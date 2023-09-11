Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Caprock Unveils Groundbreaking Lithium Discovery at Its Ackley Property in Newfoundland
Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its technical team has discovered the presence of zinnwaldite, an extraordinary lithium-bearing mineral, during a recently concluded prospecting and sampling program on the eastern-most claim block (the "Main Claim Block") at its Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REEs property ("Ackley", or the "Property") located in south-eastern Newfoundland, for which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest.
Caprock's CEO Mr. Vishal Gupta states: "Historical work at Ackley returned assays of up to 0.91% lithium oxide, however the specific lithium-bearing mineral was never identified until an internal assessment of recently obtained samples by Caprock's technical team. We are very excited by this discovery, since we believe that it is much easier and a lot less capital-intensive to produce lithium hydroxide from zinnwaldite than from the highly sought-after mineral, spodumene."
Mr. Gupta goes on to say, "Zinnwaldite is being successfully mined and processed at the Zinnwald Lithium project in Germany, and its presence has only been documented a handful of times in Canada, previously. While it is still early days in our exploration work at Ackley, initial prospecting work indicates a potential for extensive zinnwaldite mineralization on the Property related to the large 'greisen' zone that resides at the contact between the Devonian-aged granite complex, and the Proterozoic metasediments and volcanics over which the Ackley claim blocks lie."
Assay results from grab samples taken during recent field work will be published in subsequent press releases. The Company also awaits additional confirmation of the zinnwaldite mineralization through detailed petrographic analysis of the grab samples.
Additional Information About Zinnwaldite
Zinnwaldite is a potassium-lithium-iron-aluminum-silicate-hydroxide-fluoride phyllosilicate mineral within the mica group that typically occurs in greisens, pegmatites and quartz veins, and is often associated with tin ore deposits.
In general, zinnwaldite ore is the least energy- and capital-intensive hard rock mining alternative to a lithium-brine operation with respect to the production of lithium hydroxide, especially when compared to spodumene ore. Whereas spodumene concentrate must undergo two separate "high temperature" roast cycles prior to the production of lithium hydroxide, zinnwaldite concentrate only has to undergo a single "medium temperature" roast cycle in order to produce lithium hydroxide.
Additionally, unlike spodumene which has a tendency to lose its lithium content when exposed to ambient weather conditions, zinnwaldite is not subject to weather conditions as a means of production, which allows for greater certainty of supply and control of production.
Figure 1 below provides an image of a massive zinnwaldite sample collected at Ackley.
Figure 1: Massive zinnwaldite sample with remnant granite relics
About the Ackley Property
Ackley comprises three claim blocks that collectively span an area of 4,550 hectares located less than two hours' drive from St. John's. The claim blocks overlie portions of the contact zone of a large Devonian-aged granite complex with Proterozoic metasediments and volcanics, parts of which are "greisened", or hydrothermally altered, that is similar in age and lithology to the Mount Pleasant deposit in New Brunswick and the East Kemptville deposit in Nova Scotia. Limited historical exploration work across the Main Claim Block by companies including Esso Minerals, American Zinc, Inco and others, discovered occurrences and anomalies of lithium, tin, molybdenum, tungsten and REEs.
Recent magnetometer survey work over part of the Main Claim Block indicates that the altered contact zone may be extensive, covering several square kilometres. Recent limited prospect sampling and historical Esso trenches across the Main claim block returned assays of up to 0.91% lithium oxide, 5.0% molybdenum, 0.67% tin and 1-5% fluorine on surface. Newfoundland government survey maps of this region report some of the highest lake sediment values for REEs on the entire island.
Figure 2: Location of the three Ackley claim blocks
About Caprock Mining Corp.
Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring battery metals in Newfoundland and precious metals in Ontario.
The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REEs property located on the Burin Peninsula in south-eastern Newfoundland. Additionally, the Company's 100% interest in several gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt("BGB") of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically, and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) and Orion Mine Finance.
With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to generate incremental shareholder value by advancing its portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects.
