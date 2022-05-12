Precious MetalsInvesting News

First Majestic Silver Corp. is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at or on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise. FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Silver ...

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Silver equivalent production totalled 7.2 million ounces, up 59% compared to Q1 2021. Total production consisted of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,891 ounces of gold

  • Quarterly revenues totalled $156.8 million, or an increase of 56% compared to Q1 2021

  • Mine operating earnings of $15.1 million, or a decrease of 46% compared to Q1 2021

  • Operating cash flows before movements in working capital and taxes totalled $35.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to Q1 2021

  • Cash costs were $14.94 per AgEq ounce

  • All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below) were $20.87 per AgEq ounce

  • Net earnings of $7.3 million (EPS of $0.03) or adjusted net earnings of ($6.2) million (adjusted EPS of ($0.02)) (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below) after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items

  • Sold a record 156,200 ounces of silver bullion, or approximately 6.0% of the quarterly silver production, on First Majestic's bullion store at an average price of $27.86 per ounce for total proceeds of $4.4 million

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 was $192.8 million. In addition, the Company has a strong working capital position of $194.4 million and total available liquidity of $294.4 million

  • Declared a cash dividend payment of $0.006 per common share for the first quarter of 2022 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2022, which will be distributed on or about June 10, 2022

"In the first quarter, we faced a number of obstacles and challenges that were outside of our usual control," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "Not only was Mexico hit hard with the Omicron COVID-19 variant which significantly reduced personnel and production rates across our operations, we experienced increasing inflationary cost pressure across the operating portfolio for reagents and consumables such as diesel, cyanide and grinding media. Cost-cutting measures are underway across the Company to improve profitability and help reduce further impacts to the business. In addition, efforts to improve efficiencies at Jerritt Canyon remain a key focus. As we reached the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, our team has made significant investments and operating improvements within the mines and at the processing plant. As production comes online at the West Generator and Saval II mines in the coming months, we anticipate improved production rates to drive costs lower."

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key Performance Metrics 
2022-Q1

2021-Q4

Change
Q1 vs Q4

2021-Q1

Change
Q1 vs Q1		 
Operational 













 
Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled 
877,118

955,810

(8%)

614,245

43% 
Silver Ounces Produced 
2,613,327

3,358,809

(22%)

2,908,024

(10%) 
Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced 
7,222,002

8,561,023

(16%)

4,540,296

59% 
Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1) $14.94
$12.32

21%
$12.61

18% 
All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1) $20.87
$17.26

21%
$19.35

8% 
Total Production Cost per Tonne (1) $118.51
$105.37

12%
$90.03

32% 
Average Realized Silver Equivalent Price per Ounce (1) $26.68
$24.18

10%
$27.13

(2%) 

 
 

 

 

 

  
Financial (in $millions) 
 

 

 

 

  
Revenues $156.8
$204.9

(23%)
$100.5

56% 
Mine Operating Earnings  $15.1
$40.4

(63%)
$28.1

(46%) 
Net Earnings (Loss)  $7.3

($4.0)
NM
$1.9

NM 
Operating Cash Flows before Movements in Working Capital and Taxes $35.3
$71.8

(51%)
$31.1

14% 
Cash and Cash Equivalents $192.8
$237.9

(19%)
$201.7

(4%) 
Working Capital (1) $194.4
$224.4

(13%)
$232.8

(16%) 
Free cash flow (1) 
($40.4)$66.4

NM

($7.7)
NM 

 
 

 

 

 

  
Shareholders 
 

 

 

 

  
(Loss) Earnings per Share ("EPS") - Basic $0.03

($0.02)
NM
$0.01

NM 
Adjusted EPS (1) 
($0.02)$0.02

(218%)
$0.03

(175%) 

 

NM - Not meaningful
(1) The Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below).

Q1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company realized an average silver price of $26.68 per silver equivalent ounce during the first quarter of 2022, representing a 2% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a 10% increase compared to the prior quarter.

Revenues generated in the first quarter totaled $156.8 million compared to $100.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 56% increase primarily due to acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon mine and initial production from the Ermitaño mine at Santa Elena.

