Market NewsInvesting News

Provides Update on Impact of Hurricane Ian

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida's Panhandle region with the opening of a second dispensary in Pensacola. The Company's 54 th nationwide and 20 th Florida store is located at 2122 W. Nine Mile Road.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005280/en/

Sunnyside Dispensary Announces Opening of Second Store in Pensacola Florida (Photo: Business Wire)

Sunnyside Dispensary Announces Opening of Second Store in Pensacola Florida (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're excited to continue expanding access to Cresco Labs' leading portfolio of products across Florida and to make a trip for medicine more convenient for Pensacola's patients," said Charlie Bachtell, co-Founder and CEO of Cresco Labs. "Furthermore, we'd like to express a heartfelt ‘Thank You' to all first responders, volunteers, patients, and employees who are assisting in the Hurricane Ian recovery effort. Despite some damage, our stores have reopened, allowing our wellness advisors to continue to provide access to medical cannabis to Florida patients. Additionally, we're holding a canned food and water drive at all Sunnyside dispensaries throughout the state and our Indiantown facility. Many of our team members suffered significant damage to their homes and we will continue to provide them with on-going disaster relief and recovery assistance as necessary."

Sunnyside Pensacola – Nine Mile Road is located on a major east/west thoroughfare in close proximity to major retailers including Walmart Supercenter, Publix, Walgreens, and Starbucks.

Dispensary store hours are 9am – 8pm, Monday through Saturday, and 9am – 6pm Sunday. For more information about Sunnyside, promotions and to place online orders, visit www.sunnyside.shop .

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Facebook: Cresco Labs
Instagram: Cresco Labs
Twitter: Cresco Labs

Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investors:
Megan Kulick, Cresco Labs
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Aurora Announces Unprecedented Fall Product Release Across Adult-Use and Medical Markets

Aurora medical patients now have expanded access to company's full portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced a new and unprecedented fall lineup of cannabis products. New flower products include three unique and proprietary strains from Aurora's esteemed breeding program: Electric Honeydew Ultra Grape Kush and Organic BC White Grape OG .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Land O' Lakes, Florida

New dispensary to open on October 15 ; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Land O' Lakes . Located at 17704 Aprile Drive, Suite 10, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
aerial shot of toronto blue jays

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: MLB and Charlotte's Web Sign CBD Deal

A CBD manufacturer has hit a home run by securing a landmark agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB).

Also during the past trading week, a cannabis retailer shared its vision for taking on the coveted US marketplace.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Verano Repudiates Transaction to Acquire Goodness Growth Holdings

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF) (" Goodness " or the " Company ") announces today that on October 13 th 2022, Verano Holdings Corp. (" Verano ") delivered notice (the " Termination Notice ") to Goodness purporting to terminate the arrangement agreement between Verano and Goodness dated January 31, 2022, as amended (the " Arrangement Agreement "). Under the Arrangement Agreement, Verano agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares of Goodness (the " Transaction "). Goodness believes that Verano has no legal basis to terminate the Arrangement Agreement, and that Verano has committed various material breaches of the Arrangement Agreement. Verano's repudiation of the Arrangement Agreement has been acknowledged by Goodness, and the Transaction will not proceed. Goodness intends to immediately commence legal proceedings against Verano to seek significant damages for, among other things, Verano's material breaches of the Arrangement Agreement, Verano's failure to discharge its obligations thereunder and Verano's breach of the duties of good faith and honest contractual performance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Relocates Deerfield, IL Dispensary and Opens Doors to Adult-Use Customers

The Company's new location features a convenient curbside pickup option for medical patients only

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has relocated its Deerfield dispensary to 677 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, and expanded the location's operations to serve adult-use customers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pelorus Equity Group Closes US$45.5 Million Debt Financing with TerrAscend

Pelorus Equity Group ( "Pelorus" or "the Company"), the leading provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector, is pleased to announce the closing of its US$45.5M debt financing agreement (the "Loan" ) with TerrAscend Corp . ( "TerrAscend" ) (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), and its subsidiaries, TerrAscend NJ, LLC and HMS Hagerstown, LLC (together the "Borrowers" ). TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California, as well as licensed production in Canada. Proceeds from the Loan, which closed Oct. 11, 2022, will support TerrAscend's ongoing growth initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×