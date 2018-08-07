Lead

Hannan Prepares to Drill Multiple Zinc-Lead Targets in Ireland

- August 7th, 2018

According to the company, following the recent closing of a C$1.1 million financing, it is well positioned to progress to the next stage of discovery within the Irish Midlands.

Hannan Metals  (TSXV:HAN) has released an update on the Company’s forthcoming diamond drilling program at its Clare zinc project in Ireland.

According to the company, following the recent closing of a C$1.1 million financing, it is well positioned to progress to the next stage of discovery within the Irish Midlands, which Hannan describes as one of the world’s best established zinc mining districts.

As highlighted in the press release:

  • Drilling is scheduled to begin at the Clare zinc project before the end of August, once permitting has been finalized. A diamond drill rig has been contracted to drill 4,300 metres, anticipated to be completed during Q1 2019;
  • The drill program is focussed on testing new shallow targets located 100-200 metres below surface with potential for standalone mineralized bodies. Targets have been prioritised using seismic and soil sampling data collected by Hannan over the past 12 months;
  • The three targets areas (Ballyhickey, Finanagh and Doora) to be tested lie within 2 kilometres of the Kilbricken resource area. These areas include historic lead-silver mines, a 2.5 kilometre long multi-element soil anomaly, newly discovered outcropping mineralization and all lie in a prospective context with respect to seismic-mapped faults.