The Company reported mine operating earnings of $15.1 million compared to $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in mine operating earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in cost of sales and depreciation and depletion attributed to the addition of Jerritt Canyon, and these costs were partially offset by an increase in silver and gold ounces sold.

The Company reported net earnings of $7.3 million (EPS of $0.03) compared to $1.9 million (EPS of $0.01) in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributed to a net income tax recovery of $11.7 million.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter was ($6.2) million (adjusted EPS of ($0.02)) compared to $7.0 million (adjusted EPS of $0.03) in the first quarter of 2021, after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items.

Cash flow from operations before movements in working capital and income taxes in the quarter was $35.3 million compared to $31.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022, was $192.8 million. The Company had strong working capital of $194.4 million and total available liquidity of $294.4 million, including $100.0 million of available undrawn revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company completed its previously announced at-the-market equity offering throughout March and April with the sale of 2.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $13.53 per share for gross proceeds of $31.4 million.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The table below represents the quarterly operating and cost parameters at each of the Company's four producing mines during the quarter.

First Quarter Production Summary
San
Dimas

Santa
Elena

La
Encantada

Jerritt
Canyon

Consolidated 
Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
195,300

201,911

249,906

230,001

877,118 
Silver Ounces Produced
1,632,117

337,201

644,009

-

2,613,327 
Gold Ounces Produced
18,528

19,556

100

20,707

58,891 
Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
3,080,940

1,868,787

651,875

1,620,400

7,222,002 
Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce$9.41
$12.96
$16.41
$27.12
$14.94 
All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce$12.98
$16.31
$19.63
$31.83
$20.87 
Cash Cost per Gold Equivalent Ounce
N/A

N/A

N/A
$2,120

N/A 
All-In Sustaining Costs per Gold Equivalent Ounce
N/A

N/A

N/A
$2,488

N/A 
Total Production Cost per Tonne$143.66
$111.36
$41.43
$187.15
$118.51 

 

(1) The Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below).

The Company produced 7.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,891 ounces of gold. Total production increased 59% when compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon. However, compared to a record breaking fourth quarter of 2021, production decreased by 16%, primarily due to high absenteeism related to an increase in COVID-19 cases in January and February which resulted in lower processed tonnes across all Mexican operating units.

COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Cash cost for the quarter was $14.94 per AgEq ounce, compared to $12.32 AgEq per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in cash cost was primarily due to a 16% decrease in production, as well as Company wide inflationary cost pressures. The decrease in production was primarily due to higher absenteeism on the account of an increase in COVID-19 cases across the Mexican operating units and extreme weather conditions at Jerritt Canyon which caused a reduction in overall gold production.

Consolidated AISC in the first quarter was $20.87 per AgEq ounce, compared to $17.26 AgEq per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in AISC per AgEq ounce was primarily attributed to higher cash costs due to decreased production and inflationary cost pressures along with an increase in general and administrative costs. To help with the inflationary cost pressures, management has developed a series of cost reduction initiatives across the organization which are expected to improve efficiencies, lower production costs, capital spending, care and maintenance holding costs and corporate costs. In addition, the Company has prioritized several projects at Jerritt Canyon that are expected to be implemented over the next several quarters aimed at reducing costs at the mine and processing plant while improving overall production.

Total capital expenditures in the first quarter were $46.9 million, primarily consisting of $12.9 million at San Dimas, $10.1 million at Santa Elena, $16.1 million at Jerritt Canyon, $2.2 million at La Encantada, and $5.6 million for strategic projects.

Q1 2022 DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend payment in the amount of $0.006 per common share for the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter cash dividend will be paid to holders of record of First Majestic's common shares as of the close of business on May 25, 2022 and will be distributed on or about June 10, 2022.

Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 1% of the Company's net quarterly revenues divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares on the record date.

The amount and distribution dates of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) may be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, HEALTH & SAFETY COMMITTEE

Management is pleased to report that the Board of Directors has agreed to create an environmental, social, health and safety committee of the board (the "ESHS Committee").

