Maxtech Acquires Historic Intrusion Related Assets NE of Azimut Lac Elmer Discovery, Quebec

Maxtech Ventures Inc. (“Maxtech” or the “Company” (CSE:MVT) (Frankfurt:M1N) (OTC:MTEHF) announces today that it has acquired 100% interest in two additional claims northeast of Azimut Exploration Lac Elmer Gold discovery by online staking.

The MVT Quebec Gestim newly titled ground is to the northeast of Azimut and covers two historic silver occurrences. One occurrence with reported sample number 2000024784 from a rock described as a tonalite, returned historic value of 3.5 ppm Silver. Sample number 2000024763, from a rock described as an amphibolite, returned 3.7 ppm Silver, this second historic value is on the other acquired claim title and is over 2km from the other reported sample location, both sample locations are shown to be taken from a plotted road in the area

In June 2019, Azimut announced that exploration had commenced in the Lac Elmer area “…highly prospective for intrusion related…gold deposits”. Wikipedia and other online sources describe Tonalite as “…igneous, plutonic (intrusive) rock, of felsic composition, …”.

“Given the recent exploration success in the area, we thought it prudent to stake additional ground at little cost adding to our current exploration opportunities in Quebec.” Stated Peter Wilson, CEO.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted, effective March 30, 2020 an aggregate of 2,500,000 stock options (each an “Option”) to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s current stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a “Share”) of the Company at a price of $0.08 per Share for a period of two years from the date of grant, being today, all options vesting immediately.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc. Maxtech Ventures Inc., a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

