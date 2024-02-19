Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Premier1 Lithium

Drilling Commences at Abbotts North Lithium Project

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Abbotts North Project located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drilling commenced at the priority lithium pegmatite targets at the Abbotts North Project.
  • 2,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling to be completed in February.
Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, commented:

“We are excited that the first drill program is now underway and we look forward to testing the compelling LCT pegmatite targets at Abbotts North. The team has worked hard to achieve all required milestones to commence drilling so soon after funds were received from the recent capital raise.”

The drill program covers the main Buttamiah Prospect where several parallel lithium bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling is planned to test the depth and extent of the mineralised pegmatite field. The program is expected to be completed in February.

Premier1 has an option to acquire 100% of the Abbotts North Project from a private vendor.

Figure 1: RC Rig on-site at first drill location.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

