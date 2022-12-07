Leocor Gold Drills 2.32 G/T Au Over 10.67m at the Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland

CVRx Inc.

NASDAQ:CVRX:US
CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases.