Subsequent to the Annual General & Special Meeting on May 26, 2022 and the election of the slated directors, the ESHS Committee will be formed and the board intends to appoint Jean des Rivières as Chair, and Marjorie Co and Raymond Polman as ESHS Committee members. For clarity, Mr. Polman, as former Chief Financial Officer, will not serve on the Compensation Committee, Audit Committee or Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee for so long as he is considered a non-independent director.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures which include cash costs per silver equivalent ounce produced, all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent ounce produced, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per ounce sold, average realized gold price per ounce sold, working capital, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and the methods used by the Company to calculate such measures may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. For a complete description of how the Company calculates such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to GAAP terms please see the applicable description in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; commercial mining operations; cash flow; budgets; the timing and amount of estimated future production; ore grades; recovery rates; mine plans and mine life; integration of operations; future sales; the future price of silver and other metals; costs of production; costs and timing of development at the Company's projects; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; and payment of dividends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society, risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123709

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Majestic SilverFR:CAAGSilver Investing
FR:CA,AG

Pan American Silver reports revenue of $439.9 million in Q1 2022

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

"Pan American reported strong financial performance in the quarter, enabling us to declare a dividend of $0.12 per common share for Q1, in line with the new dividend policy announced in February 2022 ," said Michael Steinmann , President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we indicated in our February 23, 2022 news release, our operations experienced high levels of workforce absenteeism in January and early February due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Workforce deployment is now back to more normal levels, and we are maintaining our guidance for 2022 with production weighted to the second half of the year."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna Reports Net Income of $27.0 million in the First Quarter of 2022

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Reports Q1, 2022 Financial Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1, 2022"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that advance field crews have been mobilized to our exploration projects in Newfoundland, Canada. In addition, the Company is working to reopen the access road to our flagship Silver Hart property in Yukon in advance preparations for crew mobilization in mid June

The Company further wishes to announce that they have hired Mr. Brigido Campillo as Chief Geologist. Mr. Campillo has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management. He has worked in a senior capacity in numerous exploration and mine projects with companies including Vizsla Resources, Endeavour Silver Corp., Great Panther Silver, Orenex Silver Corp, Apex Silver Mines LDC, Monarca Minerals, Goldcorp and others. He has considerable experience in a broad range of deposit styles including extensive work in epithermal deposits (including veins, skarn and carbonate replacement style mineralization).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
stock chart with red and green lines

VIDEO — John Feneck: Fed Hike Takeaways; Silver, Copper and Palladium Stocks to Watch

John Feneck: Fed Hike Takeaways; Silver, Copper and Palladium Stocks to Watchyoutu.be

Last week's US Federal Reserve meeting brought a much-anticipated interest rate hike of 50 basis points, with the central bank also announcing balance sheet reduction plans.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, gave his thoughts on the news, and also shared stocks he's watching in silver, copper and palladium.

"I think (the Fed) delivered the number they needed to," he said in a conversation a few hours after the Fed's announcement. "You saw that reflected in the broad market action afterwards ... especially when (Chair Jerome) Powell started talking at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Our sector also got a bid, which was very encouraging."

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver extends mineralization at the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today provides results for 43 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 38,460 metres, all of which contain multiple skarn and breccia intercepts. Highlights include infill hole U-04-22 with 233.70 metres at 44gt Ag, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn and step-out hole U-08-22 with 174.95 metres at 40 gt Ag, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn and 46.95 metres at 78 gt Ag, 3.84% Pb, 8.79% Zn.

La Colorada Skarn: plan view of drill hole and section line locations (CNW Group/Pan American Silver Corp.)

"We drilled more metres on the skarn in the first quarter of 2022 than during any other quarterly period, with infill drilling increasing our confidence in the central skarn resource and exploration drilling further defining the extensions to the east, south and west," said Christopher Emerson , Pan American's Vice President Business Development and Geology. "Over 100,000 metres have been drilled on the skarn since the last resource estimate dated August 4, 2020 , and the program continues with 14 machines. The results from this program will be included in an updated resource estimate that we plan to provide in the third quarter of 2022."

