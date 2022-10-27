Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

October 27, 2022 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia - Bathurst Metals Corp. ( the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) announces that the Company will be completing a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every Two and one half (2.5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").

Effective at the commencement of trading on Monday October 31, 2022 the Company is expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-consolidated basis under the stock symbol "BMV". The new CUSIP and ISIN are 071205207 and CA0712052079 , respectively.

Currently there are 50,769,500 common shares issued and outstanding and after the Consolidation there will be approximately 20,307,860 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company will not be issuing fractional post-Consolidation common shares to shareholders in connection with the Consolidation. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional common share, the number of post-Consolidation common shares issued to such holder of common shares shall be rounded up to the next greater whole number of common shares if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.5 and shall be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of common shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.5. In calculating such fractional interests, all common shares held by a beneficial holder shall be aggregated.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their respective certificates representing pre-consolidated common shares along with a completed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation ("Endeavor"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through Endeavor. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-consolidated common share certificate(s) to Endeavor, will receive a post-consolidation share certificate.

Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name, will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of common shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible loans and stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

President / CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, President info@bathurstmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bathurst MetalsTSXV:BMVPrecious Metals Investing
BMV:CA
Bathurst Metals

Bathurst Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Press Release

Press Release

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 6, 2022 Bathurst Metal Corp. ( TSXV: BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to obtain a 100% interest in the minerals within, upon or under Inuit Owned Mineral Title Lands parcel CO-62 comprising approximately 10,433 hectares. The property is immediately to the north of the Company's 100% owned Speers Lake property and is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The Mineral Exploration Agreement includes the Inuit Owned Lands Mineral Production Lease, which sets out the details of a 12% net profits royalty. In determining the net profits, the available deductions which can be deducted from gross revenues in each year are limited to 70% of gross revenues.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Corp. Obtains Water Permit for Diamond Drilling the Turner Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada

Bathurst Metals Corp. Obtains Water Permit for Diamond Drilling the Turner Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 29, 2022 Bathurst Metals Corp. ( the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) announces it has been awarded the required water permit for diamond drilling on the Turner Lake Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Corp. Engages Sponsorship Services Consultant

Bathurst Metals Corp. Engages Sponsorship Services Consultant

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV: BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") today announced it has entered into a sponsorship services agreement with Supercharged Stocks Ltd. (operating as The Market Mindset), a B.C. based consulting firm.  Mr. Andrew O'Donnell, the principal of Supercharged, will provide the services on behalf of Supercharged

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV : BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of a mineral claim totaling 960 Ha in close proximity to the Company's McGregor Lake Project. The Company's 100% owned property is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The new property covers three known uranium occurrences with values reported up to 0.95% uranium. The uranium mineralization is typically fracture controlled, pitchblende and uranoplane associated with quartz +- galena hosted in Hornby Group Sandstones

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Bathurst Metals' New Assays from 2021 Field Work in Western Nunavut including 15.4% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1550 ppm cobalt, 4.06 ppm platinum and 44.5 ppm palladium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMV) (FSE: J1Q) (OTC Pink: BMVVF) announced the final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on its copper-nickel-cobalt-palladium-platinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by President Lorne Warner, who discusses the significance of today's news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bathurst Metals" in the search box.

These two properties, of the company's five 100%-owned properties, are approximately 100 kilometres south of Kugluktuk and consist of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584 hectares. They are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides.

Rock sampling of some of the numerous gossans located high-grade copper, nickel and palladium mineralization, along with high concentrations of cobalt and platinum. Highlights of the assay results from the 2021 Summer Program from each area examined are shown here, including samples of 15.4% and 11.5% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1,440 and 1,550 ppm cobalt, 4.06 ppm platinum and 44.5 ppm palladium.

Management believes the 2021 assay results confirm the historic results.

For those of you wanting additional details, there are several more images and tables in the video.

The shares are trading at $0.11. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BathurstMetals.com, contact Harold Forzley, CEO, at hardy@BathurstMetals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110429

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

Newrange Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, on October 25, 2022 and further to the Letter of Intent signed on September 12, 2022, it signed a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther") to acquire a 100% interest in the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc ("Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn") Mine in Central Peru ("Coricancha

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Constantine and American Pacific Mining Announce Securityholder Approval of the Plan of Arrangement at Special Meeting

Constantine and American Pacific Mining Announce Securityholder Approval of the Plan of Arrangement at Special Meeting

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" American Pacific ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (" Constantine ") (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) announced today that Constantine's Securityholders (as defined below) approved the previously announced acquisition of Constantine by American Pacific by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") at a special meeting of Securityholders held earlier today (the " Meeting ").

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by (i) 98.92% of the votes cast by Constantine's shareholders (the " Constantine Shareholders ") present or represented by proxy at the Meeting; (ii) 98.99% of the votes cast by Constantine Shareholders and optionholders of Constantine (collectively, the " Securityholders "), voting as a single class, present or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (iii) 98.71% of votes cast by Constantine Shareholders other than votes attached to Constantine shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), is pleased to report that its US-based team of geologists has completed soil sampling at the Company's Klondike tellurium-gold project in south-central Colorado. Data and interpretations from this program will inform a Phase 1 drilling program at Klondike planned for 2023, helping to better formulate drillhole targeting and permitting drill sites.

A total of 343 soil samples were collected over nine days on a grid measuring 1 kilometer x 1 kilometer, with variable sample spacing of 30 to 60 meters east-west and 60 meters north-south. The original grid plan and budget (as announced in the FTEL news release of October 13, 2022) called for 550 samples. The number of samples needed to complete the program's goals was reduced by eliminating samples from areas of transported alluvial deposits, areas of excessively steep terrain with rock talus/scree and little or no soil and eliminating a few peripheral grid lines in areas of lower priority as determined by the geological team on site. All samples will be shipped to ALS Geochemistry for trace-level analysis of 51 elements, including tellurium and gold. Results are expected to be received by mid-to late December.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces First Closing of Financing

St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces First Closing of Financing

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 22,028,700 units at a price of $0.035 per unit, for gross proceeds of $771,004,57. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing. Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until February 27, 2023

The Corporation paid finder's fees to one qualified finder of $19,026 and issued 543,600 broker warrants. The broker warrants having the same terms as those above.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×