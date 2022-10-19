Precious MetalsInvesting News

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel and rock sampling conducted Oct 5-7 at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia has confirmed the presence of porphyry mineralization while encountering new mineralization in areas not previously sampled. Channel samples were taken from the Pond and H-Spot porphyry targets. The samples compliment rock samples obtained from the North Pond porphyry target and other mineral showings in August and September. Pictures from the sampling program can be viewed here .

"Even with assays still pending, this was a successful and positive sampling effort by just about any measure," said First Tellurium Chairman and geologist Tony Fogarassy, who participated in the sampling. "Not only did we confirm porphyry mineralization at the Pond, North Pond and H-Spot zones, we discovered a possible 1.1-kilometer (.7 miles) extension of the existing 2.4-kilometer (1.5 miles) gold-silver-tellurium vein system. This vein system may now extend a total of 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles)."

Information obtained from three sampling programs in 2022 supports the premise from the May 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment that Deer Horn hosts at least one copper-gold-silver porphyry system. Photos from earlier sampling can be viewed here.

"In short," said Fogarassy, "the porphyry story is coming together."

"We are definitely finding porphyry mineralization, said consulting geologist Dr. Lee Groat. "All the indicators are there. Everything looks right."

"The bigger puzzle we want to solve," Groat added, "is the age relationship between the gold-silver-tellurium veins and the porphyry mineralization. This would go a long way to understanding the magnitude of our discoveries so far. I'm really looking forward to putting some of the pieces of this very interesting puzzle together."

Groat and his team also sampled a number of outcropping quartz veins in the area around the porphyry targets.

"We found a lot of mineralized quartz that has never been sampled or prospected," said Groat. "Some of these outcrops appear to be extensions of the known gold-silver-tellurium vein system to the west. We'll know a lot more when we receive the assays."

Groat will lead a team of UBC graduate students in a comprehensive, property-wide sampling and mapping program in the 2023 season. "Due to past snow cover and glaciation, most of this property has never been prospected," said Groat. "We now have access to huge amounts of ground for the first time. I cannot wait to see what we find."

FTEL's New Website, Presentation and Video
We're excited to announce the launch of our new website , where you'll find information about our company and properties. In addition, we have also released a new animated pitch deck, which you can find here . This presentation provides an overview of our business and future opportunities. Finally, we have also released a new explainer video, which you can find here . This video dives into the details of our properties and how they can benefit First Tellurium Investors.

Ab out First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.



On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.



"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Tellurium CorpFTEL:CNXCNSX:FTELPrecious Metals Investing
FTEL:CNX
First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") and up to $700,000 through the sale of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of two years following the close of the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond drilling program, as announced August 17, 2022.

The sampling follows up on previous work conducted by First Solar Inc., when the property was being explored to supply tellurium for First Solar's cadmium-telluride solar panels.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Conducts Channel Sampling on Multiple Copper Targets at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Conducts Channel Sampling on Multiple Copper Targets at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel sampling is underway at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia, following up on rock sampling at the Pond and H Spot showings in August and September which encountered widespread porphyry-style mineralization (assays pending). The team will also conduct channel sampling on a third zone of porphyry-style mineralization northeast of the Pond and H Spot zones. This target was first identified in 2012 and never explored. In addition, a prominent quartz vein outcrop at least three meters wide, discovered in September, will be sampled and measured.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Plans October Drill Campaign to Investigate Copper Porphyry Target at Deer Horn Property

First Tellurium Plans October Drill Campaign to Investigate Copper Porphyry Target at Deer Horn Property

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that, further to the recently completed copper porphyry investigation at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia, a follow-up drill campaign is planned for mid-October at the Pond copper porphyry target. The Pond is one of three porphyry-style showings discovered at Deer Horn in 2012. Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia, who led the August investigation, will direct the upcoming, small-scale drill campaign at Deer Horn.

"Our work last month identified additional copper porphyry-type rocks and geology at the Pond showing," said First Tellurium's President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Although we're awaiting assays from the latest rock samples, the team was confident enough in what they found to conduct a short drill campaign to gain more information before the 2022 exploration season ends."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less expensive and more efficient. The Consortium's intent is to spur technological advancements in CdTe manufacturing to help increase America's competitiveness, bolster domestic innovation and advance clean electricity deployment. The initiative augments President Biden's goal of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

"This news further supports our efforts to expand and develop the tellurium resource at the Deer Horn Project," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The demand for tellurium continues to increase, not only for solar cells, but for new battery technology and other applications. Currently the United States imports 95% of its required tellurium."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS PROPERTY-WIDE AIR-CORE DRILL PROGRAM AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

OUTBACK PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS PROPERTY-WIDE AIR-CORE DRILL PROGRAM AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide results from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project (" Yeungroon " or the " Project "), central Victoria, Australia .

