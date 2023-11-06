Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Bombardier Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

BBD.B:CC

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.

"This acquisition covers lithium properties in Eastern Canada and could not come at a better time - the U.S. is experiencing an electric vehicle (EV) battery boom, with a record US$82 billion of investment announced to build 96 EV, electric battery, and battery recycling plants across the country1. The lithium properties of Eastern Canada are strategically located in close proximity to the U.S. battery belt that stretches from the northeast to the southeast of the country2. Canadian-sourced lithium is expected to play an important role in the EV battery supply chain, especially since the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes lithium sourced from Canada.

"We anticipate that this acquisition will bolster our cash generation over the next three years, as 101 properties are under option agreements with third parties with option payments of approximately C$6 million scheduled over that period. Thanks to the recently announced enlarged credit facility commitment from Gleason & Sons LLC, the family office of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason, Electric Royalties is well positioned to seize the potential opportunity to significantly grow the size of our royalty portfolio."

Overview of Lithium Portfolio
The portfolio consists of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada, primarily in the province of Ontario. 101 properties are currently being explored by third parties pursuant to option agreements and, to the extent such properties are successfully explored and developed, have the potential to result in royalties payable to Electric Royalties by the optionee of the applicable properties. The Company anticipates that the portfolio of properties will yield option payments to the Company of approximately C$1.4 million in 2024, C$2 million in 2025, and C$2.7 million in 2026, for a total of approximately C$6 million over the next three years, subject to the optioned properties remaining optioned.

Electric Royalties would retain its ownership interest in any properties that are not ultimately transferred to an optionee.

The properties cover prospective land on the same geological trends of, and surrounding major lithium discoveries in Ontario. Six of 24 developed lithium prospects in Ontario with reported reserves or resources are located in the vicinity of these properties3. Several of these properties are adjacent to Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Lithium Project (on which Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% net smelter royalty interest) that hosts the Aubry deposits. The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is road-accessible year-round and is envisioned as a central processing facility with the potential to add production from other deposits in the area. Green Technology Metals is currently pursuing a vertically integrated strategy with multiple mine and processing hubs supplying a central lithium conversion facility that would be built in Thunder Bay, Ontario4.

Several other properties in the portfolio flank Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark projects. PAK contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second-largest known resource in North America by size5.

Currently, Canada hosts the sixth-highest lithium reserves of any country, yet 2022 production totaled an estimated 500 tonnes - an amount dwarfed by global lithium powerhouses such as Chile and Australia6. The underdeveloped hard-rock lithium deposits in Canada are hosted in pegmatites containing a lithium-bearing mineral known as spodumene. Lithium hosted in spodumene provides producers with greater flexibility as it can be processed into either lithium hydroxide (mainly used in high-density electric vehicle (EV) batteries) or lithium carbonate7. It also offers faster processing times and is higher quality than lithium extracted from brine as spodumene typically contains higher lithium content7. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites are often hosted in metavolcanic or metasedimentary rocks adjacent to granitic intrusions8. Many of the world's largest occurrences are found in Archean or Paleoproterozoic orogens -geological environments underlying approximately two-thirds of Ontario9.

Proposed Transaction Terms
The Company will make a C$75,000 cash payment to the Vendor in consideration for entering into an exclusivity period ending March 28, 2024, in order to perform due diligence on the portfolio of lithium properties.

Acquisition terms:

  • The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and make a cash payment (the sum of C$3,000,000 less the (i) exclusivity fee and (ii) the amount of certain payments received by the Vendors under any earn-in, option, royalty or similar agreement on or after January 1, 2024) on closing of the Transaction ("Closing");
  • Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 12-month anniversary of the Closing; and
  • Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the Closing.

Completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including: the satisfactory completion of due diligence; board approval; the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; and the negotiation of definitive documentation.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

1https://twitter.com/SecGranholm/status/1625294427592830976

2 https://electrek.co/2022/10/13/us-ev-battery-belt/

3https://mndm.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=66ee0efe4d3c4816963737dbdb890708

4 Green Technology Metals news release dated October 9, 2023

5 Frontier Lithium news release dated September 25, 2023

6 https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/lithium-in-the-world-1.6841339

7https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-worlds-largest-lithium-producers/

8 USGS Mineral-Deposit Model for Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum Pegmatites; Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-O; By Dwight C. Bradley, Andrew D. McCauley, and Lisa M. Stillings

9https://www.ontario.ca/page/about-ontario

About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information.Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE:Electric Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799456/electric-royalties-signs-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-portfolio-of-126-lithium-properties-in-eastern-canada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Electric RoyaltiesELEC:CATSXV:ELECBattery Metals Investing
ELEC:CA
Electric Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Electric Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

