Cronos brand Spinach® Wins Best Pre-Roll at Grow Up Awards

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, is pleased to announce its Spinach® brand won "Best Pre-Roll" at the Grow Up Awards this past Sunday for its Spinach® Fully Charged Atomic GMO infused pre-rolls . The annual Grow Up Awards celebrate excellence in the cannabis industry, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovation in a variety of cannabis-related categories.

"Spinach® pre-rolls are designed to crank the volume and thrill the senses with cultivars that have flavor-forward, rich terpenes and aroma profiles as well as first in class genetics and unrivaled potency. We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Grow Up Awards in this category," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "Winning for our pre-rolls is particularly important for us, as we overhauled our pre-roll portfolio earlier this year to ensure our offerings enhance and elevate the consumer experience. We continue to invest our resources and expertise into expanding our pre-roll innovations and look forward to bringing new, high-quality pre-rolls to market in the coming year. We're grateful to Grow Up for recognizing our pre-rolls and all our employees who work so hard to bring them to market."

Spinach® pre-rolls are available at cannabis retailers across Canada, with additional pre-roll innovation launches planned for the remainder of the year and into 2024. For more information and availability, please visit https://spinachcannabis.com

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the consumer experience with respect to the Company's pre-roll offerings, and future pre-roll product launches and innovations. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results and performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces October 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in October.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4 , 2023: Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings.

  • EO Nerve 2023, October 20, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-october-2023-event-participation-301946466.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/04/c9004.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person making cannabis joint

What Investors Need to Know About the SAFER Banking Act

US lawmakers took one step closer to federally legalizing cannabis on September 27, when the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act was passed in front of the Senate Banking Committee.

The SAFER Banking Act is a revised version of the SAFE Banking Act, which sought to allow banks and credit unions to provide financial services and products to state-legal cannabis companies.

Cannabis market participants are hopeful about the move, but what does it mean for the industry? Read on to find out about the SAFER Banking Act's history, its potential impact on cannabis companies and its path forward.

Keep reading...Show less
ECS Botanics Secures a $24 Million Offtake Agreement with MediCann Health for Supply of Medicinal Cannabis

ECS Botanics Secures a $24 Million Offtake Agreement with MediCann Health for Supply of Medicinal Cannabis


Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Retirement of President Steve White

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced Steve White is stepping down as the Company's President, effective as of October 1, 2023 . Mr. White will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company until his anticipated retirement at the end of this year.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Mr. White co-founded Harvest Health & Recreation ("Harvest") in 2011 and served as its Chief Executive Officer until the acquisition of the company by Trulieve. As an early pioneer in the U.S. legal cannabis industry, Mr. White led Harvest as it grew from a single dispensary to become one of the top multi-state operators with cultivation, manufacturing, and retail operations in several markets. Following the Harvest acquisition, Mr. White was appointed President of the Company.

"We thank Steve for his service as our President," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "He has played a key role in the success of the integration of Harvest operations with those of Trulieve, and is stepping down as of the second anniversary of our historic acquisition."

"It has been an honor to work with the talented and passionate teams at Harvest and Trulieve, joined together by the common goal of serving patients and customers through expanded access to cannabis," said Steve White . "I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together and I am excited for the Trulieve team and the many opportunities ahead."

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the smooth transition between chief financial officers. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-retirement-of-president-steve-white-301943918.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c7248.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis buds in jar

How to Invest in Cannabis (Updated 2023)

Cannabis legalization in countries around the world has helped kickstart a brand-new investment landscape. As the global cannabis market matures, are you thinking about investing in cannabis companies?

A wide spectrum of cannabis stocks, from small to large cap, have made their mark on the industry as recreational and medical markets emerge and develop across the world. Increased attention from established industries, including pharmaceutical and beverage companies, has also helped make cannabis mainstream.

What’s to come is anyone’s guess, but it seems this burgeoning industry still has room to grow, with diverse nations beginning to move forward with plans for bringing cannabis to the market on some level.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), today announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, John Heller, will depart the Company effective September 30 to accept a new external opportunity. Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen will assume the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Executive Chairman Dr. Kyle Kingsley commented, "We are sad to see John leave, but are grateful for his leadership and the contributions he made during his three-year tenure. John has helped us establish an excellent finance and accounting team which maintains exemplary financial controls and reporting practices. On behalf of our entire board and leadership team, we thank John and wish him well in his future endeavors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×