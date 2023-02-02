WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Bathurst Metals Announces Peerless Claims Option

Bathurst Metals Announces Peerless Claims Option

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, B.C. February 2, 2023 Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") ( TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVD ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive Option Agreement with arm's length vendor BCT Holdings Corp . ("BCT") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in 12 mineral claims known as the "Peerless Property".  The Company previously entered into a letter of intent with BCT, the terms of which were announced on November 17, 2022.

The Peerless Property, covering approximately 5,500 hectares, is located in the Bridge River Mining Camp of British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company will pay BCT  an aggregate of $500,000.00 over four (4) years and issue a total of 7,500,000 common shares to BCT over a period of three and one-half (3.5) years as consideration for the claims.  The Company also issued 500,000 common shares to an arm's length finder in connection with the transaction.  All common shares issued will be subject to a four (4) month hold period.

The Company has also committed to incur not less than $2,700,000 in exploration expenditures on the Peerless Property over a four (4) year period.

The Peerless Project is located in the Gold Bridge Mining Camp with similar geological and structural settings to the Bralorne-Pioneer Mines that produced over 4 million ounces of gold and is immediately north of Endurance Gold's, Reliance Gold Project.

Historically, the Peerless Property contains three (3) known areas of base and precious metal mineralization known as the Alpha, Beta and Peerless, with the Peerless containing underground workings.

Drill testing on the Beta Zone in November 1987 by Manhattan Minerals produced grades of 1.70 oz/ton gold and 5.86 oz/ton silver in Hole 87-8 from 65-70 feet. As well, as 1.13 oz/ton gold and 0.36 oz/ton silver in hole 87-9, in drill lengths from 170-175 feet. Per BC Assessment report file #17062

No additional drill testing of this zone has been undertaken since 1987.

Recent exploration programs discovered a multi-element, including gold in soil anomaly over 3,000 and up to 500 metres wide that remains open in both directions that incorporate all three (3) known zones.

Higher grade gold/silver + base metal mineralization appears to be situated along a structurally controlled, metasediment-volcanoclastic/ ultramafic contact.

The Company plans to continue to define the extent of the anomalous gold + base metal in soil anomalies with the intention of working with the First Nations and government authorities to obtain permits to begin drill testing the Beta Zone later this year.

Bathurst CEO Hardy Forzley said: "The Peerless Property provides an exceptional opportunity for the Company. It is located in one of the most prospective areas for gold mineralization in British Columbia and with easy access we will be able to work year round to advance its development".

The TSX Venture Exchange accepted the transaction.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed

and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.  Mr. Warner is not independent of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley

info@bathurstmetalscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bathurst MetalsTSXV:BMVPrecious Metals Investing
BMV:CA
Bathurst Metals

Bathurst Metals


Keep reading...Show less
BATHURST METALS Announces Closing of Financing

BATHURST METALS Announces Closing of Financing

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 24, 2021 Bathurst Metals Corp. (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced private placement.   The Company issued 1,600,000 units (the " Units ") of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $160,000.00 (the " Offering ").  Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for one year.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 100% of Peerless Mineral Claims in the Historic Bralorne Mining Camp

Bathurst Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 100% of Peerless Mineral Claims in the Historic Bralorne Mining Camp

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2022 Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV: BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") Vancouver, British Columbia Bathurst Metals Corp. today announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent (" LOI ") with arm's length vendor BCT Holdings Corp (the " Vendor ") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in 12 mineral claims covering approximately 5,500 hectares located in the Bridge River Mining Camp of British Columbia.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BATHURST METALS Announces Financing

BATHURST METALS Announces Financing

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - N ovember 3, 2021 Bathurst Metals Corp. (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:MBVVF) is pleased to announce the following undertakings to provide working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Bathurst Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

October 27, 2022 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia - Bathurst Metals Corp. ( the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) announces that the Company will be completing a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every Two and one half (2.5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Press Release

Press Release

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 6, 2022 Bathurst Metal Corp. ( TSXV: BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to obtain a 100% interest in the minerals within, upon or under Inuit Owned Mineral Title Lands parcel CO-62 comprising approximately 10,433 hectares. The property is immediately to the north of the Company's 100% owned Speers Lake property and is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The Mineral Exploration Agreement includes the Inuit Owned Lands Mineral Production Lease, which sets out the details of a 12% net profits royalty. In determining the net profits, the available deductions which can be deducted from gross revenues in each year are limited to 70% of gross revenues.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") dated November 6, 2022 as amended December 20, 2022 with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") has expired in accordance with its terms.

While the Company and Canasil are not proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the LOI following its expiry, the parties may still explore alternative strategic transactions in the future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD COMMENTS ON TRADING ACTIVITY

 Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is issuing this press release in response to recent trading activity of its stock.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Augusta Gold is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in level of trading volume of its shares of common stock.

The Company further confirms that it has no agreements, paid research relationships or any other marketing arrangements with any parties to provide marketing services to the Company.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-comments-on-trading-activity-301733953.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, NV ("MLI") to perform metallurgical leach tests on samples of lithium mineralization intersected by the Company at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Esmeralda County Nevada. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley, approximately 25 miles (38 kilometres) southwest of the only producing lithium mine in the United States at Silver Peak, Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

"Nevada Sunrise looks forward to the ongoing collaboration between MLI and our Nevada -based metallurgical consultant, Mr. Willem Duyvesteyn ", said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "We anticipate that the work of MLI's technical team will provide critical information about the lithium mineralization and extractability from sample material generated during our 2022 drilling campaign, to help guide future exploration and development at Gemini."

MLI has offered metallurgical, environmental, analytical testing and consulting services to the mineral exploration industry since 1987 and operates an ISO 17025 accredited facility that provides quality laboratory services during all phases of project development and operation. Willem Duyvesteyn, M.Sc.,  is renowned as an innovator in his field of and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from ores, brines, and solutions (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 15, 2022 ).

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims (covering about nine square miles) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

In March 2022 , Nevada Sunrise began drilling geophysical targets at Gemini and intersected significant zones of lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater in the first two holes (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 6, 2022 ). Drilling continues in 2023 with a Phase 2 drilling program of up to six additional holes. Final geochemical analyses for lithium-in-sediments and groundwater are pending for hole GEM23-03, which was completed in mid-December 2022 .

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exc hange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c5961.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Investor Webinar

High-Grade Rock Chips Up To 54.9% Mn Confirms Further Manganese Prospectivity

DRA Global Appointed To Complete Definitive Feasibility Study For Cinovec

Reach Adds High-Grade Manganese To Critical Mineral Portfolio

Related News

Lithium Investing

Reung Kiet Lithium Project – Drilling Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Voyager Development Well Permitting Update

rare earth investing

Update On U.S. Downstream Strategy

Lithium Investing

Positive Lithium Drill Assays Received At The Madube Pan

Copper Investing

Drilling Underway At Major Greenfields Target - Pelicano

Lithium Investing

EV Market Forecast 2023: Top Trends That Will Affect EVs in 2023

×