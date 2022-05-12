First Majestic Silver Corp. is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at or on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise. FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Silver ...

FR:CA,AG