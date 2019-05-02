James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces Production at Full Capacity for JWC 1 and JWC 2

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:JWCA; OTCQX:JWCAF), is pleased to announce that its current operations are at full production capacity for both the pilot facility, JWC 1, located at 855 Trillium Dr., Kitchener, and the first phase (“Phase 1”) of the second site, JWC 2, located at 530 Manitou Dr., Kitchener.









James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:JWCA; OTCQX:JWCAF), is pleased to announce that its current operations are at full production capacity for both the pilot facility, JWC 1, located at 855 Trillium Dr., Kitchener, and the first phase (“Phase 1”) of the second site, JWC 2, located at 530 Manitou Dr., Kitchener.

Currently, both JWC 1 and Phase 1 of JWC 2, are operating at full capacity, with each site having all of its flowering rooms in full production. The JWC 2 facility received its cultivation licence from Health Canada (the “Licence”) on Friday March 29, 2019. Immediately upon receipt of the Licence, the Corporation initiated cultivation efforts at JWC 2. Approximately 2,000 plants were transferred from JWC 1 to JWC 2 over the course of the first weekend following receipt of the Licence. The plants were in varying stages of their growth cycles; from new cuttings to almost ready to commence flowering. The Corporation anticipates that JWC 2 will achieve its first harvest cycle during the first week of June 2019.

“The addition of JWC 2, and all of our fully functional grow rooms, will allow us to be competitive with the best in the industry. We will shortly begin harvesting material from our new spaces, while continuously adding new grow rooms to our JWC 2 facility, tracking toward an explosive growth curve,” said Nathan Woodworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of JWC.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC’s wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations(“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary Dual Droplet™ aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC was founded as a family company and is based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation’s website: www.jwc.ca

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding the harvesting of product from either or both of the Corporation’s facilities, the addition of new grow rooms at the Corporation’s facilities and the growth of the Corporation. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as “will”, “expected”, “approximately”, “may”, “could”, “would” or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation’s Filing Statement available under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about this release, please contact

Nathan Woodworth, President & CEO of JWC

Email: nathan@jwc.ca

Phone: (519) 594-0144 x421

OR

George Aizpurua, Vice President of First Canadian Capital Corp.

Email: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Phone: (416) 742-5600

Click here to connect with James E. Wagner Cultivation (JWC) (TSXV:JWCA) for an Investor Presentation.