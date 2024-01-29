Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

NorthStar Bets finds 84 per cent of Canadians are hoping for an early spring, while 70 per cent are skeptical of Groundhog Day predictions

Rod Black, NorthStar Bets Groundhog Day ambassador predicts a six week playoff run in a Canadian hockey market this spring

It's time to shake off the snow and emerge from your hibernation burrows, Canada! NorthStar Bets is calling on Canadians to join our favourite prognosticating groundhogs in predicting how long we can expect the wintry weather to last and put a couple of toonies on the line.

There's no better time to get in on the action with peak winter sports season already in full swing, and many hockey fans across the country experiencing 'Groundhog Day' vibes with their favourite teams' performances this season.

This Groundhog Day, on Feb. 2, 2024, NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company"), a proud Canadian online gaming and entertainment company, invites Canadians to place their bets on whether these beloved groundhogs will see their shadows and whether their favourite teams can re-write the script this spring.

In anticipation of the big day, NorthStar commissioned a national survey of 1,500 Canadians to better understand the fascination and cultural importance of these local prognosticating legends.

Key survey findings:

  • Eighty-four per cent of Canadians are hoping for an early spring this season (2024).
    • Eastern provinces (ON, QC, ATL) are more eager to see an early spring (86 per cent) compared to Western provinces (BC, AB) who are less inclined (81 per cent) towards the warmer weather.
  • Almost 70 per cent of Canadians don't believe the accuracy of the groundhogs' predictions.
  • More than one-third (38 per cent) of Canadians believe Groundhog Day and its predictions are important to our country's culture.
  • One in five Gen Zs (aged 19 to 27) have never heard of Groundhog Day, while 100 per cent of respondents over the age of 55 are familiar with the holiday.
  • Less than half (48 per cent) of respondents are somewhat optimistic for the arrival of an early spring this Groundhog Day.

"We're inviting sports fans and gaming enthusiasts to go beyond mere predictions and make their forecasts count. It's all about adding an extra layer of excitement to this great tradition that brings Canadians across the country together," said Rod Black, Canadian Sports Broadcaster and NorthStar Bets Groundhog Day Ambassador. "Having covered Groundhog Day in person in Wiarton last year, I know the day is about much more than a meteorological prediction; it's a chance for communities to come together, celebrate and look forward to better days ahead."

Opening odds from NorthStar Bets show it's as close as a coin flip for whether many of Canada's furriest forecast prognosticators will declare an early spring or six more weeks of winter. NorthStar's platform is offering a diverse range of wagering markets, with real-time odds adjustments.

Prediction by the groundhog in Wiarton, Ontario:

  • Early spring (-118)
  • Six more weeks of winter (-118)

Prediction by the groundhog in Balzac, Alberta:

  • Early spring (-200)
  • Six more weeks of winter (-150)

Prediction by the groundhog in Stonewall, Manitoba:

  • Early spring (-167)
  • Six more weeks of winter (+125)

Prediction by the groundhog in Val d'Espoir, Quebec:

  • Early spring (-118)
  • Six more weeks of winter (-118)

Prediction by the groundhog in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia:

  • Early spring (-118)
  • Six more weeks of winter (-112)

"While hockey fans in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Winnipeg have felt like it's been Groundhog Day on the ice for the past few seasons I believe a couple of these cities are in store for a very exciting spring. I predict that at least one Canadian hockey market can expect six weeks of playoff hockey this spring," added Black.

Stanley Cup Odds at northstarbets.ca (as of January 25):

  • Edmonton +900
  • Winnipeg +1200
  • Vancouver +1500
  • Toronto +1300
  • Calgary +8000
  • Montreal +50000

As the big day approaches, download the app or visit www.northstarbets.com (outside of Ontario) or www.northstarbets.ca (Ontario only) for the most up-to-date odds and where predictions meet payouts in a celebration of forecasting fun.

The survey, conducted in January 2024, was in partnership with market research firm Maru/Blue from Maru Group and gathered insights from over 1,500 Canadians over the age of 19, with representation from every province.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information:
NorthStar Gaming
Corey Goodman
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

