Resource News Investing News

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented: "A tremendous first half of 2022 has seen 24 exciting developments across 11 assets within our royalty portfolio. Drilling is underway at the high-grade copper-cobalt Millennium project in Australia with assays expected later this year. Drill results have been received on the promising Seymour Lake lithium project in Ontario and the operator has announced that a resource estimate is imminent. Metallurgical development milestones are being advanced at our Battery Hill manganese royalty as Manganese X Energy Corp. kicks off a pilot plant program after years of rigorous test work in partnership with Kemetco. Initial processing test results at the Cancet lithium project are promising, showcasing a fairly simple process and indicating potential to produce a 6% lithium spodumene concentrate suitable for the battery market. And lastly, Sayona Mining has been very busy as operator of our Authier lithium royalty, having raised over $150 million this past month alone and announcing a pre-feasibility study incorporating the Authier lithium project into a combined production scenario with the nearby North American Lithium mine, located 60 km north of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

"Investors are rightly concerned about ongoing inflation levels, but as a royalty company, we're protected from capital cost inflation as when the time comes to build mines, Electric Royalties has no required contribution to any inflated costs. We're also largely protected against mine operating cost inflation, other than treatment and smelting charges for net smelter royalties. The value of our royalties is directly proportional to the price of the metals we are targeting and prices have been rising steadily with lithium alone increasing substantially this past year."

Highlights since the Company's previous development update on May 11, 2022:

  • Millennium Copper-Cobalt Royalty - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) announced on June 2, 2022, the completion of Phase 1 reverse circulation drilling at the Millennium cobalt-copper-gold project in Queensland, Australia, with 1,580 metres of drilling conducted predominantly in the South and Central resource areas. This campaign infilled existing mineralization, targeted both shallow and deep extensions to the existing mineralization, and completed several pre-collars in preparation for diamond drilling.

Global Energy Metals reported encouraging visual observations with copper oxide and/or sulphides noted in all holes and mineralization noted in all host rocks. Moreover, chalcopyrite and cobaltite have been observed within broad alteration halos not within the current resource envelope.

Phase 2 of the reverse circulation drill program in the North resource area, along with metallurgical and deeper diamond drilling in the South and Central resource areas, is scheduled mid June for approximately 1,600 metres. Metallurgical and deeper diamond drilling work is the first priority of the drill program, which will then expand into the northern parts of the Central resource area and some scoping of the Northern resource area. All drilling assay results are expected by late September, with metallurgical test work planned following the completion of Phase 2 drilling.

  • Seymour Lake Lithium Royalty -Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) announced on May 19, 2022G the assay results for the remaining seven holes from its Phase 1 step-out drilling at the Seymour Lake Project's North Aubry deposit in Ontario, Canada. The Phase 1 drilling program was designed to evaluate potential along-strike and down-dip extensions of the North Aubry deposit that were open and untested. The program consisted of 16 holes drilled over 5,826 metres.

Results to date from Phase 1 drilling at North Aubry suggest continuous mineralization to depth and both the northern and down-dip extents of the pegmatite are open to further expansion. As a result of the Phase 1 drilling success at North Aubry, Green Technology Metals has commenced further step-out drilling to test the on-strike and down-dip potential of the pegmatites. Logging from these holes demonstrates host pegmatites occur a substantial distance down-dip from the nearest previous pegmatite intercept.

All announced results from the Phase 1 program are planned to be incorporated in an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Seymour Lake, which remains on track for completion during Q2 2022. Observations from the current, ongoing drill program indicate substantial potential upside to the Seymour Lake Mineral Resource estimate.

Phase 2 (Central Aubry zone) and Phase 3 (Pye prospect) diamond drilling at Seymour Lake are underway. There is currently no Mineral Resource estimate at either the Central Aubry zone or Pye prospect, with the existing Seymour Lake Mineral Resource estimate comprised solely of the North and South Aubry deposits. At Central Aubry, seven holes have been completed to date for approximately 1,292 metres. At the Pye prospect (located approximately 1 km east of the Aubry complex), six holes have been completed to date for approximately 1,383 metres. Results from the first five holes at Central Aubry and Pye did not include significant lithium intercepts. Initial drilling at Pye identified lithium-cesium-tantalum type pegmatites with geological continuity of over 250 metres and remains a target for further exploration. Drilling will continue at Pye and Central Aubry once the ground conditions improve sufficiently to allow rig movements.

