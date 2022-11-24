Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 24, 2021 Bathurst Metals Corp. (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced private placement.   The Company issued 1,600,000 units (the " Units ") of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $160,000.00 (the " Offering ").  Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for one year.

Finders' fees of 7% cash were paid on a portion of the Offering .

The securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, Chief Executive Officer

info@Bathurstmetalscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bathurst MetalsTSXV:BMVPrecious Metals Investing
BMV:CA
Bathurst Metals

Bathurst Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 100% of Peerless Mineral Claims in the Historic Bralorne Mining Camp

Bathurst Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 100% of Peerless Mineral Claims in the Historic Bralorne Mining Camp

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2022 Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV: BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") Vancouver, British Columbia Bathurst Metals Corp. today announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent (" LOI ") with arm's length vendor BCT Holdings Corp (the " Vendor ") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in 12 mineral claims covering approximately 5,500 hectares located in the Bridge River Mining Camp of British Columbia.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BATHURST METALS Announces Financing

BATHURST METALS Announces Financing

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - N ovember 3, 2021 Bathurst Metals Corp. (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:MBVVF) is pleased to announce the following undertakings to provide working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Bathurst Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

October 27, 2022 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia - Bathurst Metals Corp. ( the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) announces that the Company will be completing a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every Two and one half (2.5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Press Release

Press Release

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 6, 2022 Bathurst Metal Corp. ( TSXV: BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to obtain a 100% interest in the minerals within, upon or under Inuit Owned Mineral Title Lands parcel CO-62 comprising approximately 10,433 hectares. The property is immediately to the north of the Company's 100% owned Speers Lake property and is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The Mineral Exploration Agreement includes the Inuit Owned Lands Mineral Production Lease, which sets out the details of a 12% net profits royalty. In determining the net profits, the available deductions which can be deducted from gross revenues in each year are limited to 70% of gross revenues.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Corp. Obtains Water Permit for Diamond Drilling the Turner Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada

Bathurst Metals Corp. Obtains Water Permit for Diamond Drilling the Turner Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 29, 2022 Bathurst Metals Corp. ( the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) announces it has been awarded the required water permit for diamond drilling on the Turner Lake Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Drills 4.41 g/t Gold over 10.42 Metres and Provides Final Results from the 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Drills 4.41 g/t Gold over 10.42 Metres and Provides Final Results from the 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") provides an update on the final results from the 2022 exploration campaign. Drilling focused on both potential new resource areas and on select areas of the Flood Zone deposit to improve geological and resource modeling as part of a multi-prong exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Exploration Program Results:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMETAL Resources Submits Drilling Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

iMETAL Resources Submits Drilling Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has submitted new exploration drilling permits for the Company's Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain projects; both lie within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle. iMetal has just recently completed a 2611 m drilling program and is expecting assay results imminently. The Property has yielded previous drill results of 30 m @ 0.3 g/t with short intervals up to 6 g/t, trenching results including 27.2 g/t Au, and grab samples including 67.9 g/t Au.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Reports Assay Results, Including 12.13 g/t Gold over 1.52 Metres, from the Tuscarora Project

American Pacific Mining Reports Assay Results, Including 12.13 g/t Gold over 1.52 Metres, from the Tuscarora Project

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a project update and assay results from the Tuscarora Project (" Tuscarora ") or (" the Project ").

The Company completed 33 shallow reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes at Tuscarora for a total of 5,515 metres ("m") across several different target areas. Drilling at the South Navajo area defined a potential third gold zone below known mineralization and drilling and sampling along the Modoc Vein swarm has highlighted the potential for a new gold-bearing sulfide system in an area that has very limited historical drilling.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Provides an Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Provides an Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on work programs at Barrick Alliance projects in Kyushu and Hokkaido (Figure 1).

Following the announcement of Barrick's selection of six Japan Gold projects in early September, work programs immediately commenced on priority targets in Kyushu and Hokkaido (Figure 1). Refer to the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022, for more information on the Barrick Alliance selection of projects for advancement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skarn Expert Outlines Large New Target Concept and Highlights Project-Wide Exploration Potential at the Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana

Skarn Expert Outlines Large New Target Concept and Highlights Project-Wide Exploration Potential at the Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to share results from the analysis of the Madison Copper-Gold Project (" Madison " or the " Project ") conducted by a skarn expert, commissioned by operating partner, Rio Tinto, which identified the presence of a large new target area that is expected to be a key focus for exploration and drilling during 2023.

Report Conclusions

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Announces Non-brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Announces Non-brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to raise up to $500,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 6,250,000 units of the Company ("Units")at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×