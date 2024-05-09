Medtronic to announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Medtronic to announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, May 23, 2024 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, which ended on Friday, April 26, 2024 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday , May 23, 2024, to discuss results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its first, second, third, and fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 , Tuesday, November 19, 2024 , Tuesday, February 18, 2025 , and Thursday, May 22, 2025 , respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2024-302140511.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/09/c6482.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports 2023 Year-End Results Highlighted by Record Annual Production and Free Funds Flow


Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: Managing Her Diabetes 'Runner's High'

Medtronic

Technology helps people living with diabetes manage the highs and lows of blood sugar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Pharmaceuticals announces Bellamy Young as Spokesperson for Xifaxan

  • Xifaxan is the first and only FDA approved medication for the reduction in risk of OHE recurrence in adults
  • Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy is caused by cirrhosis of the liver
  • As complications from chronic liver disease increase, recognizing OHE is critical so that patients can work with their healthcare providers to find the right management plan for them

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced award-winning actor, Bellamy Young, as the brand ambassador in a new campaign to raise awareness of Xifaxan, the first and only FDA approved medication to reduce the risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence in adults. Overt hepatic encephalopathy is a complication of cirrhosis that can happen when the liver cannot filter toxins from the blood, and the toxins build up and reach the brain. It is projected that as many as four out of five people with cirrhosis may eventually develop some form of HE

"When I first started talking about OHE, the most common response I received from people was ‘I wish I knew', a sentiment that echoed my experience when my father was diagnosed with OHE. We didn't know the symptoms of OHE could persist or that it could worsen over time. But when my dad had OHE we also didn't know as much as we do today, and we didn't have the same management options," said Bellamy Young, whose father suffered from OHE when she was in high school. "I want to help today's patients and caregivers to know more than my family did with my father, and I encourage them to talk to their health care providers about managing the risk of OHE recurrence. I hope people will go to Xifaxan.com to know more."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

2024 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc. for JORNAY PM® for Canada and Latin America

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ironshore Therapeutics, Inc. ("Ironshore"), granting Knight the rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize JORNAY PM ® in Canada and Latin America. Currently approved in the US, JORNAY PM ® is an extended-release formulation of methylphenidate, a stimulant medication for the treatment of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

JORNAY PM ® is the first and only evening-dosed methylphenidate product commercially available in the United States to treat ADHD in patients 6 years of age and older. JORNAY PM ® consists of microbeads with a delayed-release layer and an extended-release layer. The first layer delays the release of the active ingredient until morning while the extended-release layer controls the release of the active ingredient from the early morning and throughout the day. This unique formulation provides a pharmacokinetic profile that allows ADHD symptom control from the time patients wake up until they go to bed. JORNAY PM ® was studied in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 clinical trials 1,2 . Both studies met their primary and key secondary endpoints demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in ADHD symptoms upon awakening, through the afternoon, and into the evening. JORNAY PM ® was submitted for approval in Canada in November 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual General Meeting

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").

Election of Directors

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on May 14

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

Related News

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Base Metals Investing

Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

Gold Investing

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Magnesium Investing

Securing North America’s Strategic and Critical Magnesium Supply Chain

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX - Investor Presentation

×