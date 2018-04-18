Regional Scale Nickel Potential Emerging at Cassini

Mincor Resources (ASX: MCR) has announced that its 2018 nickel exploration program at Kambalda is rapidly gathering momentum with further strong intercepts received from resource infill drilling at the Cassini prospect.

According to today’s press release, regional exploration programs are demonstrating the potential for multiple discoveries in the broader Southern Widgiemooltha Dome.

As quoted in the press release:

Mincor’s Managing Director Peter Muccilli said Mincor’s strategy to build a new, high-quality nickel Ore Reserve inventory at Kambalda was rapidly gaining momentum. “A second diamond drill rig is scheduled to arrive this week to follow-up the highly promising reconnaissance results at Cassini North and begin systematically testing the numerous priority targets which sit along the favourable basalt contact position around with Southern Widgiemooltha Dome.”

