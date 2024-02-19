- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Drilling Commences at Abbotts North Lithium Project
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Abbotts North Project located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling commenced at the priority lithium pegmatite targets at the Abbotts North Project.
- 2,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling to be completed in February.
“We are excited that the first drill program is now underway and we look forward to testing the compelling LCT pegmatite targets at Abbotts North. The team has worked hard to achieve all required milestones to commence drilling so soon after funds were received from the recent capital raise.”
The drill program covers the main Buttamiah Prospect where several parallel lithium bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling is planned to test the depth and extent of the mineralised pegmatite field. The program is expected to be completed in February.
Premier1 has an option to acquire 100% of the Abbotts North Project from a private vendor.
Figure 1: RC Rig on-site at first drill location.
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) is an Australian company focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia. The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
Premier1 employs artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to choose its lithium prospects. Through a data-driven approach, the company can strategically allocate resources to prioritize the most promising targets.
The company’s portfolio comprises one wholly-owned project and three other projects with joint venture (JV) partners. The wholly owned Abbotts North project is its flagship asset, with the Buttamiah Prospect as the primary area of focus. The Buttamiah Prospect is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
The other three JV projects are: 1) Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project, with JV partners Venture Minerals and Firetail; 2) Montague Project, with JV partner Gateway Mining; and 3) Gecko North Project, with JV partner LithGold.
Western Australia represents one of the best jurisdictions for lithium exploration. The state offers a stable investment environment supported by a transparent regulatory system, access to export markets, and minimal barriers to international trade. Archean cratons in the region are the most prospective and represent some of the world’s largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. The company’s Abbotts North Project is in the Archean cratons making it a sought-after lithium asset.
According to the Office of the Chief Economist within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Western Australia is projected to possess around 10 percent of the global lithium hydroxide refining capacity by 2024. That projection is expected to further increase to over 20 percent of the global lithium refining capacity by 2028.
Lithium as a mineral is in great focus, given its application in batteries for electric vehicles. It represents the most in-demand metal required for the energy transition. The global shift away from fossil fuels is ongoing, which should fuel demand for lithium in the next decade. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global battery and minerals supply chains must expand by 10 times to meet the demand in 2030. This should benefit lithium which remains a key battery ingredient.
Projections by mining giant Albemarle suggest that lithium demand will reach 3.7 million tons by 2030 driven by favorable government policies in many countries aimed at phasing out new internal combustion engine car sales. As the global demand for lithium continues to expand, Premier1’s exploration and development initiatives are well-timed, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the swiftly growing lithium market.
Company Highlights
- Premier1 Lithium is focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia, one of the best jurisdictions in the world for hard rock lithium.
- The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre Limited. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business, and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
- The company holds a pipeline of promising lithium projects led by its wholly owned flagship project, Abbotts North, and three joint venture projects – Yalgoo and Yalgoo West, Montague and Gecko North.
- The company’s lithium prospects are selected using AI and machine learning. This data-driven approach allows Premier1 to prioritize resource allocation toward the most prospective targets.
- Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-meter RC drilling program at Abbotts North in February 2024. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
- The focus of the drilling program is on the Buttamiah Prospect within the Abbotts North Project, which is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
- In addition to Abbotts North, Premier1 has planned extensive exploration work at its JV projects. This includes pegmatite mapping and sampling, as well as soil and auger geochemistry to delineate drill targets at Montague and Yalgoo beginning the second half of 2024.
- Premier1 Lithium offers investors an attractive way to benefit from the growing demand for lithium.
Key Projects
Abbotts North Project
Abbotts North is the company’s 100 percent-owned flagship lithium project. This project is situated in the Abbotts Greenstone Belt region, which has not been previously explored for lithium. The Buttamiah prospect, the key target area within the Abbotts North, has shown confirmed pegmatite occurrences that yield up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
Several parallel lithium-bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled at the Buttamiah Prospect. The individual pegmatites exhibit an average width ranging from 2 meters to 3 meters and can be followed along a strike length of up to 350 meters. The main Buttamiah Prospect extends over a total area of 1.5 kilometers.
Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-metre RC drilling program in February 2024, designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralized pegmatite field at the Buttamiah Prospect. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
Several additional priority targets have been identified at the Abbotts North Project following the completion of the initial phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The soil survey results unveiled areas of interest with a geochemical structure similar to those observed over the primary Buttamiah Prospect. Subsequent fieldwork will be undertaken to evaluate these newly identified priority targets and plan for additional heritage clearance surveys.