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vishal Gupta, the Company's President & CEO. Mr. Gupta is a P.Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO), and a. "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For More Information
Please contact:
Vishal Gupta
President & CEO
E-Mail: vgupta@caprockmining.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the potential for extensive zinnwaldite mineralization on the Property, the release of assay results from grab samples taken during recent field work and the ability to generate incremental shareholder value by advancing the Company's portfolio of projects. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although Caprock believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Caprock can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Caprock's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Caprock's expectations include risks associated with the business of Caprock; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Caprock; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of exploration results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Caprock's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Caprock does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appointment Of Lithium Expert Dr Jingyuan Liu To LU7 Board
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of world-renowned lithium expert Dr Jingyuan Liu as Non-Executive Director to the Board. This is a key appointment that strengthens the existing lithium experience and technical capability of the LU7 Board.
Highlights
- Key appointment of Dr Jingyuan Liu as Non-Executive Director
- Pre-eminent technical expert in the lithium industry
- Former GM Development and Technologies with Galaxy Resources Limited
- Intimate construction and operating experience of Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant
- Tasked with considering the Québec Lithium Processing Hub strategy in James Bay
Dr Jingyuan Liu is widely regarded as a leading technical expert in the lithium industry. He previously held the position of General Manager of Development and Technologies at Galaxy Resources Limited, where he was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant, now owned by Tianqi Lithium Corp. Jingyuan also played a key role in designing the flow sheet for the Sal de Vida brine project in Argentina. Following his work with Galaxy, he has acted as a special adviser to various lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects globally, including the Lithium Hydroxide Plant operated by Tianqi in Kwinana, Western Australia.
Jingyuan has over 30 years of experience in project management, process, and equipment design for minerals processing and in the chemicals, non-ferrous metals, iron & steel, and energy industries, both in Australia and internationally. He was awarded a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia. He has worked in senior chemical engineering roles with leading companies such as Hatch Engineering and Metso Minerals in Australia and Malaysia.
Dr Liu is currently the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) developing high- capacity silicon anode lithium-ion batteries as well as sodium chloride solid-state batteries.
In response to his appointment, Dr. Liu expressed his excitement about joining the team that is tasked with considering the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy in James Bay, Québec, Canada. He explained that the QLPH is envisioned to encompass a versatile, standalone concentrator known as the QLPH Concentrator, boasting a processing capacity of 1 million metric tons per annum. This facility will serve as a vital source for a lithium carbonate refinery, the QLPH Lithium Carbonate Refinery, with the capability to produce 16,000 tons per annum of battery-grade lithium carbonate.
Dr. Liu shared the Company’s vision of becoming the preferred downstream solution for small to mid-sized lithium mining operations in Canada, with an intended target market encompassing Canada, the United States, and Europe for their battery-grade lithium carbonate. He elaborated on their strategic choice to focus on lithium carbonate over lithium hydroxide, driven by the anticipated growth in demand for carbonate attributed to the increased adoption of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. He cited Tesla's shift to LFP lithium-ion batteries as a notable example, owing to their enhanced safety features and cost- effectiveness. Currently, the split between carbonate and hydroxide production stands close to a 50/50 ratio. In conclusion, Dr. Liu underscored his well-established track record, citing his extensive experience with the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant, a globally renowned benchmark for producing high-quality battery-grade lithium carbonate.
Commenting on the critical strategic appointment, Chairman, Mr. Iggy Tan said “Dr Liu is well known in the lithium industry as the “go to expert” in lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide technology. Dr Jingyuan Liu's appointment as Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors of Lithium Universe Limited is a significant move that further enhances the Board's expertise in the lithium industry, with Jingyuan having served as a special adviser for numerous lithium projects globally. With his expertise in operating the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant and being my right-hand man during our time at Galaxy, LU7 is fortunate to have such a critical lithium professional on the Board.” He said.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Caue Araujo as Chief Executive Officer, effective from 11 September 2023.
Caue is a qualified Australian-Brazilian geologist and an experienced mining industry professional. Following his early training with Vale in Brazil his subsequent roles have included General Manager of SRK Consulting Brazil, Regional Director of Investment and Business Planning at Hatch for Australia and Asia and more recently Global General Manager – Mine Finance with mining industry advisory group Palaris Australia. He has a strong aptitude for the technical and economic evaluation of mineral resource projects, having been involved in the development of numerous projects during his career working with finance providers and equity investors including emerging lithium miners and mine gate concentrate producers.