  • Battery Hill Manganese Royalty - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV:MN) announced on May 17, 2022, that it has initiated a number of ongoing discussions with potential strategic partners seeking high-purity manganese products. Furthermore, the company announced that it has started the development of the pilot plant program for the Battery Hill manganese project in New Brunswick, Canada. Manganese X intends to engage an engineering firm to design the work for its field pilot plant, which will utilize its innovative solution to produce high-purity manganese sulphate without the use of selenium. The goal of the field pilot plant is to demonstrate Manganese X's proprietary process under near commercial-scale operating conditions incorporating a modular design.
  • Cancet Lithium Royalty - Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) announced on June 1, 2022, that it has received metallurgical results from test work on two lithium-bearing composite samples from the Cancet lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Samples were sourced from split drill core from the Phase 1 drilling campaign which was previously completed at Cancet. The recoveries point to the potential for the mineralized material from Cancet to be beneficiated to a 6% lithium oxide concentrate using just dense media separation. Winsome expects these high recoveries to result in a lower environmental impact for the project due to less comminution (crushing), and a reduction in power and chemical requirements. This may result in lower capital costs and potentially quicker approvals for the project.
  • Authier Lithium Royalty - Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) announced a pre‐feasibility study (PFS) for its flagship North American Lithium (NAL) Project in Québec, Canada on May 23, 2022. The PFS integrates the Authier Lithium Project with the NAL operation into Sayona's Abitibi Lithium Hub. Long-lead equipment has been pre-ordered in anticipation of the restoration of operations at NAL and in an effort to launch production ahead of other North American lithium projects. Sayona Mining plans to release an updated feasibility study for the Authier Project in Q2 2022. Electric Royalties holds a 0.5% gross revenue royalty on the Authier Project.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

Scott Logan
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Phone: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
Email: slogan@renmarkfinancial.com
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information.Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705324/Electric-Royalties-Provides-Update-On-Royalty-Portfolio

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Electric RoyaltiesTSXV:ELECBattery Metals Investing
ELEC:CA
Electric Royalties

Electric Royalties

Overview

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the green energy movement has disrupted the transportation and power industry entirely. By 2050, over 17 countries announced 100 percent zero-emission vehicle targets or goals to phase out internal combustion engines vehicles.

Seeing these unprecedented trends in growth across the electric vehicle market means the demand for key raw materials used in the lithium-ion batteries needed to power these technological innovations could experience significant parallel growth. As prices for these raw commodities grow, market researchers predict more money investment opportunities coming into the sector. Especially for royalty companies with widespread exposure across the market, the investment upside could be significantly advantageous.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter agreement with World Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FRA: 7LY0) ("World Copper") to acquire a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide Project in Arizona, US (the "Zonia Project" or "Zonia") in exchange for C$1,550,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction"). The Company will also have the right, for a period of 15 months after closing of the Transaction, to acquire a further 0.5% GRR on the Zonia Project for C$3,000,000 cash consideration. In addition, the Company will have an option, to acquire a 1% GRR on the Zonia Norte deposit, adjacent to the Zonia Project, for C$3,000,000 cash, at any time during a period of 24 months from the date that World Copper publishes an initial technical report in respect of the Zonia Norte deposit which is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and which contains an estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources

The 2,000,000 common shares will be subject to voluntary escrow which provides that the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 6 months. The Transaction noted herein is subject to completion of due diligence, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties: Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video

Electric Royalties: Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF is set to take advantage of the growing demand for EV commodities. BTV chats with CEO & Director, Brendan Yurik to learn more.

Electric Royalties Ltd.(TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF)

https://www.electricroyalties.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126339

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) has completed a A$190 million institutional placement to fund the restart of spodumene concentrate production at Sayona's North American Lithium ("NAL") operation in Québec, Canada (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) and broader development initiatives, including A$35 million earmarked for Authier development activities. For further details, see Sayona Mining's press release on May 27, 2022 .

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO Electric Royalties Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Electric Royalties Ltd.)

As part of its plans to create a lithium mining hub in the Abitibi region of Québec, Sayona aims to restore operations at NAL and integrate it with its wholly owned Authier Project. The restart of the NAL operation would allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects.

Brendan Yurik , CEO of Electric Royalties , commented: "We welcome this news by Sayona and the A$35 million plan to advance the Authier Project – our 0.5% gross revenue royalty asset – funded at no cost to Electric Royalties. We are pleased with the announced development of one of the leading lithium resource bases in North America , amid growing demand from the electrification of the world's auto fleet."

About Electric Royalties Ltd .

