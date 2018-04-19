Resource Investing

Markets and Commodities Cool Off

Morning Market Breakdown, April 19: After a Wednesday full of gains for the TSX, it struggled alongside Wall Street to stay in the green on Thursday.

• April 19, 2018
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended Wednesday (April 18) victoriously as it snagged 176.67 points to close at 15,529.97. Despite the Wednesday gains, Thursday (April 19) morning saw the index fumble 7.01 points to hit 15,522.96.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) boosted ahead with a 5.05-point gain, closing at 802.60. It couldn’t quite hold onto the green on Thursday morning however, as it fell 0.25 points to land at 802.35.

Energy and material stocks pushed the TSX way into the green yesterday, as Enbridge (TSX:ENB) grew 1 percent and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) picked up 3.6 percent. At the same time, First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) shot forward 6.7 percent and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) boosted 3.1 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) dropped 38.56 points on Wednesday to close at 24,748.07. The index stayed in the red Thursday morning as it fell 71.92 points to hit 24,676.15.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) made progress with gains of 2.25 points, ending the day at 2,708.64. It slipped up on Thursday morning when it dropped 10.93 points to hit 2,697.71.

Despite gains the industrial and energy sectors, shortcomings in consumer staples and financials dragged down the Dow Jones yesterday. Losses of 7.5 percent from IBM (NYSE:IBM) also hindered the Dow, as the company suffered its worst day on the market since 2013.

Note: All numbers shown above were accurate as of 10:00 a.m. EST.

Gold cooled off by Wednesday’s close when it reached US$1,353.50 per ounce. It fell further on Thursday morning as it hit US$1,351. Silver stayed strong until close on Wednesday as it wrapped up at US$17.24 per ounce. It continued to push ahead Thursday morning when it reached US$17.35.

Copper continued to rise through Wednesday as it closed at US$3.18 per pound. The metal lost some of its strength on Thursday morning as it fell to US$3.15.

  • First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG): The company announced its first quarter production results for 2018, which included 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver. With results coming out of the company’s six operating silver mines, total production also included 2.2 million ounces of silver, 15,887 ounces of gold, 4.4 million pounds of lead and 1.6 million pounds of zinc.
  • Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK): Endeavour announced several management appointments for its Mexico projects, including two new general managers and and a new project leader. The statement also announced that the company’s Vice President of Operations, Tomas Iturriaga, had resigned and that COO Godfrey Walton would take over the position until a replacement was found.

Securities Disclosure: I, Olivia Da Silva, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

