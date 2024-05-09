Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc. for JORNAY PM® for Canada and Latin America

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc. for JORNAY PM® for Canada and Latin America

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ironshore Therapeutics, Inc. ("Ironshore"), granting Knight the rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize JORNAY PM ® in Canada and Latin America. Currently approved in the US, JORNAY PM ® is an extended-release formulation of methylphenidate, a stimulant medication for the treatment of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

JORNAY PM ® is the first and only evening-dosed methylphenidate product commercially available in the United States to treat ADHD in patients 6 years of age and older. JORNAY PM ® consists of microbeads with a delayed-release layer and an extended-release layer. The first layer delays the release of the active ingredient until morning while the extended-release layer controls the release of the active ingredient from the early morning and throughout the day. This unique formulation provides a pharmacokinetic profile that allows ADHD symptom control from the time patients wake up until they go to bed. JORNAY PM ® was studied in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 clinical trials 1,2 . Both studies met their primary and key secondary endpoints demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in ADHD symptoms upon awakening, through the afternoon, and into the evening. JORNAY PM ® was submitted for approval in Canada in November 2023.

"With this transaction, Knight is bringing a highly innovative and differentiated ADHD stimulant medication and are continuing to build a very promising pipeline in ADHD in Canada and LATAM" said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight. "We are excited to provide treatment options to patients across their treatment journey and execute our strategy of expanding our presence in CNS. "

"We are excited to partner with Knight, a company with demonstrated capabilities and a commitment to patients with ADHD. Ironshore is confident in Knight's commercial experience to successfully launch JORNAY PM ® in Canada and Latin America," said Stephanie Read, Ironshore's President and CEO. "Ironshore is proud to expand the availability of JORNAY PM ® outside the United States and provide patients with ADHD and their caregivers innovative alternatives in ADHD intervention."

About ADHD 3

ADHD is a chronic, often lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder that affects both children and adults. The estimated prevalence of ADHD is 5-9% in children and adolescents, and 3-5% in adults. The disorder is characterized by symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that can significantly impact an individual's ability to function in daily life. Although patients' symptoms of ADHD can change over time, they will generally require continued monitoring and treatment over their lifetime. Current first-line pharmacotherapies for ADHD include long-acting methylphenidate or amphetamine-based psychostimulants. Both classes of psychostimulants have comparable efficacy and tolerability at the population level, but individual products for both differ in their delivery systems and release profiles to provide distinct durations of effect. However, not all patients derive adequate symptom coverage with currently available therapies. As a result, there remains a significant medical need for additional treatment options for patients with ADHD.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements for Knight

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com


References:

  1. Childress, A. C., Cutler, A. J., Marraffino, A., McDonnell, M. A., Turnbow, J. M., Brams, M., DeSousa, N. J., Incledon, B., Sallee, F. R., & Wigal, S. B. (2020). A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of HLD200, a delayed-release and extended-release methylphenidate, in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: An evaluation of safety and efficacy throughout the day and across settings. Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology, 30(1), 2–14. https://doi.org/10.1089/cap.2019.0070
  2. Pliszka, S. R., Wilens, T. E., Bostrom, S., Arnold, V. K., Marraffino, A., Cutler, A. J., López, F. A., DeSousa, N. J., Sallee, F. R., Incledon, B., & Newcorn, J. H. (2017). Efficacy and safety of HLD200, delayed-release and extended-release methylphenidate, in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology, 27(6), 474–482. https://doi.org/10.1089/cap.2017.0084
  3. CADDRA - Canadian ADHD Resource Alliance. (2020). Canadian ADHD Practice Guidelines, 4.1 Edition. https://adhdlearn.caddra.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Canadian-ADHD-Practice-Guidelines-4.1-January-6-2021.pdf


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA
The Conversation (0)

Knight Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

2024 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual General Meeting

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").

Election of Directors

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on May 14

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:  GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 3:05 pm ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, May 9, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

  • First quarter revenues of $2.15 billion, up 11% on a Reported and 8% on an Organic1 basis
  • Year-over-year revenue growth in all segments on both a Reported and Organic1 Basis
  • GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. of $64 Million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP)1 of $665 Million, up 13%
  • Xifaxan® Appeal Decision Represents a Significant Milestone related to Full Separation of Bausch + Lomb
  • Reaffirmed full-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 guidance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results and other key updates from the quarter

"We are pleased with our strong start to the year, delivering solid first-quarter performance, and our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, all our business segments posted year-over-year revenue growth on both a reported and organic basis. I'm very proud of what our team has accomplished and we remain focused on continuing our momentum by advancing our R&D pipeline, strengthening our balance sheet and executing on our commercial strategies to drive global growth," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Largo Revises First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date to May 15, 2024

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Mernova’s Strong Progress Continues

Related News

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Gold Investing

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Magnesium Investing

Securing North America’s Strategic and Critical Magnesium Supply Chain

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

×