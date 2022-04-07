Natural Resources Partners LP is a diversified natural resource company. It is primarily engaged in the business of owning, managing and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, trona and soda ash, crude oil and natural gas, construction aggregates, frac sand, and other natural resources. The company leases coal reserves to experience mine operators under long-term leases that grant the operator the right to mine its coal reserves in exchange for royalty payments. The company operates in two reportable segments namely: Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. the majority of the revenue is generated from the Mineral Rights segment. The business activity of the group primarily functions through the United States.
