640 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone, at its 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 3). ("Slumber

About the Slumber Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" APM ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (" Constantine ") ( TSXV: CEM ) confirm that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement "). Under the Arrangement, APM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine (" Constantine Shares ").

The combined company will be a premier exploration and development company in the western USA with two projects being aggressively advanced under strategic partnerships with well-respected major metal producers and an expanded portfolio of prospective precious and base metals assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") for the previously announced non-arm's length acquisition agreement dated October 24, 2022 (the " Acquisition Agreement ") to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Carp River property (the " Property ") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Terms of the Acquisition Agreements

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, SKRR acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making a cash payment of C$7,000 to Edge (which represents the costs expended by Edge in staking and researching the Property) upon Exchange final approval of the Acquisition Agreement.

The Acquisition Agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge.

The Carp River Nickel-Copper Property Details

The Carp River property comprised of five (5) contiguous mineral claims totaling 5,606.48 ha., is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan . Stony Rapids is a full service community with a commercial airport. Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft. From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato Domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west towards the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within 5km to 10km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysics survey which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey, picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable to those around Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River Property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious mineral exploration company with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address future work on the Carp River Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, nickel and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c0554.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×