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West are key projects in the company’s lithium portfolio. AI and machine learning were used to identify these projects as having significant potential for lithium. These assets are part of the Greenstone Belt region, which is underexplored. The greenstone belt is characterized by multiple phases of granitic intrusions, including known LCT pegmatites.
Premier1 can earn up to 70 percent of the lithium rights for the Yalgoo project from Venture Minerals and 80 percent of mineral rights (except rare earth elements) from Firetail Resources for the Yalgoo West project.
The land access approvals are in place and the company is planning extensive fieldwork, including pegmatite sampling, soil and auger geochemistry, to identify targets for initial drilling beginning H2 2024.
Montague Project
Montague project, located within the Greenstone Belt, is a joint venture between Premier1 and Gateway Mining. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in the JV by meeting certain expenditure criteria. Premier1 has selected tenements within the Montague project for lithium, using AI and machine learning.
The project comprises historical mining leases and is situated in proximity to geological formations that indicate the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Land access approvals are in place for the project and the next steps include pegmatite mapping and sampling, and soil geochemistry, which will be followed by drilling in H2 2024.
Gecko North Project
Gecko North project is a joint venture between Premier1 and LithGold Minerals. The company used AI and machine learning to generate lithium targets at Gecko North. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in this JV project. This includes earning 51 percent interest by spending $2.5 million over four years, and an additional 29 percent interest by completing a bankable feasibility study.
Land access approvals for this project are in place and the next steps include extending soil geochemistry and shallow drilling to test soil anomaly in H1 of 2024.
Management Team
Richard Taylor – Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor is a qualified lawyer and holds an MBA from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in law from ANU. He has more than 15 years of experience and has held several senior leadership roles in the resource sector. Previously, he has worked with Terramin Australia, Mineral Deposits, PanAust, MMG, and Oxiana. His experience spans various domains including strategy, business development and governance.
Anja Ehser - Non-Executive Director
Anja Ehser is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector in Europe, and Canada, focusing on base, precious and battery metals. She has held several senior leadership roles within the Deutsche Rohstoff Group and its subsidiaries.
Nicholas Limb – Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Limb is a professional geoscientist. He has held senior-level positions in various ASX-listed companies in the gold, mineral sands, and oil and gas sectors. He has rich experience in multiple domains including finance, risk and governance.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Heritage Clearances Received for Priority Drill Targets at Abbotts North
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that heritage clearances have been received for the first stage of the exploration drilling program at the Company’s Abbotts North Project located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Heritage clearances have been received for areas covering priority lithium pegmatite targets at the Abbotts North Project.
- Main Buttamiah Prospect now accessible for the February RC program
- Track and drill pad establishment has commenced and RC drilling rig is mobilising to site.
“With the receipt of the heritage survey report and the recent approval of the Programme of Work applications by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, we now have in place all the environmental and heritage approvals required for the first drilling program at Abbotts North. I thank the traditional owners of Abbotts North, the Ngoonooru Wajarri, for their advice and involvement in the process.
With site mobilisation having commenced and the RC rig already on its way, this is an important and exciting phase for Premier1.”
Priority Targets
The survey area covers the main Buttamiah Prospect where several parallel lithium bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled. The pegmatites strike approximately east west and single pegmatites can be traced in strike over an extended area. The RC program has been designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralised pegmatite field.
There remain further priority targets at the Abbotts North Project based on the latest completion of the first phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The results from the soil survey highlighted areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main Buttamiah Prospect (ASX 22 January 2024). Further follow up fieldwork will be conducted to assess these new priority targets and plan for further heritage clearance surveys.
Heritage Survey
The first heritage clearance survey at Abbotts North was completed by Archaeological Excavations Pty Ltd in conjunction with the Ngoonooru Wajarri people, who are the traditional owners of the lands and waters. The survey was conducted over several days, with participants from Archaelogical Excavations, the traditional owners and Premier1.
Figure 1: Abbotts North Survey Area.
Programme of Work (“PoW”) approvals have been received from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulations and Safety (“DMIRS”) for 4.92ha of land within Exploration Licence E51/2126 (Table 1).
