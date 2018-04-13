Resource Investing

Markets Make Modest Moves

Morning Market Breakdown, April 13: Continuing their modest pace from Thursday's close, most major markets slowly inched forward Friday morning.

« Commodities Fall While Ma…
• April 13, 2018
Add Comment
toronto stock exchange

Simmering to close was the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX), as it ended Thursday (April 12) at 15,269.27 with a modest 11.37-point boost. The index made its best efforts to stay in the green on Friday (April 13) morning as it picked up 7.17 points to reach 15,276.44.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) finished the day comfortably at 782.37 with a 4.66-point gain. Continuing upwards, it rose 5.13 points to hit 787.50.

Energy stocks were on the rise yesterday, the group growing 0.5 percent as a whole, with Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) picking up 2.2 percent and Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) gaining 1.5 percent. As seven of the TSX’s subgroups finished in green yesterday, the biggest gains to the index came from Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B), which rose 9.8 percent after the company had higher second-quarter profits than expected.

battery metals outlook report 2018

Battery Metals in 2018
Click to download your free report


Finishing the day in green was the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI), which picked up 293.60 points on Thursday to close at 24,483.05. Friday morning saw the Dow get a small boost as it picked up 34.92 points to reach 24,517.97.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) pushed forward on Thursday with a 21.80-point gain, closing the day at 2,663.99. It continued forward on Friday morning as it rose 5.92 points to reach 2,669.91.

Gains in technology, financials and basic materials pushed Wall Street forward on Thursday, as companies like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) saw increases of 3.09 and 2.69 percent, respectively.

Note: All numbers shown above were accurate as of 10:00 a.m. EST.

Daily metals

Gold continued to slide downwards on Thursday as it closed at US$1,341.90 per ounce. Friday morning saw the precious metal make gains to US$1,347.20. Silver tripped on the way to close on Thursday, as it fell to US$16.47 per ounce. It made steps in the right direction Friday morning as it reached US$16.64.

Copper settled on Thursday when it closed at US$3.07 per pound. The commodity shimmied upwards on Friday morning when it hit US$3.08.

cannabis market report

Looking for Cannabis Stocks?

Read our report to find market data, important news and stocks to watch!
 

Major miner news

  • Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK): The company has filed its final base shelf prospectus, which “enable[s] offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt and convertible debt securities or units of up to an aggregate initial offering price of CAD$150 million at any time during the period the prospectus is effective.” The prospectus will be effective for 25 months.
  • Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL): In an attempt to overturn its “bad actor” status in Montana, Hecla appeared in court on Thursday. The label, given to Hecla for pollution issues tied to its CEO, has blocked the mining company from opening two new mines in Montana. The judge handling the case did not make an immediate ruling after the hearing.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Olivia Da Silva, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Get the Latest Resource Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Resource Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis
Cobalt
Copper - Mine Development
Copper - Prospecting and Exploration
Copper - Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Diamond
Energy
Gas
Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Graphite Production/Mining
Graphite Prospecting and Exploration
Graphite Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Graphite Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Industrial
Lead
Lithium
Magnesium
Manganese
Molybdenum
Nickel
Oil
Palladium
Platinum
Potash
Rare Earth
Silver $0-15m
Silver $15-50m
Silver $250m+
Silver $50-250m
Tin
Tungsten
Uranium
Vanadium
Zinc

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

precious metals 2018 outlook

Find Out How Geopolitics Will Affect Precious Metals in 2018.
Download our free report to find out which factors to watch


Return to the Resource Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply