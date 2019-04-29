Valens Receives Organic Certification for Cannabis Oil Production

Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW) (OTC: VGWCF) (the “Company” or “Valens”) is pleased to announce it is the first third party cannabis extraction company in Canada to receive organic certification for cannabis oil production from Pro-Cert Organic Systems Ltd. for its proprietary CO2 and ethanol extraction processing methods in accordance with the Canadian Organic Standards.









Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW) (OTC: VGWCF) (the “Company” or “Valens”), a multi-licensed, vertically integrated provider of cannabis products and services focused on various proprietary extraction methodologies, distillation, cannabinoid isolation and purification, as well as associated quality testing is pleased to announce it is the first third party cannabis extraction company in Canada to receive organic certification for cannabis oil production from Pro-Cert Organic Systems Ltd. for its proprietary CO2 and ethanol extraction processing methods in accordance with the Canadian Organic Standards.

The certification gives Valens the ability to produce certified organic cannabis oil from hemp and cannabis biomass that is organically cultivated and certified. Valens will now be able to immediately begin offering certified organic cannabis oil processing to The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) from their certified organic cannabis and hemp under the multi-year extraction agreement announced March 11th, 2019.

“We expect to see increased demand for organic cannabis and hemp products in the future,” says Tyler Robson, CEO of Valens GroWorks. “With certified organic processes in place, Valens is now in a position to work with these cultivators to bring certified organic cannabis oil-based products to market, an achievement which demonstrates our commitment to supporting our current and future clients’ needs.”

About Valens GroWorks

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a research-driven, vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation and cannabinoid isolation and purification, as well as associated quality testing with three wholly-owned subsidiaries located in and around Kelowna, BC. Subsidiary Valens Agritech (“VAL”) holds a license to cultivate cannabis and produce cannabis oil under the Cannabis Act, as well as a license to conduct analytical testing for the cannabis industry. VAL currently has extraction processing and supply agreements with various leading producers across Canada. Subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Science. Subsidiary Valens Farms is in the process of becoming a purpose-built facility in compliance with European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, ensuring the product from this facility can be exported anywhere in the world where Cannabis is nationally legal for medical or adult usage purposes. For more information, please visit http://valensgroworks.com. The Company’s investor deck can be found specifically at http://valensgroworks.com/investors/