Premier1 Lithium now has in place sufficient PoW and heritage clearances to conduct RC drilling over the main target areas at the Abbotts North Project. The first drilling program is planned for approximately 2,000m. The focus is to define the continuity and extent of lithium mineralisation evident in rock chip samples taken from surface within the main Buttamiah Prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company), soon to be renamed Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L), is focused on tapping into the potential of Western Australia’s renowned lithium reserves. Its strategic exploration approach in this world-class mining jurisdiction is driven by a commitment to uncover valuable resources efficiently and effectively.
Highlights
- Capital Raising - $3m placement to new and existing institutions and sophisticated investors
- Demerger of technology business unit via in-specie distribution which took effect January 2024 Exploration gathering momentum:
- Abbotts North – Soil results at Abbotts North expanded the potential area of prospectivity
- Heritage survey successfully completed in December 2024 at Abbotts North
- Contract for RC drilling signed with Precision Exploration Drilling Pty Ltd
- Yalgoo – Tenure added with new farm-n signed with Firetail Resources
- Other Li Projects – Advanced data analysis and field programs on all projects Corporate – the SensOre board was reconstituted on 25 January 2024
- Abbotts North – Soil results at Abbotts North expanded the potential area of prospectivity
- Cash balance at 31 December 2023 $0.53m prior to proceeds of $3m raise received January 2024
Exploration
SensOre is working on a pipeline of promising lithium projects with Abbotts North being the premier exploration project hosting outcropping lithium bearing pegmatites.
Safety and Environment
SensOre conducted field exploration activity with no reportable ESG related incidents in the quarter.
Abbotts North Project
All heritage and environmental approvals are on track to facilitate first pass drilling in February 2024 with site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024. Drilling will be undertaken by Precision Drilling Pty Ltd. The RC program is designed to drill test a series of outcropping lithium bearing pegmatite units along ~500-600m of strike length within the main Buttamiah Prospect area. The pegmatites show previously reported grades of up to 1.25% Li2O at surface. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling is planned to test for lithium mineralisation continuity at depth and assess pegmatite scale, geometry and mineralogy.
Abbotts North Lithium Project
SensOre has also completed the first pass lithium targeted soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed at Abbotts North with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology. The results from the soil survey highlighted new areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main lithium bearing pegmatite field. The soil anomalism also correlates with prominent structural contacts and corridors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Programme of Work Approved and New Soil Results at Abbotts North Project, WA
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) is pleased to report results from soil sampling at the Abbotts North project and the approval of the Programme of Work (PoW).
Highlights
- New pegmatites have been identified at the Abbotts North project building on those previously announced in September 2023.
- First soil sample program was successful in locating previously unmapped sub-cropping pegmatites.
- Programme of Work (PoW) has been approved.
- Site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024.
- Drilling is on schedule to begin in February 2024.
- Re-branding of SensOre (ASX:S3N) to Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L) awaiting final ASIC and ASX approval
SensOre has also completed the first pass lithium targeted soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed at Abbotts North with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology. The results from the soil survey highlighted new areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main lithium bearing pegmatite field. The soil anomalism also correlates with prominent structural contacts and corridors.
Subsequent ground truthing of the prioritised soil anomalism located ~2km Southeast of the main lithium bearing pegmatites confirmed the presence of discreet sub-cropping pegmatites in the vicinity of the anomaly. The full strike extent of these new pegmatites has not been defined and remains open.
Follow-up work is required to assess these new areas.
SensOre CEO Richard Taylor commented: "The potential at Abbotts North continues to grow for us. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of the areas potential and we are encouraged that with every field program we are seeing new opportunities emerge. These results set the scene for our drill program in February.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks
Australia is home to a thriving tech sector with investment opportunities across a variety of subsectors.
The tech sector contributed about AU$167 billion to the Australian economy in the 2020/2021 period, an increase of 79 percent from 2016. That represents a growth rate that is more than four times that of most industries — in fact, the tech arena is the third largest economic market in Australia, behind only mining and finance/insurance. Its growth is expected to continue over the coming years, according to Global Australia, with a projected contribution of AU$250 billion by 2030.
Unsurprisingly, many tech stocks on the ASX have performed well in this landscape. Below the Investing News Network profiles the five top ASX technology stocks by year-on-year share price performance. Data was gathered on January 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above AU$10 million at that time.