Drill Highlights Include:

  • U-04-22: 233.70 m of 44 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn
  • U-08-22: 174.95 m of 40 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn including 99.10 m of 56 g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.24% Pb and 10.78% Zn and 46.95 m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 3.84% Pb and 8.79% Zn
  • D-96-01-21: 154.00 m of 57 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 2.43% Pb and 4.36% Zn, including 96.00 m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 3.12% Pb and 5.68% Zn
  • U-105-21: 121.45 m of 77 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 2.00% Pb and 5.48% Zn; and 32.90 m of 104 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.36% Pb and 3.43% Zn; and 44.15 m of 114 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 3.15% Pb and 4.15% Zn; and 16.55 m of 122 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 5.05% Pb and 9.07% Zn
  • U-127-21: 101.90 m of 43 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu, 0.48% Pb and 6.62% Zn
  • U-95-21: 88.30 m of 49 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 1.46% Pb and 5.08% Zn; and 35.35 m of 83 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 3.66% Pb and 2.14% Zn; and 22.55 m of 176 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 3.33% Pb and 5.94% Zn
  • D-62-04-21: 117.10 m of 64 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu, 2.06% Pb and 3.24% Zn including 53.05 m of 99 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 4.07% Pb and 5.97% Zn and 28.35 m of 157 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu, 4.56% Pb and 5.82% Zn
  • D-77-01-22: 102.05 m of 58 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu, 1.42% Pb and 3.43% Zn including 26.65 m of 124 g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 2.26% Pb and 5.53% Zn and 15.30 m of 43 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 2.46% Pb and 4.38% Zn

Drilling from an underground platform into the western part of the skarn deposit has successfully expanded the mineralization 120 metres to the northwest with step-out drill holes 105-21, 08-22, 95-21, and 127-21 all containing multiple polymetallic sulphide intercepts up to 175 metres in length, as reported in "Drill Highlights" above. The skarn deposit remains open to the northwest and at depth.

Infill drilling in the central eastern part of the deposit confirmed continuous mineralization over a 400 metre-wide area.

The eastern part of the deposit has been extended 80 metres to the north and south, with infill and exploration drilling from surface platforms defining multiple mineralized intercepts in step-out drill holes D-73-1-21 and D-71-04-21 and D-62-04-21, ranging between 10 to 117 metres wide.

The central part of the deposit was extended 150 metres to the south with step out drilling from surface located at S-90-21 and S-95-21. Six holes (95-04/05/ 06/07/08 and 09) all reported wide zones of breccia-style mineralization up to 215 metres thick. The deposit remains open to the south.

Summary of Drill Results
The following table provides the drill results for the La Colorada skarn deposit for the first quarter of 2022.

Previous drill results not included in this table are disclosed in Pan American's news releases, which are available, together with cross sections, plan and images of the skarn mineralized core, at:

https://www.panamericansilver.com/operations/exploration/la-colorada-skarn/ .

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m) (1)

Ag g/t

Cu %

Pb %

Zn %

D-03-02-21

511.90

516.55

4.65

100

0.14

1.82

4.19

and

1130.45

1176.15

45.70

34

0.27

1.18

2.35

D-62-04-21

1030.45

1058.80

28.35

157

0.02

4.56

5.82

and

1187.10

1304.20

117.10

64

0.06

2.06

3.24

Including

1187.10

1240.15

53.05

99

0.07

4.07

5.97

D-62-05-21

1057.30

1070.70

13.40

123

0.04

3.88

6.57

and

1482.75

1514.40

31.65

125

0.53

0.78

1.38

and

1554.70

1593.80

39.10

102

0.26

0.69

8.82

D-66-04-21

1301.20

1304.25

3.05

355

0.02

1.21

0.25

and

1314.75

1341.00

26.25

28

0.07

2.21

4.02

D-66-05-21

1059.35

1068.45

9.10

58

0.39

1.33

8.02

and

1149.55

1160.85

11.30

42

0.12

2.60

4.03

D-71-04-21 (2)

1291.80

1361.20

69.40

71

0.07

2.37

6.64

and

1376.30

1389.20

12.90

39

0.21

3.49

5.54

D-71-05-22

1147.95

1177.55

29.60

27

0.03

1.29

2.63

and

1264.65

1332.65

68.00

27

0.07

1.00

1.61

D-73-01-21 (3)

