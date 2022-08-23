Press Releases
More Press Releases
Giga Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company is focused on two of the key metals used in the batteries of electric vehicles: Nickel and Cobalt. It is developing the Turnagain deposit, a giant nickel sulphide deposit in north-central British Columbia, Canada.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.