Life Science Big News Roundup: RISE Announces Hemp-based CBD Products for Sports Recovery and PMS; Kalytera Reports Data for First Cohort in Phase 2 Clinical Study
Danielle Adams - March 22nd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
Biotech:
- Kalytera Reports Data for First Cohort in Phase 2 Clinical Study Evaluating CBD in Prevention of Acute GVHD
- RISE Announces Hemp-based CBD Products for Sports Recovery and PMS