1235.35

1251.85

16.50

50

0.15

1.19

3.14

and

1525.05

1593.45

68.40

52

0.38

0.32

1.47

D-73-03-21

988.95

1030.00

41.05

39

0.06

2.15

3.40

and

1053.50

1128.85

75.35

75

0.13

1.20

3.15

Including

1082.20

1103.40

21.20

55

0.17

2.54

4.79

D-73-04-21

994.60

1098.65

104.05

23

0.04

1.30

2.61

Including

1052.20

1072.40

20.20

45

0.11

2.72

4.86

and

1474.60

1481.75

7.15

6

0.03

0.02

7.37

D-73-05-21

957.45

963.50

6.05

29

0.07

1.87

4.12

and

1149.15

1195.55

46.40

25

0.20

1.59

4.62

D-77-01-22

864.65

879.95

15.30

43

0.03

2.46

4.38

and

1101.20

1203.25

102.05

58

0.13

1.42

3.43

Including

1161.85

1188.50

26.65

124

0.22

2.26

5.53

D-79-01-21

630.80

652.95

22.15

73

0.25

1.95

6.91

D-79-02-21

635.90

652.15

16.25

69

0.17

1.85

5.77

D-79-03-21

999.75

1011.20

11.45

19

0.13

0.18

2.31

D-79-04-22

1025.90

1039.05

13.15

61

0.31

0.29

2.15

D-81-05-22

787.10

797.15

10.05

380

0.15

2.52

5.25

D-90-01-21

676.25

702.10

25.85

143

1.14

0.87

0.93

and

772.50

785.50

13.00

112

1.08

3.71

4.73

and

970.00

990.20

20.20

54

0.09

2.69

3.13

and

1374.10

1433.00

58.90

13

0.04

2.12

2.84

D-93-01-21

1066.00

1208.10

142.10

16

0.08

1.18

2.17

Including

1182.00

1208.10

26.10

35

0.22

1.90

2.54

and

1342.90

1391.00

48.10

37

0.02

0.21

2.97

D-93-02-21

1053.85

1242.25

188.40

20

0.10

1.45

2.43

Including

1084.30

1119.45

35.15

24

0.11

2.04

3.94

D-95-04-21 (3)

