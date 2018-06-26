Hilltop opened and closed its first day of trading on the OTCQB at US$0.11 and ranged between US$0.10 and US$0.13 throughout the trading day.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Hilltop Cybersecurity Officially Begins Trading on the OTCQB



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Hilltop Cybersecurity Officially Begins Trading on the OTCQBURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/cybersecurity-investing/hilltop-cybersecurity-officially-begins-trading-on-the-otcqb/ Send Cancel

Hilltop Cybersecurity (CSE:CYBX;OTCQB:CYBXF), a cybersecurity and cryptocurrency security company announced on Tuesday (June 26) that its common shares have been listed on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Hilltop opened and closed its first day of trading on the OTCQB at US$0.11 and ranged between US$0.10 and US$0.13 throughout the trading day. The company with a market cap of US$6.1 million had a volume of 25,110.

The OTC Markets Group’s OTCQB are for companies that is in early stage and developing and Hilltop was one of the four companies that the OTC group welcomed on Tuesday.

Cybercrime will cause trillions in damages by 2021. Find out which companies are tackling the problem

Download your free report.



Give me my free report!

For a company to be approved onto the OTCQB, it must be current in its reporting and must meet a bid test along with undergoing an annual verification and management certification process.

“These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors,” said the company in a press release.

Further, Hilltop said that the company will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol CYBX.

On June 13, the company said that it will incorporate blockchain to provide next generation protection against hacking. Hilltop created a enterprise portfolio management application which uses blockchain technology to provide an unhackable ledger for financial transactions. The company further said that the application enhances accountability and auditability while tracking capital and operating expenditures.

“This product represents a tremendous opportunity to help companies address the important area of cybersecurity in their project management endeavors,” Corby Marshall, CEO of Hilltop said in a press release. “As DevOps, AGILE development and other technologies move companies faster than ever, it is important to remain vigilant about the cybersecurity implications of those and other new paradigms.”

Hilltop Cybersecurity closed its second acquisition on Hill Top Security with a series of transactions on June 12.

On the CSE, Hilltop closed the day at C$0.16 and was down 3.12 percent over the one day trading period. The stock had a high of C$0.18 and a low of C$0.15.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.