1. eCargo Holdings (ASX:ECG)
Year-on-year gain: 250 percent; market cap: AU$30.15 million; current share price AU$0.049
The first top-gaining ASX tech stock on this list is digital supply chain solutions provider eCargo Holdings, which helps its clients find operational efficiencies and expand their market footprint in Asia. The company offers brands across various sectors solutions for logistics, ecommerce, online-to-offline distribution and B2B supply chain services.
eCargo kicked off 2024 with the announcement of a AU$5 million private debt facility with credit investment firm AlteriQ Global. The deal will help eCargo continue to grow its proprietary B2B ecommerce platform, known as Flow. “This marks the first time we have secured external funding since listing, which demonstrates the maturity of our business model in the market,” commented eCargo CEO Lawrence Lun.
2. ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV)
Year-on-year gain: 216.67 percent; market cap: AU$132.19 million; current share price AU$0.57
Solar energy tech firm ClearVue Technologies has developed advanced glass technology that allows for energy-efficient windows and the integration of photovoltaics into building surfaces to provide renewable energy. The company has had commercial success in global markets and has been growing its footprint in its home country as well.
In early January of this year, ClearVue secured its first domestic manufacturing and distribution agreement through a deal inked with leading Australian glass-processing specialist MS Glass; the company also received its first commercial order in Australia to supply Generation 2 ClearVuePV solar windows for a building construction project for Melbourne's Construction, Forestry, Maritime and Employees Union.
3. Dug Technology (ASX:DUG)
Year-on-year gain: 190.84 percent; market cap: AU$227.39 million; current share price AU$1.90
Next on this list of top-gaining ASX tech stocks is Dug Technology, a leader in high-performance computing (HPC) that specialises in analytical software development. With a focus on sustainability, Dug’s network of supercomputers includes some of the largest and greenest in the world. The global tech company provides software products and cloud-based HPC-as-a-service, along with onboarding support. Its client base spans a wide variety of industries, including radio-astronomy, biomedicine and meteorology, as well as the resource, government and education sectors.
In a business update for Q1 of its 2024 fiscal year, Dug Technology reported US$30.9 million in new services projects awarded during the quarter, a 186 percent increase year-on-year. The company's total revenues for the period came in at US$12.9 million, up 15 percent year-on-year.
4. Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK)
Year-on-year gain: 158.26 percent; market cap: AU$621.56 million; current share price: AU$5.94
Cloud-first technology company Gentrack Group provides enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the cleantech and utilities industries. Its client base includes more than 50 energy and water companies.
In November 2023, Gentrack reached a significant milestone in its global expansion initiative with the opening of its Middle East hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; it previously opened a Singapore office in 2022. Released the following month, the company’s annual report for 2023 highlights revenue growth of 34.5 percent year-on-year, as well as EBITDA growth of 185 percent and a 79.6 percent increase in net cash over the same period.
5. Bluglass (ASX:BLG)
Year-on-year gain: 120.12 percent; market cap: AU$89.86 million; current share price: AU$0.055
Bluglass is a developer of semiconductor manufacturing technology and devices. It provides gallium nitride (GaN) photonics-based custom laser diode and LED development for the industrial defense, display and scientific markets.
Bluglass secured the first purchase order for its alpha GaN Distributed Feedback lasers in January of this year. The purchaser is a photonics and fibre-based laser technology company that will use the GaN Distributed Feedback lasers for testing in the development of applications in the defense, aviation and science fields.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy
Independent investment research firm Veritas Securities has initiated coverage on XReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) with a buy recommendation, citing that the company's virtual reality software is well positioned in a competitive market and set to disrupt the US$3.4B simulation training market
Veritas Securities also highlighted the company's other business stream focused on virtual reality in military and law enforcement training. The report says that although there has been a rise in competition in the virtual reality in training space, XReality Group remains to have "developed the most realistic software for participants to meet their training needs. Combines with the slimmest hardware, ability to use in any location and functioning on a secure offline network means Operator should be the most suited provider amongst its peers."
For the full analyst report, click here.
Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) has today announced details of the proposed restructure of its businesses, with the Company proposing to change its name to Premier1 Lithium Limited (Premier1 Lithium) (subject to shareholder, ASX and regulatory approval) as part of its focus on lithium and critical minerals, while demerging and privatising its minerals software and AI technology business.
Attached is a copy of the Premier1 Lithium presentation.
More information on the company’s exploration work can be found at: https://sensore.com/investor- centre/asx-announcements/
In relation to the demerged mineral software and AI technology business an overview of products and services can be found at www.intrepid-geophysics.com/products/ and https://sensore.com/technology/.
This announcement was approved by the S3N board.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Premier1 Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
