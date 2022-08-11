Silver Investing News

FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") on August 10th, 2022., via conference call. Shareholders voted on and approved matters described in the previously circulated management information circular, being the election of directors, appointment of auditors and security-based compensation plan. The Meeting was adjourned and consideration and voting on the special resolution to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement with Latamark Resources Corp. was deferred to 10:00AM PST on September 8, 2022.

The Company also announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise total proceeds of $300,000 through issuance of 4,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.075 per Unit. Proceeds from the offering are for general working capital and exploration on the Company's project portfolio. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to subscribe to common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months following the acceptance date. The common shares and warrants issued under the Units will be subject to the standard four month hold period as prescribed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insider Participation

Chief Executive Officer and Director Karim Rayani is subscribing for 1,000,000 Units for a total of $ 75,000, and James Farley, director of the Company, is subscribing for 400,000 Units for a total of $30,000.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds 14 additional projects: The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina, The Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in Antofagasta Chile, The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani" Karim Rayani

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-0551

Email: k@r7.capital

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

falcon gold silver exploration tsxv:fg
FG:CC
Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold


Falcon Expands Project Portfolio into Battery Metals in Ontario and Quebec, Acquires Ni-Cu-Co Projects

Falcon Expands Project Portfolio into Battery Metals in Ontario and Quebec, Acquires Ni-Cu-Co Projects

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has entered into two separate arm's-length agreements, pursuant to which the company will acquire a 100-per-cent interest in two battery metals projects in the province of Ontario and Quebec, collectively known as the Timmins West and Outarde Nickel Project northwest of Baie Comeau, Quebec

The first purchase agreement covers 5 mining claims totaling 1,940 hectares within the Kamiskotia Gabbroic Complex (KGC) located 20 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1). The KGC is a gabbroic to anorthositic intrusive mafic to ultra-mafic body that has documented nickel-copper-cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) mineralization. An outcrop grab sample in 2004 reported 0.44% Ni, 0.64% Cu and 0.033% Co hosted by 10% pyrrhotite. The Property lies 40 km southwest of the Crawford Ni-Co Project being developed by Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC).

Falcon Completes Earn in Requirements at Central Canada for 100% Control -Gold-Cobalt-Polymetallic Flagship Asset Newfoundland Exploration Underway

Falcon Completes Earn in Requirements at Central Canada for 100% Control -Gold-Cobalt-Polymetallic Flagship Asset Newfoundland Exploration Underway

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Ontario

Falcon has completed all its cash share and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $ 1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $ 10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments.

Falcon Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Latamark Resources Corp.

Falcon Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Latamark Resources Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to spin-out (the "Spin-Out Transaction") its rights, title and interest in and to the option agreement dated January 5, 2021 between Falcon Gold, Esperanza Resources S.A. and Mr. Ivo Rojnica regarding certain mineral claims in Argentina (the "Esperanza Project") into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold, Latamark Resources Corp. ("Latamark

It is anticipated that the Spin-Out Transaction will be completed pursuant to a plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") and will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange, regulatory and court approval, as well as shareholder approval by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of Falcon Gold shareholders expected to be held in July 2022. Full details of the Spin-Out Transaction will be included in the management information circular to be sent to Falcon Gold shareholders in connection with the Meeting. It is anticipated that Falcon Gold shareholders will be entitled to receive one common share of Latamark for every 3.5 common shares of Falcon Gold held as of the effective date of the Arrangement. No Falcon Gold options or warrants will entitle the holders to receive any shares or other convertible securities of Latamark, except to the extent such holders exercise such options or warrants, as the case may be, to acquire common shares of Falcon Gold prior to the effective date of the Arrangement. There will be no change in shareholders' holdings in Falcon Gold as a result of the Arrangement.

Falcon Appoints Glayton Dias Exploration Manager for BC & South America

Falcon Appoints Glayton Dias Exploration Manager for BC & South America

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (GR:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Glayton Dias as Exploration Manager for our British Columbia and South America portfolio

Mr. Dias is a geologist with 12 years experience both domestically and internationally, developing managing and exploring mineral deposits from early-stage to mine development and 3D ore estimation. Most recently his work has been focused on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, having been posted as a project manager for the Shovelnose Deposit currently developed by Westhaven Resources with a resource of 791,000 ounces of gold and 3,894,000 ounces of silver Indicated (Reference below). Prior to being a Project Manager for Westhaven he worked as a consulting geologist for Ximen Resources on its multi-metallic Treasure Mountain deposit, Exploration Manager for Avant and Gdgeo, leading projects in world-class deposits as Andrade (Arcelor Mittal), Germano (Samarco) and Serra das Eguas (Magnesita SA).

