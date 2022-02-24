COMPASS Pathways plc a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 and gave an update on recent progress across its business. George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, “With our end-of-phase II meeting now scheduled with the FDA, we will ...

CMPS:US