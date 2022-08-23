Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Abbott's new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system offers the next generation of stimulation therapy, giving physicians the ability to treat multi-site and evolving pain
  • The system builds on the company's proprietary therapy, BurstDR™ stimulation, that works by mimicking natural patterns found in the brain 1 to deliver superior pain relief 2,3 and is preferred to traditional "tingling" tonic stimulation by 87% of patients 4
  • The Proclaim Plus SCS System can be used in conjunction with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, which allows people to connect with their doctor and receive remote programming adjustments from the comfort of their home*

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system featuring FlexBurst360™ therapy. The next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR™ stimulation, FlexBurst360 therapy offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk andor limbs and enables programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve.

Designed to fit within a person's life, the Proclaim Plus SCS system is recharge-free with a battery that can last up to 10 years.^ It can be used with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic connected care technology, which allows a person to both communicate with a physician through secure in-app video chat and remotely receive stimulation settings in real time regardless of location.*

More than 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain 5 and 88% of those have pain in at least two or more different areas of their body. 6 SCS therapy, also known as neurostimulation, is an implanted device that sends mild electrical pulses to the nerves along the spinal cord, changing the way the body perceives pain signals, which can relieve chronic pain and improve quality of life. According to the U.S. Pain Foundation, chronic pain is the leading cause of people going to the doctor and costs the nation approximately $635 billion each year in healthcare, disability and lost productivity costs. 7

"Spinal cord stimulation has provided tremendous relief for patients suffering from chronic pain. With its ability to mimic natural patterns found in the brain, the Abbott BurstDR platform has been a game-changer in this space, helping to not only improve a patient's ability to perform everyday activities but also relieve the emotional suffering § that pain can cause," said Steven Falowski , M.D., Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster , Lancaster, Pa. "However, despite the many benefits of BurstDR, such as being effective as a low-energy stimulation therapy, some patients continue to be burdened by pain because of multiple painful areas and evolving pain over time. Now, with Proclaim Plus and FlexBurst360, an already established platform has been improved to treat more patients who suffer from pain across different body parts and changing pain over time."

BurstDR therapy is Abbott's exclusive stimulation technology that delivers pulses – or bursts – of mild electrical energy to alter pain signals as they travel from the spinal cord to the brain. Clinical studies have shown that BurstDR technology delivers superior pain relief as compared to tonic stimulation 3 , improves people's day-to-day life, and reduces the emotional suffering § associated with pain. 4 When compared to standard tonic stimulation technology, which provides a constant tingling sensation felt by the patient, 87% of people preferred BurstDR technology, which provides pain relief in a sub-sensory range not felt by the patient. 4

Using FlexBurst360 therapy on the Proclaim Plus system, physicians can identify the lowest effective dose of stimulation for each patient and adapt it based on evolving pain needs. The system allows doctors control over multiple independent BurstDR stimulation areas to provide broader pain coverage without overstimulation risk. 8

The Proclaim Plus system with FlexBurst360 therapy is designed to fit seamlessly within a person's life and therapy settings can be accessed using either a personal mobile device** or through an Abbott-provided mobile device. Patients can use the same device to access Abbott's proprietary NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a first-of-its-kind neurostimulation technology 9 in the U.S. that allows patients to communicate with physicians, ensure proper functionality of their device, and receive remote adjustments to their therapeutic settings as needed.

"At Abbott, we are deeply committed to advancing the field of neurostimulation, thus helping people address the challenges they face while managing their chronic pain," said Pedro Malha, vice president, neuromodulation, Abbott. "Our latest development, Proclaim Plus with FlexBurst360 therapy, is yet another testament of that commitment."

* Anywhere with a cellular or Wi-Fi connection and sufficiently charged patient controller.
^Up to 10 years of battery longevity at the lowest program setting: 0.6mA, 500 Ohms, duty cycle 30s on/360s off, single area BurstDR stimulation. Refer to the IFU for additional information.
§ Pain and suffering as measured by visual analog scale.
**For a list of compatible devices: https://www.neuromodulation.abbott/us/en/mobile-device-os-compatibility.html .
For U.S. important safety information on the Abbott Proclaim Plus with FlexBurst360, visit: https://www.neuromodulation.abbott/us/en/important-safety-info.html .