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Electric Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c4301.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Development Update On Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update On Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) has completed a A$190 million institutional placement to fund the restart of spodumene concentrate production at Sayona's North American Lithium ("NAL") operation in Québec, Canada (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) and broader development initiatives, including A$35 million earmarked for Authier development activities. For further details, see Sayona Mining's press release on May 27, 2022

As part of its plans to create a lithium mining hub in the Abitibi region of Québec, Sayona aims to restore operations at NAL and integrate it with its wholly owned Authier Project. The restart of the NAL operation would allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the previously announced Sleitat Tin-Silver Royalty acquisition (see news release dated March 10, 2022 ) with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cornish Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUSN) (AIM: CUSN) to acquire a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "1% NSR") on mining claims comprising core strategic tenure at the Sleitat Mountain Tin-Silver deposit in Southwestern Alaska (the "Sleitat Project" or "Sleitat").

Electric Royalties Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Electric Royalties Ltd.)

The Sleitat Project was originally discovered by Cominco American Inc. in 1983 and is comprised of claims totalling 1,425 hectares. The greisen bodies which host the mineralization at Sleitat are divided into a north and a south zone. The north zone has been investigated by a total of 14 holes in three drill campaigns and has demonstrated that the tin mineralization is shallow thus potentially amenable to open pit mining.  The north zone is open laterally and at depth while the south greisen remains completely untested to date.

The Company has issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and made a cash payment of $100,000 . The Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a hold period of 6 months and 50% of the Considerations Shares being subject to a hold period of 12 months.

Investor Relations Engagement

Electric Royalties also announces that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to assist with its investor outreach and investor relations activities for a period of five months beginning June 1, 2022 , and monthly thereafter. In consideration of the services to be provided, monthly fees of C$9,000 will be incurred.

David Gaunt , P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd .

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

www.electricroyalties.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Electric Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c7793.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Reports Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Identified from Recent Geophysical Survey at The Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Reports Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Identified from Recent Geophysical Survey at The Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it has received results and evaluation of the recently completed Induced Polarization (IP) and Resistivity survey at the Company's 100% owned Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, USA

This survey is the first significant exploration to be undertaken at the Belmont Silver Project in over a century and has identified a large "elephant"-shaped anomalywith multiple untested targets of potential sulphide mineralization that will be drill-tested in the coming weeks (Figure 1).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the ongoing Feasibility Study for the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, in Nevada, USA . The Feasibility Study is under the direction of Wood PLC ("Wood") and Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") and all related work is proceeding well, and it remains on track for completion in late 2022.

Cypress Development Progress on Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Activity Highlights:
  • Geotechnical study in progress
  • Continued operation of the Pilot Plant
  • 500-ton bulk sample collected for further metallurgical material
  • Sonic drill program completed consisting of 580 meters in eight drill holes
  • Resource model updated with data from recently acquired property
Geotechnical Program

Wood personnel conducted on-site visits in supervising the collection of geotechnical data for the foundation design of the Company's processing plant site and tailings storage facility. The samples collected for Wood's geotechnical program were shipped to materials testing laboratories, and additional on-site work is planned in the next month.

GRE personnel conducted site visits in preparation to work on the Project's resources and reserves. GRE personnel supervised the collection of a suite of large-diameter core samples for assay and geotechnical testing, which will provide further information for GRE's work on the mine design.

Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant")

Testing continues at Cypress' Pilot Plant in Amargosa Valley , 100 miles southeast of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project site. The Pilot Plant is now working in its 12 th cycle of continuous 24-hr per day testing. The tests are ongoing to examine efficiencies in processing, testing various configurations in equipment and operating conditions, and the plant continues to produce concentrated lithium solutions for use in downstream product testing.

Wood's process engineering team is working with Continental Metallurgical Services and the data from the Pilot Plant, to develop mass balance and equipment sizing. Wood's engineers are also working on the overall project infrastructure, including selection and design of access roads, plant equipment, power, and water supplies.

Bulk Sample

To support continued testing, a 500-tonne sample of claystone was excavated in late April from an engineered test-pit and transported to the Company's operations headquarters at the Tonopah airport, where it will be crushed, screened, and bagged in preparation for treatment at the Company's Pilot Plant. The sample was collected near DCH-1, and in the vicinity of the planned starter-pit for mining in the Feasibility Study.

"We are pleased with the bulk sampling work. The size of the bulk sample may be larger than necessary for the Pilot Plant to provide adequate information for the Feasibility Study" said President and CEO Bill Willoughby . "This sample, however, allows us to examine lithium grade and other properties in the claystone over a larger volume. It also ensures we have material on hand, should we need it, for future tests or continued operations."

Sonic Drill Program

Cypress is continuing to log and sample core from a sonic drill program which commenced and was completed in May. The purpose of the drill program was to obtain large-diameter (6-inch) continuous core. Eight locations were selected for metallurgical, geotechnical, lithological purposes. Each hole yielded 1.9 to 2.3 tonnes of claystone which will be used in metallurgical testing at the Company's Pilot Plant to examine if there are any variations in performance due to depth, location, or material type in the deposit.

