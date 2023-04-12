Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022

The next payment will be due on or before December 21, 2023.

About Element79 Gold

Element79 Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties for gold and associated metals. Element79 Gold has acquired its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties, where it has recently filed an amended 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent* "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag)) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which the Company is analyzing for further merit of exploration, along with the potential for sale or spin-out.  In Peru, Element79 Gold holds 100% interest in the past producing Lucero Mine, one of the highest-grade underground mines to be commercially mined in Peru's history, as well as the past producing Machacala Mine.  In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property which consists of 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold or www.element79gold.com .

On Behalf of the Company

James Tworek

CEO

Contact Information

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1 (613)879-9387

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has successfully reworked the final payment structure due for the portfolio of Nevada assets that were purchased and announced on December 23, 2021.

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver,BC TheNewswire March 15 th 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce its engagement of has entered service engagements SLM Mining Services (" SLM "), a technical mining service provider with extensive experience working in Peru and the Andean Region, for the work plan building up to commencing ore extraction operations at the Lucero High Grade Previously-Producing Gold-Silver Mine, SLM will work in conjunction with the Company's operations team.  The duration of the contract with SLM is 3 years.

Element79 Gold Corp.

TheNewswire - March 6 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in a mutual agreement with certain contractors and related parties ("Counterparties"), it will be returning 1,210,299 common shares to treasury.

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") announces that it has engaged new marketing providers as contracts with its former service providers are completing

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to report that samples collected during the 2022 site visit have returned high grade silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 10,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from closing at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. The objective of this phase of drilling is follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "The area around Carheil is heating up, both for graphite and copper-gold. Historical drilling located anomalous gold and zinc, while previous iMetal drilling confirmed a graphite zone containing jumbo flakes with highlight results of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters. Québec is an extremely mining friendly jurisdiction and we are overjoyed to get back to work in the province."

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,281,250, in connection with the closing of the Placement, the Company issued 2,000,000 Quebec flow-through units (each, a "Quebec Unit") to one subscriber resident in the Province of Quebec on March 31, 2023 and 3,125,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") to subscribers resident in the rest of Canada on April 6, 2023. The FT Units and Quebec Units were both offered at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit and Quebec Unit

Each Quebec Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.35 until March 31, 2025 (each, a "QuebecWarrant").

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company "), further to its news releases of March 31, 2023, is pleased to announce that Merk Investments LLC (" Merk ") has expressed its interest in participating in the Company's previously announced private placement (the " Upsized Offering "). It is anticipated that Merk will purchase securities under the Upsized Offering such that it will own approximately 9.9% and 14.2% of the pro forma issued and outstanding shares of the Company, on a basic and partially diluted basis, respectively. Prior to the Upsized Offering, Merk did not own any securities of Red Pine.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of approximately $9,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), through the sale of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to accelerate the Phase 2 Expansion currently underway, to fund ongoing exploration as well as to support the announced plans to pursue a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has renegotiated terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") to purchase three mineral concessions, originally signed in June of 2018 (see news release of June 25, 2018 ). On June 21, 2019 the first agreement addendum was signed. A second addendum to the agreement was signed on April 4, 2023 outlining an overall reduction in this year's cash payment, and now including the issuance of shares as partial compensation. Furthermore, the new agreement provides an additional year of cash and share issuances to complete the concessions purchase schedule. The Agreement remains otherwise unchanged and continues to grant Silver Viper the right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

