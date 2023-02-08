Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs Expands Sunnyside in Pennsylvania with 11th New Store

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced its retail footprint grew to 57 locations nationwide with today's Sunnyside opening in Erie, PA. Sunnyside Erie, located at 7851 Peach St., marks the Company's 11 th dispensary in the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005151/en/

Cresco Labs opened its 11th Pennsylvania dispensary in Erie under its Sunnyside brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs opened its 11th Pennsylvania dispensary in Erie under its Sunnyside brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled to build on our retail and wholesale success in Pennsylvania by expanding the Sunnyside brand in northern Pennsylvania," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO & Co-Founder. "We've maintained our position in the state as the number one branded portfolio chosen by medical patients for all of 2022. With licenses to open four additional stores, we'll continue to go deep in Pennsylvania to increase patient access to our top-quality products."

Sunnyside Erie is the Company's first dispensary in Pennsylvania to offer a drive through to give medical patients a safe and more convenient way to shop. The dispensary is strategically located in a major retail corridor near big box retailers like Walmart and Home Depot and off Interstate 90 for increased accessibility.

Patients can place orders today both in store and online through the retailer's Sunnyside.shop website. Store hours are Sunday through Thursday, 9 AM to 6 PM, and Friday and Saturday, 9 AM to 7 PM.

Cresco Labs operates 11 Sunnyside stores in Pennsylvania: Butler, Philadelphia (Chestnut St. and City Ave.), New Kensington, Pittsburgh, Wyomissing, Ambler, Lancaster, Phoenixville, Montgomeryville and Erie.

For more information, visit www.Sunnyside.shop .

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