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

1 De Ridder D., Vanneste, S., Plazier, M., & Vancamp, T., (2015). Mimicking the Brain: Evaluation of St. Jude Medical's Prodigy Chronic Pain System with Burst Technology. Expert Review of Medical Devices, 12(2), 143-150.
2 Deer T, Slavin KV, Amirdelfan K, et al. Success Using Neuromodulation With BURST (SUNBURST) Study: Results From a Prospective, Randomized Controlled Trial Using a Novel Burst Waveform. Neuromodulation. 2017.
3 Karri J, Joshi M, Polson G, Tang T, Lee M, Orhurhu V, et al. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic Pain Syndromes: A Review of Considerations in Practice Management. Pain Physician. 2020 Nov;23(6):599-616.
4 Deer, T. Randomized, Controlled Trial Assessing Burst Stimulation for Chronic Pain: 2-Year Outcomes from the SUNBURST Study. Presented at NANS 2018.
5 Yong RJ, Mullins PM, Bhattacharyya N. Prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the United States . Pain. 2022 Feb 1 ;163(2):e328-e332.
6 Eldabe S, Kumar K, Buchser E, Taylor RS. An analysis of the components of pain, function, and health-related quality of life in patients with failed back surgery syndrome treated with spinal cord stimulation or conventional medical management. Neuromodulation 2010;13:201–209.
7 U.S. Pain Foundation. Chronic Pain Facts. https://uspainfoundation.org/pain/ . Accessed June 27, 2022 .
8 Falowski. Utilizing intraoperative neuromonitoring to program multiple areas of Burst spinal cord stimulation for treatment of chronic pain. Poster presented at ASPN 2022.
9 Abbott. Data on File. MAT-2101330 v1.0.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-approves-abbotts-new-spinal-cord-stimulation-device-provides-tailored-relief-to-multiple-pain-areas-and-adds-more-treatment-options-for-evolving-pain-conditions-301610549.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results

Revenue exceeds guidance, with known supply chain challenges impacting results; notable strength in Pacing, Cardiac Surgery, Core Spine in the U.S., and Diabetes in Europe

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 29, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Continuing Process Toward Separating Bausch + Lomb

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") has transferred common shares in an amount equal to approximately 38.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb") to an existing wholly-owned unrestricted subsidiary of the Company (the "Internal Transfer").

Common shares in an amount equal to approximately 50.1% of Bausch + Lomb continue to be held by a wholly-owned restricted subsidiary of the Company, and Bausch + Lomb itself remains a restricted subsidiary of the Company.   The Company, through its subsidiaries, continues to hold the same number of shares of Bausch + Lomb as it did prior to the Internal Transfer, which in the aggregate comprises approximately 88.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bausch + Lomb.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces cash dividend for second quarter of fiscal year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 18, 2022 approved the fiscal year 2023 second quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022 . Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2022 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2022)

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2022)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Strategic Market Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$20.98 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.42 billion in 2020. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV

Applied UV Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against Aeroclean Technologies

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterilumen, Inc., has filed a lawsuit in the amount of $20 million against Aeroclean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) and its predecessor, Aeroclean Technologies, LLC, for trademark infringement, unfair competition and damaging Sterilumen.

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's CEO and Director, stated, "Protecting our brand, Airoclean(TM), and trademarked products and technologies is crucial, and we will vigorously defend against infringements. Sterilumen is the owner of 29 issued patents and 18 pending patent applications and five 'AIRO' trademarks, including Airoclean(TM), in 19 countries, all of which are for use in connection with our air purification products. Significant resources have been invested to develop the products, and we currently possess a number of issued patents and pending patent applications with respect to both the AIRO products and the related technologies. Our brand is under attack by a new market entrant, Aeroclean, that improperly adopted and began to use a mark in connection with its own air purification products that we believe infringes on our trademark rights, creates confusion for buyers and violates fair competition practices."

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Assumes Commercial Activities and Re-Launches Exelon in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltda., has assumed full commercial activities and is re-launching Exelon ® (rivastigmine) in Brazil following successful transfer of the marketing authorization.

On May 26, 2021, Knight completed the acquisition of the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Exelon ® in Canada and Latin America as well as the exclusive license to use the intellectual property and the Exelon trademark, from Novartis within those territories.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×