Electric Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We're pleased to note new developments across our portfolio, including the financed and upcoming drill programs at the Cancet, Chubb and Seymour Lake lithium projects; Northern Graphite's continued push to become one of the only major graphite producers outside of China with the Bissett Creek graphite project playing a key role; metallurgical work nearing completion for the Battery Hill manganese project ahead of the planned pre-feasibility study; and advancements at the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project towards a US$420 million financing package with UK Export Finance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gleason & Sons Commits to Providing Electric Royalties with $10 Million Convertible Credit Facility for Acquiring Cash-Flowing Royalties

Gleason & Sons Commits to Providing Electric Royalties with $10 Million Convertible Credit Facility for Acquiring Cash-Flowing Royalties

Gleason & Sons LLC announced today it has committed to provide an expanded C$10 million convertible loan (the "Credit Facility") for Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) (the "Company") to enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities to acquire undervalued royalties

With its maturity date to be extended two additional years to 2028, the amended Credit Facility will provide Electric Royalties with a long-term, non-dilutive source of capital to bridge the Company to positive cash flow in the near term while also providing additional financial resources to add to its existing portfolio of 22 royalty assets across nine critical metals used in the electrification of the global economy.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its April 20, 2023, January 19, 2023 and November 16, 2022 news releases, that it has signed a commitment letter with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") to increase the Company's existing convertible credit facility from C$5,000,000 to C$10,000,000 (the "Loan Amendment"). Gleason & Sons LLC is controlled by Stefan Gleason, a significant shareholder and Board Observer of Electric Royalties

The credit facility will be secured by: (i) a portion of the Company's existing royalty portfolio (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Penouta Mine in Spain, 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Kenbridge nickel project in Canada, the sliding scale Gross Metals Royalty on the Middle Tennessee Mine in the United States, 0.5% Gross Metal Royalty on the Authier lithium project in Canada and 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Canada); and (ii) a lien against the Company's present and future rights in additional royalties acquired using funds advanced under the credit facility, if any.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased an additional 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario, Canada (the "Project" or "Bissett Creek"), operated by Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) ("Northern Graphite"), in exchange for a cash payment of C$950,000. Together with its existing 1% GRR on Bissett Creek, Electric Royalties now holds a 1.5% GRR on Bissett Creek

In connection with the purchase of the additional GRR, the Company has entered into an amended and restated royalty agreement with Northern Graphite on September 27, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the amended agreement, in addition to the GRR on future production, Northern Graphite will make a separate fixed royalty payment to Electric Royalties in the total amount of C$200,000, payable in eight quarterly payments of C$25,000 for the next two years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's been quite a summer of progress for our royalty portfolio with 19 updates from our asset partners over 4 months. We're especially excited about the most recent production update on our cash-flowing Penouta tin-tantalum royalty, on which we've increased our royalty rate to 1.5% gross revenue royalty in July.

"The management team at Strategic Minerals has done a fantastic job operationally at the Penouta mine. It's also exciting to note serious progress at Mont Sorcier, a large iron and vanadium asset in a top tier mining jurisdiction that is being advanced in partnership with Glencore. The process for project financing is moving ahead towards due diligence due to commence shortly."

Highlights since the Company's previous update on August 15, 2023:

  • Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On August 14, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the second quarter included record production, increasing 36% to 246 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine in Spain, compared to Q2 2022. Strategic also achieved record sales of 231 tonnes of concentrates and 154 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 40% and 38%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Further to Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announcing its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from the UK Export Credit Agency to provide up to US$420 million of support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec, Cerrado announced on September 5, 2023 that it has commenced the tender phase for the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) of its project financing program. The selection of the MLA is expected to be completed by the end of September, followed by detailed due diligence. The US$420 million amount represents 70% of the Mont Sorcier Project's total capital expenditure, interest payable during construction, political risk insurance premium and other approved expenditures.
  • Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (1.0% Net Smelter Royalty) - On September 5, 2023, Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV: GEMC) ("Global Energy Metals") and its strategic partner Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX: KRM) ("Kingsrose") announced analytical results from the first two diamond drill holes at the Bruvann prospect, Råna Project, Norway.

    Massive sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization was intersected in hole 23BRU001, which extends the mineralization 20 meters (m) southwest and on strike from a historical massive sulphide drill intercept. This intersection is located within 70 m of the inferred position of historical underground workings. A broad zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization was intersected in hole 23BRU003.

