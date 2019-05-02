FinCanna Acquires Substantially all of CTI’s Property

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI), (OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry announces that yesterday it acquired all of the rights and interests of Cultivation Technologies Inc. (“CTI”) in substantially all of the existing property of CTI, including but not limited to all accounts, contract rights, general intangibles including trade marks, service marks and trade names, furniture, fixtures and equipment and the economic benefits of CTI’s membership interests in its subsidiaries.









FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI), (OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry announces that yesterday it acquired all of the rights and interests of Cultivation Technologies Inc. (“CTI”) in substantially all of the existing property of CTI, including but not limited to all accounts, contract rights, general intangibles including trade marks, service marks and trade names, furniture, fixtures and equipment and the economic benefits of CTI’s membership interests in its subsidiaries.

The acquisition of property was made through a foreclosure at public auction pursuant to California Commercial Code section 9610. The consideration paid by FinCanna was a partial offset against total amounts owing to FinCanna by CTI, and the amount of the remaining balance is still owed to FinCanna.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage of their total revenues.

FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about FinCanna’s ability to source suitable projects, the size and success of such operations and FinCanna’s ability to generate revenues therefrom. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with FinCanna Capital Corp (CSE:CALI) for an Investor Presentation.