Resource Big News: Red Pine Intersects 5.7 g/t Gold Over 0.6 m and 5.2 g/t Over 0.9 m, Talisker Intersects 27.3 g/t Gold Over 0.6 m, IsoEnergy Intersects 7.5m of 14.5 Percent U3O8
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
The continued economic impacts of the coronavirus dominated headlines again this week as the markets remained volatile, partially driven by unprecedented job losses in major economies including the United States. Approximately 6.64 million Americans made unemployment claims in the last full week of March, with recent reports showing the economy had lost 700,000 jobs, seven times more than economists had originally projected.
“The month of April will have the first depression-magnitude job losses the country has seen since the 1930s,” said Chris Rupkey, MUFG managing director and chief financial economist. “The unemployment rate moved up from 3.5% in February to 4.4% in March, but the labor market could easily become depression-like very quickly where one out of four of your neighbors is no longer getting a paycheck. Stay tuned.”
The TSX Composite dropped 66.34 points to open Friday’s session at 13,031.56 with all but three of the 12 TSX subgroups showing losses in the first hour of Friday’s session. The TSX Venture opened Friday’s session up 1.26 points at 387.42.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Precious
- Red Pine Intersects 5.7 g/t Gold Over 0.6 Metres And 5.2 g/t Over 0.9 Metres 100 Metres Below The Current Surluga Resource
- Talisker Intersects 27.3 g/t Au Over 0.6 m In First Drill Hole At Bralorne Gold Project
- Maxtech Acquires Historic Intrusion Related Assets NE of Azimut Lac Elmer Discovery, Quebec
- Talisker Further Expands Land Position at Bralorne Gold Project
- Emgold Completes Acquisition of New York Canyon Property, NV from Searchlight
Battery
- American Manganese Reports 99.99 Percent Purity on Recycled Tier-One Company Lithium-ion Battery Material
- Plateau Energy Metals Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Ameropa AG for SOP Fertilizer Project Development in Peru
- First Cobalt Produces Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate
Energy
- IsoEnergy Intersects 7.5m of 14.5 Percent U3O8 in Drill Hole LE20-51 Including 3.5m of 30.9 Percent U3O8
- Plateau Energy Metals Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Ameropa AG for SOP Fertilizer Project Development in Peru
Base
- Deep-South Has Closed a Private Placement and Advanced the Updated 2018 PEA
- Rokmaster Outlines Covid-19 Response And Preliminary Economic Assessment Update On Revel Ridge Project
To see our previous investing big news roundups, click here.