H/Cell Energy Awarded US$700,000 in Contracts

H/Cell Energy will be integrating its cleantech services throughout Australia and the US in hospitals, schools and policing facilities.









H/Cell Energy (OTCQB:HCCC), cleantech company principally engaged in battery, solar and hydrogen energy announced that it has received US$700,000 in contracts. Across 12 new and existing projects, H/Cell will be integrating its environmental systems across government and private facilities in both Australia and the US.

As quoted in the press release:

The projects include work to be completed at various locations in Australia and the U.S. including Nudgee Electorate Office, Department of Natural Resources, Kelvin Grove Early Learning Center, The Esplanade, Aikenvale State High School, Moranbah State High School, North Rockhampton State High School, Spinifex State College, Gympie Police District, Adina Hotel, Logan Hospital and Kingaroy Police Station. Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, “We are always pleased to announce additional contract awards. Many are new customers and there is a good amount of repeat business which is always encouraging. We are not seeing any particular slowdown in bid activity as we continue to win our fair share of bids. Throughout the remainder of this year, we hope to add even more new projects so that we can get a good head start towards the upcoming year.”

