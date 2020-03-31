Talisker Further Expands Land Position at Bralorne Gold Project

Talisker Resources (CSE:TSK) (OTCQB:TSKFF) has entered into an agreement with NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. to purchase 19 Crown Grant mineral claims within the Bralorne Gold Camp.









Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TSK) (OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. to purchase 19 Crown Grant mineral claims totaling 358.5 hectares within the Bralorne Gold Camp.

The NaiKun Crown Grant mineral claims are located five kilometers southwest of Goldbridge, British Columbia and partially underlay Talisker’s current Bralorne Gold Project mineral tenure. The property sits seven kilometers directly along strike of the Bralorne-Pioneer mines.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Talisker will issue 100,000 shares to the vendor in return for 100% ownership of the NaiKun Grown Grants.

Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker commented “The acquisition of the NaiKun Crown Grants adds a key piece of near mine land ownership to the Company’s portfolio. We are very pleased that we have been able to add to our already dominant land position covering the Bralorne gold trend.”

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 274,432 hectares over 292 claims, three leases and 173 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