Highlights
  • Defined multiple broad corridors of elevated arsenic across the tenement :
    • Numerous north-west trending zones of strong arsenic anomalism from top-of-bedrock samples parallel to the Golden Jacket corridor have been defined northeast of the Golden Jacket mine.
    • A strongly anomalous and open zone of high-arsenic, locally coincident with prominent north-trending structural features, has been defined north of the unexplored Moondyne target area.
    • Arsenic is a well established pathfinder element for high-grade gold mineralization across the Victorian Goldfields.
  • Strongly anomalous gold values returned from multiple top-of-bed rock samples:
    • Anomalous gold results from air-core holes collared over 800 metres along trend to the south of historical Golden Jacket mine suggest significant potential of the structure along strike.
    • A broad zone of anomalous gold and arsenic from top-of-bedrock samples located over 1.4 kilometres north-east of the Golden Jacket mine define a new high-priority target area that is open for expansion.
    • Deeper diamond drilling at both target areas is warranted to test for high-grade, structurally controlled quartz reefs associated with the anomalous top-of-bedrock air-core samples.

"We are excited to update our shareholders on our exploration progress so far at our highly prospective Yeungroon gold project," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO . "The results of our multi-rig drill program to date suggest that the historical Golden Jacket and Moondyne workings are not isolated targets but appear to be part of a much larger gold system. Anomalous gold assays have been identified for up to 800 metres south along strike of the Golden Jacket mine, and a new zone of gold mineralization was discovered 1.5 kilometres to the northeast of the mine. More significant is the identification of a new target zone on the western side of the tenement, near the Moondyne reef-hosted gold target.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Begins Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that the Phase 2 drilling program is underway at the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada approximately 23 miles (35 kilometres) southeast of North America's only operating lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada .

The first drill hole of the program is GEM22-03, which is planned to reach a minimum depth of 1,500 feet (457 metres). Up to six boreholes are planned in Phase 2 for an estimated total of 8,000 feet (2,439 metres) of drilling. The exploration goals for the Phase 2 program are: (1) test lithium-bearing brine and sediments at greater depths than previous boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, and (2) determine the lateral extent of lithium-mineralized brine and sediments identified in the previous Gemini drill holes. Drill hole locations may be amended or revised during the Phase 2 program as results warrant.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

(TheNewswire)

October 18, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, it will be changing its name from "Jazz Resources Inc.

Falcon Initiates Airborne Survey Over Its HSP South Project -Contiguous to Go Metals Corp.

Falcon Initiates Airborne Survey Over Its HSP South Project -Contiguous to Go Metals Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report the Company has contracted Balch Exploration to fly AirTEM surveys over the Corporation's large land position within the HSP Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project area. (See figure 1

AirTEM was successfully employed by Go Metals at their HSP Project area and ground follow-up of the identified AirTEM anomalies, including trenching and direct drilling, which led to their new nickel discovery.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 155.5M GRADING 2.57 G/T AU INCLUDING 73.1 M GRADING 4.26 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 155.5M GRADING 2.57 G/T AU INCLUDING 73.1 M GRADING 4.26 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 6 holes ( 3,925m ) as part of the ongoing drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

Holes GS2136, and GS2221 were drilled to the north in the Tolovana Area. Results from both holes demonstrate the potential for broad zones of higher-grade mineralization.   GS2221 was intended to intersect the downdip of the high-grade mineralization intersected in GS2121 where the bottom 62.4 metres ( 492.9m to 555.3m ) averaged 4.54 g/t Au and included multiple high grade intercepts. GS2221intersected 73.1 m grading 4.26 g/t Au within the lower part of a broader mineralized zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Secures More Prospective Ground at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Secures More Prospective Ground at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has strategically increased its land holdings by 7,391 hectares at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick (see Figure 1).

The Company staked two (2) contiguous claim blocks (the Northern Rocky Brook and Jacquet River properties) covering 340 claims northeast of Puma's current holdings and close to the Rocky Brook Millstream fault ("RBMF"). The RBMF stretches over 200 km and is a major control for gold deposition. Several major gold deposits from Maine to Ireland (Oceana Gold, New Found Gold, Marathon Gold, Dalradian Gold) occur close to similar orogenic faults or their subsidiaries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×