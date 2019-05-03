Cannabis Big News Roundup: FinCanna Acquires Substantially all of CTI’s Property; Chemistree Acquires Ownership Stake in The Physician’s Choice CBD; TransCanna Creates Hemp Division and Executes LOI with Biovelle
Danielle Adams - May 3rd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- TransCanna Creates Hemp Division; Executes LOI with Hemp Based Biovelle
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces Production at Full Capacity for JWC 1 and JWC 2
- MYM Acquires 50% of BioHemp Naturals, Plans to Cultivate Over 3000 Acres of CBD-Rich Hemp by 2020
- CROP’S Tenant Hempire Receives Cultivation and Extraction License in Oklahoma
- FinCanna Acquires Substantially all of CTI’s Property
- Aura Signs Definitive Agreement Disposing of U.S. Cannabis Certification Clinics
- Orchid Essentials Cannabis Brand Announces Development of its Upcoming Line of CBD Products
- Next Green Wave Upgrade To OTCQX Best Market
- Geyser Brands’ 2nd Harvest Complete, 3rd Harvest Yield to Increase 200% in Preparation for Solace Acquisition
- Wildflower’s Acquisition of City Cannabis to Include Cambie Street Location
- Redfund Capital Announces OTCQB Listing
- Cannvas Signs Letter of Intent with Medical Marihuana Patient Relief
- Yield Growth Announces Sales and Marketing Alliance with ipsy, the World’s Largest Beauty Subscription Service
- Valens Receives Organic Certification for Cannabis Oil Production
- Chemistree Acquires Ownership Stake in The Physician’s Choice CBD LLC
- 1933 Industries to Increase Versatility and Output of Hemp Extraction Facility
- High Tide Announces Licence from AGCO to Open Canna Cabana-Branded Cannabis Retail Store in Toronto
- Chemesis International Inc. Announces U.S. Multi-State Expansion
- Khiron Life Sciences Signs Letter of Intent to Establish Medical Cannabis Distribution Agreement for Over 900 pharmacies in Colombia
To see our previous Cannabis Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.