    According to Global Energy Metals, the drill results demonstrate that mineralization at Bruvann remains open along strike from existing mine infrastructure. Diamond drilling continues to test a number of targets identified by recent geophysical and geological studies.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Global Energy Metals and is unable to verify the reported drill data.
  • Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On August 29, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX: BUR) ("Burley") announced it has recommenced its latest drill program at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada, comprising 3,000 to 4,000 m of diamond drilling. This program follows Burley's inaugural drill program which commenced in April 2023, culminating in the completion of 14 holes, with remaining results expected in September. The new drill program will continue to test for extensions to the Chubb Central Main Dyke both along strike and at depth, and also test for spodumene in mapped parallel pegmatite dykes.

    Burley announced on September 12, 2023 that it has commenced an initial metallurgical test work program at the Chubb Project to gather indications of spodumene recovery and spodumene beneficiation through typical spodumene processing circuits. The tests, conducted by SGS Laboratories in Québec, are expected to take up to four months to complete.

    On September 20, 2023, Burley announced the completion of geological mapping, field pXRF1 mineral geochemical vectors and geophysical surveys at the Chubb Project. The mapping and field mineral vectors determined that outcropping pegmatites at Chubb North target show fertility indicators consistent with lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites - opening a large, undrilled area at Chubb North. Burley has identified six targets and obtained additional approvals for drilling of the Chubb North pegmatite targets.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported mapping and survey data.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $58,000 payable in two payments of $29,000 each plus GST. The INN agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Highlights

  • Discovery of at least 7 pegmatite occurrences during maiden field program at AC/DC project.
  • Field work followed up on twelve priority targets generates from a recent hyperspectral survey.
  • Field work pin-pointed an approximately 100m long, 5-10m wide, and 5m thick pegmatite.
  • Pegmatite compositions include white-pink feldspar, grey quartz, trace biotite +/- garnet, +/-tourmaline.
  • Project encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, shares geology and is located contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa Lithium Project.
  • Located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹.
  • Assays from maiden site visit expected in coming weeks.

Hertz Lithium CEO & Director, Kal Malhi stated, "Hertz Lithium just closed the transaction to acquire Canuck Lithium and the AC/DC Lithium project in James Bay on October 25, 2023. With the help of Dahrouge Geological and Mercator Geological, we were able to assemble an exploration crew to rush onto the property during the final workdays of the exploration season. With only 3.5 workdays on the ground before the weather in James Bay turned adverse, we were able to target some very high-priority targets on the property and complete initial prospecting. The identification of multiple advanced pegmatites with lithium-associated minerals on the property is encouraging and provides our exploration teams strong confidence on the merits of the AC/DC project as well the adjoining Rio Tinto Kaanaayaa Lithium project which hosts similar geology as the AC/DC Lithium Project. "

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW), Canada's largest lithium grassroot initiative, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

November 2, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated October 30, 2023 announcing a private placement of 10,000,000 QFT units at $0.04 for $400,000, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), the Company is re-announcing the terms of the private placement to ensure pricing is reserved and increasing the amount of funds to be raised.  The Company will be issuing 37,500,000 combined Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") flow-through units ("FT Units) and units ("Units), all at $0.04 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held today, all matters set out in its management information circular dated September 25, 2023 were passed, including approval of the proposed plan of arrangement for the previously-announced "spin-out" by the Company of shares and warrants of its wholly-owned subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. to the shareholders of the Company. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of the status of the "spin-out

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of October 24, 2023, management of the Corporation has implemented the consolidation of the fully paid and issued common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation Ratio") issued and outstanding (the "Consolidation") as approved by the directors of the Corporation on October 23, 2023

As at today's date there is a total of 78,695,176 common shares issued and outstanding. The exact number of post-Consolidation common shares to be issued will depend on the number of fractional shares that will result from the Consolidation, as no fractional post-Consolidation common shares will be issued. All fractional common shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional post-Consolidation common shares. Accordingly, the total number of common shares issued and outstanding after the Consolidation is expected to be 26,231,725 (subject to fractional rounding).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Electric Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Central Perth Location for WA’s First Public Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station

Vision Blue Resources Signs Investment Agreement for US$40 Million Equity Investment in Mayur’s CLP

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

cleantech investing

Central Perth Location for WA’s First Public Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station

Resource Investing

Vision Blue Resources Signs Investment Agreement for US$40 Million Equity Investment in Mayur’s CLP

Lithium Investing

New Pilbara Lithium Samples Reinforce Turner River Prospectivity with Assays up to 3.8% LiO2

Oil and Gas Investing

Tumbes Basin TEA Update

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

×