Caue is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (AusIMM), the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and has an MBA (Project Management, Business and Finance) from Ibmec University, Brazil. Through his diverse experience, Caue has refined his abilities to lead and manage multi-disciplinary teams. He is well acquainted with the key chemical companies, battery producers and EV manufacturers’ supply chain and their requirements to secure environmentally responsible long-term sources of lithium supply.
Chairman, Gino Vitale commented:
“Oceana is delighted to have attracted Caue Araujo as CEO at this stage of the Company’s development. Caue brings both critical minerals industry experience, broader corporate leadership skills and extensive international experience, and will be based in Perth. The Board and I look forward to working closely with Caue to create shareholder value through continued development of Oceana’s exploration assets and value accretive project expansion opportunities.
Details of Mr Araujo’s compensation package are set out in the Annexure.
With the appointment of a new CEO, Mr Vitale will resume his role as the Company’s non- executive Chairman in October after a brief handover.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Thick Mineralised Intercepts Up To 67.85m Across Multiple Zones, Including A Continuous 53.6m Intercept
Lithium exploration and project development company Critical Resources Limited ASX:CRR (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that follow-up drilling targeting the recently discovered Swell Zone at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada has intersected further thick mineralised1 pegmatite zones, adding significant momentum to its current resource growth drilling program.
Highlights
- In-fill drilling continues to strengthen and expand the “Swell Zone” at Mavis Lake, with multiple wide mineralised zones logged down-hole after recent drilling including;
- MF23-214 with mineralised intercepts totaling 67.85m including a continuous 53.6m intercept with visual estimates of spodumene of 10%
- MF23-226 with mineralised intercepts totaling 61.75m with visual estimates of spodumene at 15%
- MF23-225 with mineralised intercepts totaling 33.95m with visual estimates of spodumene at 20%
- The new mineralised intercepts are located along trend from the recently reported diamond drill-holes MF23-207 to MF23-211, which returned intersections of 40-74m at grades ranging from 1.18% Li2O to 1.25% Li2O.
- A series of in-fill drilling intercepts have delineated mineralised widths significantly greater than the current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and has identified possible new mineralised zones, highlighting the potential to add substantial tonnage to a future MRE.
- Assay results from 15 holes are pending and will be released to market as soon as they become available.
Current drilling forms part of a resource upgrade drilling program which commenced in June 2023. Through its exploration efforts, Critical Resources is seeking to establish Mavis Lake as the largest single-site, JORC Code 2012 Compliant Lithium Resource in Ontario.
Full exploration results are provided in Appendix 1.
In-fill Drilling
Recent drilling continues to successfully intersect the Swell Zone laterally, towards both the east and west. The Company has deliberately opted for a tight in-fill drill-hole spacing (25-50m spacing) to facilitate conversion of as much of the Resource to the higher-confidence Indicated category as part of a future Mineral Resource upgrade.
The Swell Zone occurs within and extends outside of the current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) shapes and, as such, is expected to add considerable tonnage to a future MRE upgrade.
The Swell Zone is likely emplaced in a remnant shear structure which could be related to regional shear structures. Shearing is located proximally to the pegmatite contacts within the host rock, multiple oriented measurements indicate the direction of the shearing is concordant to the pegmatite emplacement.
The trend of the Swell Zone is becoming more apparent and current drill results illustrate increased understanding of the emplacement, geometry and trend of the mineralised zone.
Figure 1 – Plan view of Mavis Lake with the Figure 3 cross-section reference
While the Swell Zone intercepts contain pervasive spodumene mineralization, the intercepts often contain multiple “core zones” that are characteristic of higher concentrations of spodumene as shown in Figure 2.
Figure 2 – Large Spodumene lathes in dark grey quartz from drill hole MF23-225
In-fill drilling of the Swell Zone is currently tracking towards the east, with recent logged intercepts in drill-holes MF23-225 and MF23-226 highlighting significant growth potential.
