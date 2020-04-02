Rokmaster Outlines Covid-19 Response And Preliminary Economic Assessment Update On Revel Ridge Project

The Company is proceeding on schedule with the Preliminary Economic Assessment study for the Revel Ridge Project, targeting delivery in May 2020.









During the current provincial state of emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV:RKR) (the “Company”) has implemented business continuity plans to continue operation and minimize disruption to its exploration and development activities. The Company is proceeding on schedule with the Preliminary Economic Assessment study for the Revel Ridge Project, targeting delivery in May 2020.

Businesses that support supply chains and ensure global continuity of supply of mining materials and products have been identified by the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in its list of essential services published last week.

“We support the provincial government’s specific inclusion of mineral exploration and development among its list of essential services that British Columbians depend on during the COVID-19 pandemic” said John Mirko, CEO of Rokmaster Resources. “I’m pleased that Emergency Management BC and other ministries recognize the importance of mineral exploration and mining in BC in this unparalleled health and economic crisis. We are committed to ensuring safe operations and are fully remote work enabled to continue with development of our Preliminary Economic Assessment, while complying with the provincial health officer’s orders and safety guidance.”