1101.15

1316.40

215.25

31

0.09

1.12

1.76

Including

1155.60

1191.75

36.15

64

0.11

1.93

2.53

and

1365.15

1381.95

16.80

32

0.21

2.74

5.67

and

1627.15

1695.20

68.05

44

0.24

0.27

3.57

D-95-05-21

1066.00

1089.75

23.75

56

0.16

0.91

2.20

and

1355.65

1383.75

28.10

85

0.69

1.21

2.16

D-95-06-21

1068.60

1079.45

10.85

44

0.07

0.77

2.05

and

1279.10

1283.60

4.50

185

0.30

6.30

6.85

D-95-07-21

1142.20

1189.75

47.55

57

0.15

1.86

2.45

and

1199.00

1286.65

87.65

28

0.14

1.38

3.22

and

1320.15

1404.90

84.75

36

0.20

1.58

3.15

D-95-08-21

1344.85

1359.50

14.65

85

0.25

3.59

6.62

and

1381.05

1417.60

36.55

46

0.13

1.05

2.13

and

1568.95

1595.65

26.70

58

0.40

0.55

3.66

D-95-09-22

1144.25

1156.20

11.95

250

0.45

3.63

5.68

and

1466.55

1480.35

13.80

88

0.24

0.71

3.75

D-96-01-21

1199.20

1353.20

154.00

57

0.08

2.43

4.36

Including

1199.20

1295.20

96.00

78

0.11

3.12

5.68

D-96-02-22

1303.90

1331.65

27.75

68

0.06

2.49

4.66

S-79-21

630.35

654.50

24.15

138

0.56

1.74

7.69

and

1391.10

1401.85

10.75

16

0.03

2.72

4.26

and

1416.85

1430.15

13.30

56

0.06

3.20

8.16

and

1469.20

1501.30

32.10

32

0.04

0.35

3.23

and

1522.25

1538.55

16.30

29

0.07

0.32

3.69

S-90-21

687.30

832.10

144.80

60

0.41

0.99

1.72

and

1036.05

1083.75

47.70

25

0.09

0.70

2.26

S-93-21

1051.25

1074.60

23.35

67

0.03

2.93

1.74

and

1086.25

1118.10

31.85

15

0.07

1.32

2.21

and

1140.10

1246.45

106.35

22

0.05

2.28

2.48

S-96-21

173.50

188.05

14.55

1092

0.07

0.72

1.12

and

1274.45

1402.80

128.35

37

0.06

2.08

3.35

S-96A-21

180.70

188.50

7.80

575

0.05

0.45

0.86

U-04-22

579.40

813.10

233.70

44

0.15

4.05

5.04

Including

670.70

755.25

84.55

49

0.22

4.96

6.51

U-07-22

891.55

894.80

3.25

134

0.06

1.72

14.25

U-08-22

392.35

423.85

31.50

79

0.09

2.82

3.83

and

532.20

570.65

38.45

60

0.03

3.45

4.53

and

697.90

744.85

46.95

78

0.07

3.84

8.79

and

890.15

1065.10

174.95

40

0.21

0.17

7.95

Including

920.70

1019.80

99.10

56

0.28

0.24

10.78

U-105-21

311.15

327.70

16.55

122

0.11

5.05

9.07

and

495.15

499.50

4.35

104

0.20

3.98

5.89

and

551.35

595.50

44.15

114

0.04

3.15

4.15

and

641.50

762.95

121.45

77

0.08

2.00

5.48

Including

641.50

722.40

80.90

95

0.08

2.07

6.77

and

874.15

907.05

32.90

104

0.09

0.36

3.43

and

944.30

969.15

24.85

14

0.11

0.04

4.59

U-109-21

868.00

874.55

6.55

69

0.12

0.26

7.29

U-110-21

442.50

449.40

6.90

223

0.04

3.04

6.97

U-115-21

143.15

174.15

31.00

42

0.02

1.18

4.48

and

730.70

739.15

8.45

575

0.07

14.63

16.14

and

789.20

828.90

39.70

72

0.11

4.16

6.24

U-125-21

577.30

583.55

6.25

248

0.06

3.65

13.59

U-127-21

937.00

968.60

31.60

86

0.13

0.48

3.50

and

1002.50

1104.40

101.90

43

0.18

0.48

6.62

Including

1004.60

1061.00

56.40

59

0.22

0.57

9.94

and

1135.20

1149.00

13.80

53

2.12

0.10

0.22

U-95-21

369.80

392.35

22.55

176

0.09

3.33

5.94

and

506.05

541.40

35.35

83

0.03

3.66

2.14

and

790.95

879.25

88.30

49

0.07

1.46

5.08

Including

808.40

821.85

13.45

70

0.18

2.16

19.73



(1)

True widths of the mineralized intervals are unknown at this time.

(2)

Partial results received.

(3)

Partial results were reported in the news release dated February 24, 2022.

La Colorada Skarn - Drill Hole Collar Information

Drill Hole ID

Type

East Local

North Local

Elevation

Length (m)

Azimuth Avg ( 0 )