Both drill holes intersected mineralised pegmatite two-three times the width of the current MRE shapes, indicating a clear pathway to resource upgrade in terms of both tonnage and category.
Recent drilling has also identified a possible significant new Lower Zone. An initial intercept from drill hole MF23-208 (13.3m at 1.56% Li2O from 343.9m down-hole – refer to ASX Announcement released 21 August 2023) has been interpreted to link with a lower zone intersected in drill-holes MF23-214, MF23-225 and MF23-226.
Key details are shown in Table 1, with the intercept cross-section shown in Figure 3.
The potential new Lower Zone has not been factored in previous resource modelling and presents as an immediate target for follow-up drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Critical Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana Invests US$32.9M
Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund agrees to invest US$32.9 million in Atlantic Lithium and its CapeCoast Lithium Portfolio subsidiaries in Ghana to support the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that it has agreed non-binding Heads of Terms with the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana ("MIIF") to invest a total of US$32.9 million (A$51.4m / £26.3m) in the Company and its Ghanaian subsidiaries (“Strategic Investment”). MIIF’s proposed investment will support the development of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) and the broader Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana (“Ghana Portfolio”) towards production.
Highlights
- Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana to invest a total of US$32.9m (A$51.4m / £26.3m) in the Company and its Ghanaian subsidiaries to support the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project and broader Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana.
- MIIF to invest US$27.9m (A$43.6m / £22.3m) in the Company’s Ghanaian subsidiaries to acquire a 6% contributing interest in the Company’s Ghana Portfolio, inclusive of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. The contributing interest will take the form of funding of development, exploration and studies expenditure.
- MIIF to subscribe for 19,245,574 Atlantic Lithium shares (“Subscription”) at a price of US$0.2598 (A$0.41 / £0.21) per share, for a value of US$5m (A$7.8m / £4m), to be held in escrow, equating to 3.05% of the total issued share capital of the Company.
- Under the non-binding terms of the Strategic Investment, MIIF will be i) entitled to nominate one person to each of the boards of the Company’s Ghanaian subsidiaries ii) invited to participate in the near-term competitive process for Ewoyaa’s available off-take and iii) granted one warrant for every two Atlantic Lithium shares subscribed for under the Subscription at a 40% premium to the Subscription price.
- MIIF’s Strategic Investment further aligns the Company and its spodumene concentrate production ambitions at Ewoyaa and its Ghana portfolio with its Ghanaian shareholders.
- The Strategic Investment highlights the desirability of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, derisks the success of the Project and sees MIIF contribute towards the development expenditure for the Project.
- The Strategic Investment is a major endorsement by an African sovereign wealth fund and spotlights Ghana as a highly attractive mining jurisdiction and a pioneer in the decarbonisation thematic.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“At this important stage in the Project’s development, as we advance towards first production, we are delighted that the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana has agreed to invest US$32.9 million in the Company to support of Atlantic Lithium’s ﬂagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project and broader lithium portfolio in Ghana. We strongly welcome MIIF’s ongoing support as a key shareholder.
“MIIF’s investment, at both the listed company level and via Atlantic Lithium’s Ghanaian subsidiaries, represents a huge endorsement of the Company’s work to date and its belief in Atlantic Lithium to establish Ghana as a major producer of spodumene concentrate.
“We consider Ewoyaa as a Ghanaian project for Ghanaians. Having MIIF as a shareholder not only de-risks the Project from a funding perspective but, equally importantly, further aligns the Company with the best interests of its Ghanaian stakeholders, who we are proud to represent.
“Furthermore, an investment by Ghana’s sovereign wealth fund demonstrates the Government of Ghana’s conviction in the Project, showcasing its intent to support the critical minerals agenda and position the country as a leading mining investment jurisdiction in Africa. In Ewoyaa, Ghana has a new pillar in its diversified minerals offering, further developing its esteemed mining credentials, which date back over a century.
“MIIF’s investment in the Company’s Ghanaian subsidiaries will be used towards ongoing development, exploration and study expenditure across Ewoyaa and the Company’s broader portfolio. MIIF’s contributions will significantly derisk the success of the Project. In this way, we feel MIIF will share ownership in Ghana’s efforts to drive the country’s position in the global EV supply chain.”
Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, Chief Executive Officer of MIIF, added:
“The Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana is a minerals sovereign wealth fund with an underlying objective of supporting the growth of mining in Ghana and providing a de-risking option for investors in the mining space in Ghana. The investment in Atlantic Lithium underscores this underlying objective and is indeed a watershed moment as this is our first investment in the lithium space globally. The Ewoyaa project is world class, with huge prospects in the other tenements under Atlantic Lithium.
“The acquisition of a 6% contributing interest in the Company’s Ghanaian subsidiaries will support the funding of ongoing capital and exploration expenditure requirements across Ewoyaa and the broader Atlantic Lithium portfolio. This is just our initial investment in Atlantic Lithium and its Ghanaian subsidiaries. We hope to later invest in the value chain and the development of other by-products, such as feldspar, in line with the Government of Ghana’s critical minerals policy.
“Our investment highlights Ghana as arguably the best mining investment destination in Africa in view of the options MIIF provides to investors. For us at MIIF, this is the start of a partnership with Atlantic Lithium beyond Ghana. We are confident that this initial investment will enhance and accelerate Ghana’s efforts as an African critical minerals hub and to establish the country’s position in the global EV supply chain.”
Strategic Investment
The Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana ("MIIF") has agreed to invest a total of US$32.9 million (A$51.4m / £26.3m) in the Company (“Strategic Investment”) to support the development of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) and broader Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana (“Ghana Portfolio”) towards production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Planned Start Of Phase 1 Drill Program At The Gorge Lithium Project
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “BMM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the start of the phase 1 drill program at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").
Highlights
- Gorge drilling campaign to test outcropping spodumene pegmatite at Koshman and Nelson lithium occurrences.
- BMM plans to initially drill up to 12 diamond drill (DD) holes for a total downhole length of up to 1,000m to systematically test the vertical plunge extensions along prospective pegmatite strike.
- BMM’s active engagement and communication with local First Nation communities has enabled the acceleration of pre-drilling and preparation activities.
- Clearing of access trails and site preparation works to commence with drilling scheduled to begin in the first half of September.
The drill program has been designed to systematically test the vertical plunge extensions along strike of outcropping high-grade lithium pegmatites at the Nelson and Koshman occurrences. The phase 1 program comprises up to 1,000m of drilling across an area with very favourable initial results from systematic sampling programs that have identified multiple targets.
Figure 1 - Gorge Project Location Map
A total of six (6) Diamond Drill (DD) holes have been planned to be carried out at the Nelson pegmatite occurrence which will concentrate on the anomalies identified from previous channel sampling results, which included 1.8m @ 3.75% Li2O, further confirming significant potential of this project (see ASX Announcement dated 16 December 2022).
Figure 2 - Locations of Planned Diamond Drill holes at Nelson
An additional six (6) DD holes have been planned to be drilled at the Koshman pegmatite occurrence to test targets identified from both channel and rock chips samples, which included 2.1m of 1.23% Li2O, including 1.1m of 2.2% Li2O from channel sampling and up to 4.28% Li2O from rock chip sampling program (see ASX Announcements dated 16 December 2022 and 28 September 2022).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Secure Domestic Minerals to Drive Decarbonization, Says Atlantic Lithium Exec
Helping fight climate change can also help Ghana grow its economy
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) country representative Hajia Musah has urged Ghana to take advantage of its rich natural resources to secure the critical minerals needed to support global decarbonization and electrification, according to an article published by the Ghana News Agency.
Musah was speaking at the 2023 Central Regional Expo in Ghana, where she noted the looming threat of climate change places the country at an advantage for growth through its mineral resources, the article said.
Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, West Africa is set to be Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine with a definitive feasibility study confirming 35.3 million tons (Mt) @ 1.25 percent lithium oxide mineral resource estimate and ore reserves of 25.6 Mt @ 1.22 percent lithium oxide. The company recently reported high-grade infill and extensional intersections at Ewoyaa.
To read the full article, click here.Click here to connect with Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) for an Investor Presentation.
