Precious MetalsInvesting News

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") and up to $700,000 through the sale of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of two years following the close of the offering.

The Company may pay a finder's fee consisting of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Proceeds arising from the sale of Flow-Through shares will be utilized for exploration expenditures on its Deerhorn Property. Proceeds arising from the sale of Units will be utilized for exploration on the Colorado Klondike Property and for unallocated working capital.

Ab out First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.



On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.


"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Tellurium CorpFTEL:CNXCNSX:FTELPrecious Metals Investing
FTEL:CNX
First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond drilling program, as announced August 17, 2022.

The sampling follows up on previous work conducted by First Solar Inc., when the property was being explored to supply tellurium for First Solar's cadmium-telluride solar panels.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Conducts Channel Sampling on Multiple Copper Targets at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Conducts Channel Sampling on Multiple Copper Targets at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel sampling is underway at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia, following up on rock sampling at the Pond and H Spot showings in August and September which encountered widespread porphyry-style mineralization (assays pending). The team will also conduct channel sampling on a third zone of porphyry-style mineralization northeast of the Pond and H Spot zones. This target was first identified in 2012 and never explored. In addition, a prominent quartz vein outcrop at least three meters wide, discovered in September, will be sampled and measured.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Plans October Drill Campaign to Investigate Copper Porphyry Target at Deer Horn Property

First Tellurium Plans October Drill Campaign to Investigate Copper Porphyry Target at Deer Horn Property

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that, further to the recently completed copper porphyry investigation at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia, a follow-up drill campaign is planned for mid-October at the Pond copper porphyry target. The Pond is one of three porphyry-style showings discovered at Deer Horn in 2012. Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia, who led the August investigation, will direct the upcoming, small-scale drill campaign at Deer Horn.

"Our work last month identified additional copper porphyry-type rocks and geology at the Pond showing," said First Tellurium's President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Although we're awaiting assays from the latest rock samples, the team was confident enough in what they found to conduct a short drill campaign to gain more information before the 2022 exploration season ends."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less expensive and more efficient. The Consortium's intent is to spur technological advancements in CdTe manufacturing to help increase America's competitiveness, bolster domestic innovation and advance clean electricity deployment. The initiative augments President Biden's goal of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

"This news further supports our efforts to expand and develop the tellurium resource at the Deer Horn Project," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The demand for tellurium continues to increase, not only for solar cells, but for new battery technology and other applications. Currently the United States imports 95% of its required tellurium."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Strategic Partner Provides Additional Funding for UBC's Lithium-Tellurium Battery Development

First Tellurium Strategic Partner Provides Additional Funding for UBC's Lithium-Tellurium Battery Development

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the Company's Strategic Partner Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail, BC, has provided additional funding to the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) to advance research and development of solid-state, lithium-tellurium batteries. The new batteries are designed to increase performance and stability specifically for powering electric vehicles. UBCO, home to over 11,562 undergraduate and graduate students, is a renowned research and innovation hub situated in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

As reported in First Tellurium's March 9 , 2022 news release, UBCO, in cooperation with Fenix, has developed a lithium ion tellurium battery that could meet a number of performance and safety needs for the EV battery market. Tellurium can extend lithium battery life up to 400% and in some cases hold ten times the charge (as reported January 26, 2022 ). The advanced and patented product is nearing commercial production. A recent Global News cast on the technology can be viewed here .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

This document corrects and replaces in its entirety the previous release that was issued by Southern Silver Exploration Corp. earlier today, October 13th, 2022 at 5:39pm ET.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

Filing of the Technical Report follows Southern Silver's news release issued August 29th, 2022 announcing the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico. Highlights from the PEA include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×