Falcon Acquires Valentine Gold South Project Contiguous to Matador, Along Strike of the Valentine Gold Deposit

Falcon Acquires Valentine Gold South Project Contiguous to Matador, Along Strike of the Valentine Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 10, 2022 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is delighted to announce it has acquired, via staking, a very large and strategically located land position in the Valentine Lake South Area. This new land position consisting of 605 claims (15,300 hectares) is contiguous to Marvel Discovery Corp, Matador Mining, and Tru Precious Metals Corp (TRU). The Property also lies along strike from the Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces of gold (Moz. Au) (all categories) and is now under development (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/). Falcon has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits.

During 2021, 22 holes were drilled by TRU on their Golden Rose Project, contiguous to the Valentine Gold South Project, and assay results are just now being released. The first release of results includes 12 metres (m) grading 1.01 grams per tonne (g/t) Au from drill hole WL-21-12 and 7 m grading 1.71 g/t Au from drill hole WL-21-06, including 2.39 g/t Au over 4m (https://www.trupreciousmetals.com/news/tru-precious-metals-continues-to-intersect-gold-in-new-drill-results-from-golden-rose-project)

Endeavour Silver - Withholding Sales for Inventory Impacts Quarterly Results

Second quarter 2022 results. Endeavour generated a second quarter adjusted net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.4 million, or $0.01 per share, during the prior year period. We had projected a loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.03) per share. Including changes in the fair value of investments, the company reported a loss of $(0.07) per share. Endeavour retained inventory for future sale at higher prices. At quarter end, Endeavour held 1,399,356 ounces of silver and 2,580 ounces of gold in bullion inventory and 12,408 ounces of silver and 587 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. Endeavour increased its production forecast to a range of 7.6 million to 8.0 million from 6.7 million to 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces to reflect higher than planned ore-grades along the El Curso ore body at Guanacevi. While the company is experiencing cost inflation, cash and all-in sustaining costs expectations remain $9.00 to $10.00 per ounce and $20.00 to $21.00 per ounce, respectively. We increased our 2022 EPS estimate to $0.11 from $0.10 and reduced our 2023 estimate to $0.13 from $0.15 to reflect modestly lower commodity prices and margin. Read More >>

Fortuna Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022. Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American", or the "Company") today reported its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2022 . Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 514.9 million ounces of silver and 3.6 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 838.6 million ounces of silver and 8.1 million ounces of gold. In addition, inferred mineral resources total 507.7 million ounces of silver and 5.7 million ounces of gold.

"We successfully replaced 11 million ounces of silver mineral reserves and 96.1 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves at our producing mines over the past 12 months. Most of our exploration drilling was focused on near-mine exploration at La Colorada , Huaron and Timmins and produced positive results. Most notably, 7.3 million ounces of silver mineral reserves were added at La Colorada , more than replacing the 6.7 million ounces mined," said Christopher Emerson , Pan American's Vice President of Business Development and Geology. "Gold and silver mineral reserves were impacted by the reclassification of mineral reserves to mineral resources at the Dolores underground mine and considering the localized overestimation of the contained ounces within Phase 9B , which offset reserve gains at La Arena, Shahuindo and Timmins ."

Pan American Silver reports Q2 2022 results

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars except number of shares, options, warrants, and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

stack of silver ounce coins next to silver bars

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in Q3 2022

Click here to read the previous best silver stocks on the TSX article.

After a strong performance earlier in the year, the silver price has trended downward through the second and third quarters alongside sister metal gold.

The white metal spent most of March trading over US$25 per ounce, and hit a 2022 high of US$26.38, a level it had not seen since July 2021. However, it has plunged in Q3, hitting a year-to-date low of US$18.27.

Despite a lower silver price, the biggest TSX-listed silver stocks are making progress. The companies below were the largest by market cap as of July 25, 2022, as per data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

First Majestic Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance. The Sustainability Report and the Company's performance indicators follow the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics. The report is available for review under the Corporate Responsibility section of First Majestic's website (www.firstmajestic.com).

"In 2021, First Majestic achieved record production of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces representing a 32% increase compared to the previous year. This record was in part due to our focus on responsible and sustainable mining integrated with our vision to become the world's largest primary silver producer," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. "I strongly believe that our efforts in 2021 demonstrated our commitment to sustainability and to improving lives and communities in our host regions while increasing shareholder value, as well as driving positive changes for society and delivering long-term benefits for all First Majestic stakeholders."