Dip Avg

D-03-02-21

Infill

5367.1

5477.5

2556.2

930.0

146.5

-80.9

D-62-04-21

Exploration

5996.9

5753.7

2554.7

503.4

120.1

-84.6

D-62-05-22

Exploration

5996.9

5753.7

2554.7

719.5

16.6

-86.3

D-66-04-21

Infill

5060.5

5509.3

2511.2

897.7

143.7

-68.8

D-66-05-21

Infill

5060.5

5509.3

2511.2

870.6

168.3

-74.0

D-71-04-21

Infill

6004.3

5588.6

2529.3

811.2

195.3

-80.1

D-71-05-22

Infill

6004.3

5588.6

2529.3

721.2

30.3

-80.0

D-73-01-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

994.9

105.1

-86.9

D-73-03-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

825.6

302.1

-80.6

D-73-04-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

702.8

44.5

-81.0

D-73-05-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

707.0

27.8

-74.0

D-77-01-22

Exploration

5777.8

5504.1

2540.8

814.1

87.0

-81.0

D-79-01-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

802.4

253.2

-79.0

D-79-02-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

742.9

206.4

-61.2

D-79-03-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

823.6

224.9

-77.9

D-79-04-22

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

675.8

319.3

-84.1

D-81-05-22

Infill

5804.8

5770.1

2590.7

645.7

256.9

-80.7

D-90-01-21

Exploration

5538.7

5004.4

2532.2

1075.6

133.2

-82.1

D-93-01-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

581.2

138.7

-77.0

D-93-02-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

489.1

225.4

-66.7

D-95-04-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

841.3

72.9

-72.1

D-95-05-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

574.8

129.1

-77.8

D-95-06-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

573.0

92.3

-74.0

D-95-07-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

783.9

12.6

-73.4

D-95-08-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

796.0

41.4

-81.3

D-95-09-22

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

832.3

71.8

-83.0

D-96-01-21

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

639.0

122.9

-75.8

D-96-02-22

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

793.0

129.7

-81.7

S-79-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

1652.3

286.9

-86.8

S-90-21

Exploration

5538.7

5004.4

2532.2

1664.8

0.0

-90.0

S-93-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

1416.0

22.6

-73.6

S-96-21

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

1496.5

104.4

-80.0

S-96A-21

Infill

4656.1

5285.5

2505.1

188.5

0.0

-90.0

U-04-22

Infill

4843.3

5321.3

1995.1

814.1

187.8

-80.6

U-07-22

Exploration

4423.7

5065.6

2102.9

1200.4

150.9

-83.2

U-08-22

Infill

4844.9

5324.0

1995.2

1152.1

358.0

-82.6

U-105-21

Exploration

4845.6

5319.5

1995.6

1023.4

323.0

-81.9

U-109-21

Exploration

4495.1

5329.6

2070.1

1175.5

242.1

-83.3

U-110-21

Exploration

4426.4

5067.8

2106.1

1253.7

262.8

-88.3

U-115-21

Exploration

4843.3

5321.3

1995.1

926.8

230.5

-78.2

U-125-21

Exploration

4426.4

5067.8

2106.1

1176.1

92.2

-86.9

U-127-21

Exploration

4496.1

5330.1

2070.5

1187.7

115.3

-87.5

U-95-21

Exploration

4845.0

5320.8

1995.5

965.1

25.1

-83.7





Total Metres

38460.0



General Notes with Respect to Technical Information

Grades are shown as contained metal before mill recoveries are applied. All samples provided in this news release were assayed by SGS Durango, Mexico using acid digestion with ICP finish for silver, lead, zinc, and copper and ALS Global using the same analytical procedure. Samples sent to SGS Durango were prepared in Durango and ALS  Global are prepared in Zacatecas, Mexico laboratory and send to Vancouver B.C. Laboratory for assay.  Pan American implements a quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples to the laboratories. The results of the QAQC samples submitted to SGS and ALS demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision.  The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of any future Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein. SGS and ALS are independent from Pan American.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have yet been estimated for the Skarn deposit.

See the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , available at www.sedar.com for further information concerning QAQC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (''NI 43-101'').

Pan American Silver Corp is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the timing for, amount of, and anticipated results of, any exploration or development programs with respect to the Company's La Colorada Skarn project, including the potential for further definition or expansion of the Mineral Resource in the future;  the timing of any update to the Mineral Resource estimate and the results of any such update; and the potential generation of minerals, if any, and the quality thereof.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our Mineral Resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold, and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for the La Colorada mine and related exploration projects are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effects of the COVID-19 virus and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; fluctuations in silver and gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Argentine peso and Bolivian boliviano versus the U.S. dollar); risks relating to inflation and the global economic environment; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada , the United States , Mexico , Peru , Argentina , Bolivia , Guatemala or other countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; risk of liability relating to our past sale of the Quiruvilca mine in Peru ; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.

Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, Mineral Reserve and resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms ''Measured Resources'', ''Indicated Resources'', and ''Inferred Resources''. U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the SEC does not recognize them. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of ''Reserves'' are not the same as those of the SEC, and Mineral Reserves reported by the Company in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as ''Reserves'' under SEC standards. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a ''reserve'' unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of a "Measured Resource" or "Indicated Resource" will ever be converted into a "reserve". U.S. investors should also understand that "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "Inferred Resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimated "Inferred Resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a Mineral Resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws. However, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-extends-mineralization-at-the-la-colorada-skarn-project-301543150.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×