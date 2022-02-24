-
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.
George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, "With our end-of-phase II meeting now scheduled with the FDA, we will be finalising our phase III programme design for an expected start in the second half of the year. Moving into phase III is another important step towards providing a much-needed therapeutic option for patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression and extends our leadership in this area of science with the most extensive evidence package to date. At the same time, we continue to broaden our pipeline through a phase II trial in PTSD, ongoing investigator-initiated studies, and development of new compounds through our Discovery Center and our partnership with Dr Matthias Grill of MiHKAL GmbH."
Business highlights
COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD)
- Positive results from groundbreaking phase IIb clinical trial; additional data shows patient improvements beyond reduction of depression symptoms, including in positive affect and quality of life
- Positive results from open-label study of 25mg COMP360 psilocybin therapy as adjunct to SSRI antidepressants in TRD
- End-of-phase II meeting scheduled with FDA for late April 2022
- Phase III programme expected to begin in second half of 2022
Additional COMP360 development programmes
- Phase II trial in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) launched at King's College London
- Positive results reported from two investigator-led clinical studies in major depressive disorder, one of which has been published in The New England Journal of Medicine
- Additional investigator-initiated studies ongoing in multiple indications
Pipeline development
- Development of new product candidates through exclusive research project with Dr Matthias Grill of MiHKAL GmbH, complementing work being done at COMPASS's Discovery Center
Commercial exclusivity and intellectual property
- 10 granted patents issued to date covering composition, formulation and method of use
- Several additional patent filings completed
Senior executive appointments
- New senior executives appointed, including Dr Guy Goodwin as Chief Medical Officer, Mike Falvey as Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Owens as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer
Financial highlights
- Net loss for the year ended 31 December 2021 was $71.7 million, or $1.79 loss per share (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $8.6 million), compared with $60.3 million or $3.55 loss per share, during the same period in 2020 (after including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $18.0 million)
- Net loss for the three months ended 31 December 2021 was $25.7 million, or $0.61 loss per share (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $2.8 million), compared with $18.8 million, or $0.52 loss per share, during the same period in 2020 (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.4 million)
- Research & development (R&D) expenses were $44.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2021, compared with $23.4 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase of $16.1 million, $6.0 million and $0.4 million respectively in development expenses, personnel expenses and other expenses, partially offset by a reduction of $1.8 million in non-cash share-based compensation, as COMPASS progresses its COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, and continues to explore additional indications and therapeutic approaches
- R&D expenses were $13.6 million for the three months ended 31 December 2021, compared with $4.5 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase of $7.3 million, $2.1 million and $1.0 million respectively in development expenses, personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation partially offset by a reduction of $1.3 million in other expenses
- General & Administrative (G&A) expenses were $39.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2021, compared with $28.0 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase of $7.9 million, $1.8 million and $9.0 million respectively in personnel expenses, legal and professional fees and facilities and other expenses partially offset by a reduction of $7.6 million in non-cash share-based compensation expenses
- G&A expenses were $14.7 million for the three months ended 31 December 2021 compared with $7.0 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase of $2.2 million, $0.5 million, $1.0 million and $4.0 million respectively in personnel expenses, non-cash share-based compensation, legal and professional fees and facilities and other expenses
- Cash and cash equivalents were $273.2 million as of 31 December 2021 compared with $190.3 million as of 31 December 2020
COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|273,243
|$
|190,327
|Restricted cash
|104
|29
|Prepaid income tax
|332
|—
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|21,621
|12,048
|Total current assets
|295,300
|202,404
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Investment
|525
|529
|Property and equipment, net
|398
|245
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,696
|—
|Deferred tax assets
|766
|221
|Other assets
|213
|57
|Total assets
|$
|300,898
|$
|203,456
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,564
|$
|2,747
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|10,308
|4,148
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|2,235
|—
|Total current liabilities
|15,107
|6,895
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|1,379
|—
|Total liabilities
|16,486
|6,895
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 42,019,874 and 35,930,331 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
|435
|367
|Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; one share authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020
|28
|28
|Additional paid-in capital
|444,750
|279,480
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|8,840
|14,585
|Accumulated deficit
|(169,641
|)
|(97,899
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|284,412
|196,561
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|300,898
|$
|203,456
COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development
|$
|13,593
|$
|4,544
|$
|44,027
|$
|23,366
|General and administrative
|14,730
|6,975
|39,194
|28,027
|Total operating expenses
|28,323
|11,519
|83,221
|51,393
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS:
|(28,323
|)
|(11,519
|)
|(83,221
|)
|(51,393
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:
|Other income, net
|38
|17
|40
|319
|Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|(181
|)
|(8,450
|)
|1,990
|(11,702
|)
|Fair value change of convertible notes
|—
|(10
|)
|0
|(1,041
|)
|Fair value change of convertible notes - due to a related party
|—
|(7
|)
|0
|(730
|)
|Benefit from R&D tax credit
|2,915
|1,070
|9,648
|4,245
|Total other income (expense), net
|2,772
|(7,380
|)
|11,678
|(8,909
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(25,551
|)
|(18,899
|)
|(71,543
|)
|(60,302
|)
|Income tax expense
|(99
|)
|93
|(199
|)
|(32
|)
|Net loss
|(25,650
|)
|(18,806
|)
|(71,742
|)
|(60,334
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign exchange translation adjustment
|1,076
|10,910
|(5,745
|)
|14,683
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(24,574
|)
|$
|(7,896
|)
|$
|(77,487
|)
|$
|(45,651
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—basic and diluted
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|$
|(1.79
|)
|$
|(3.55
|)
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|41,833,697
|35,912,333
|39,997,587
|16,991,664