Four of the holes (CSV-1 through CVS-4) were completed in the central portion of the project in the vicinity of the proposed starter-pit and the 500-tonne bulk sample.  Four other holes (CVS-5 through CVS-8) were completed in the northeast portion of the project on and near the parcel of property recently acquired from Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia"). In addition to providing metallurgical sample material, these latter four holes will provide confirmation of the data from Enertopia's previous drilling.

"The drilling program proceeded better than expected and was very successful in this first application of sonic drilling in Clayton Valley" stated Daniel Kalmbach , Cypress Manager, Geology and QP. "The quality of the large-diameter core samples are excellent and will provide further valuable data for the Feasibility Study."

Resource Model

The recent addition of land acquired from Enertopia (see news release dated May 5, 2022 ) resulted in the addition of five core holes which were drilled by Enertopia in 2018. This property comprises 17 unpatented mining claims totaling 160 contiguous acres immediately adjacent to Cypress's Project. A March 2020 NI 43-101 compliant technical report (published by Enertopia) on the property shows an Indicated resource of 82 million tonnes (mt) of 1,121 parts per million (ppm) Li and an Inferred resource of 18 mt of 1,131 ppm Li using a cutoff grade of 400 ppm Li. Cypress has not independently confirmed the resource indicated in the March 2020 NI 43-101 report.

All data received from the property acquisition has been incorporated into the project database and is expected to be used by GRE to generate the resource and reserve estimates and develop the mine plan for the Feasibility Study

Qualified Person

Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-progress-on-feasibility-study-301568346.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c9009.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Announces Details for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and COVID-19 Restrictions

Giyani Announces Details for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and COVID-19 Restrictions

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana, announces details of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes Structural Study of High-Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East- Mobilizes Ground Crews To Investigate Targets of High Merit for Phase 1 Drill Program

Marvel Completes Structural Study of High-Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East- Mobilizes Ground Crews To Investigate Targets of High Merit for Phase 1 Drill Program

TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey at the Gander East Project, Central Newfoundland. Several prominent shear and deformation zones have been identified that require follow-up prospecting, mapping, and soil sampling. Results of the boots on the ground campaign together with the favourable structural features will aid Marvel in targeting those areas of high merit for its inaugural Phase I drilling program

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which have been strategically positioned adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project and along strike from both Exploits Discovery Middle Ridge Project and Sassy Resources Gander North Project (Figure 1). The Queensway Project is undergoing a 400,000 m drill campaign targeting 20 km of prospective strike along the regional scale Appleton and Dog Bay fault zones (Figure 2). NFG's most recent news release dated June 6, 2022, reported 9.12 g/t Au over 8.2 m and 42.6 g/t Au over 11.75 m beginning at only 8.8 m downhole. Parallel structures to those hosting gold in the Queensway and Middle Ridge project areas intersect the Gander East Project including a segment of the Gander River Ultrabasic Line (GRUB Line) that defines the easternmost bounding structure of the regionally prospective Exploits Subzone. Furthermore, the Gander East Project lies along strike to the south of a new regional gold trend defined by Sassy Resources as a part of their Gander North Project. The Structure is integral to the numerous gold occurrences and drill intersections within the Exploits Subzone.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Board Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Board Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) announces that Sheldon Inwentash has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman of NSC, with immediate effect

John Kutkevicius, a Director of the Company, will assume the role of interim Chair until a permanent replacement is announced. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Laws from York University. John practices law exclusively in the areas of income tax and estate planning and has extensive experience in diverse areas of the income tax practice, including corporate reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, financings, resource taxation, insurance taxation and dispute resolution. John formerly sat on the board of directors of several junior resource companies including Chariot Resources Ltd., Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and Changfeng Energy, Inc. and is a member of the Canadian Tax Foundation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Expands Lithium Portfolio in Quebec With New Properties in James Bay

Brunswick Exploration Expands Lithium Portfolio in Quebec With New Properties in James Bay

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of additional pegmatite fields in the James Bay region of Quebec. A total of approximately 810 claims, separated into 22 blocks and totaling 42,892 hectares, were staked and are collectively known as the James Bay Lithium Project. All claims are located within 45 kilometers of the James Bay road network.

The James Bay region is prolific for its hard rock lithium endowment, hosting numerous spodumene showings, four deposits with defined resources (Whabouchi (Nemaska Lithium), Rose (Critical Element), Cyr (Alkem) and Moblan (Sayona)), as well as more recent discoveries such as Corvette (Patriot Batteries Metal). The Company's James Bay land package includes approximately 65 large pegmatite dykes with strike lengths between 900 and 7,000 metres, as well as dozens of smaller dykes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×