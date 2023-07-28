Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Vanadium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Australian Vanadium

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

Australian Vanadium Project

The Company continues to progress activities to develop the Australian Vanadium Project which is located approximately 43 km south of Meekatharra in Western Australia.

  • $49 million Commonwealth Grant Agreement executed under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative – Manufacturing Collaboration Stream providing funding support for the Project.
  • $9.8 million Grant payment received, with a second milestone based payment of up to $14.7 million anticipated within FY24.
  • Technical desktop study completed by independent technical consultant Hatch, which was appointed to advise the Company and its lenders.
  • Processing plant site approvals progressed through the approval of a scheme amendment by the City of Greater Geraldton.
  • Environmental permitting progressed and site visit undertaken with representatives from the Environmental Protection Authority.
  • Results from infill drilling program to support a Mineral Resource Estimate update at the Project confirmed higher vanadium and iron ore grades.

Vanadium in energy storage

  • Post-quarter end, Western Australian regional energy provider Horizon Power signed an agreement to purchase its first vanadium flow battery from VSUN Energy.

Corporate

  • Vincent Algar retired as Managing Director.
  • Anna Sudlow appointed as Non-Executive Director.
  • Tom Plant appointed as Chief Financial Officer.
  • No lost time injuries or reportable environmental incidents recorded during the quarter.
  • Cash position of $27.2 million as at 30 June 2023, which includes receipt of the initial payment of $9.8 million under the Grant Agreement.
Management Comment

CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “This was a landmark quarter where the AVL team, in collaboration with the Federal Government, ratified a $49 million Grant toward development of the Australian Vanadium Project. AVL received a $9.8 million payment under the Grant, providing an immediate financial benefit to progress project development and early works.

The Grant will continue to be a key enabler of broader project stakeholder support and inbound interest as we seek to optimise and finalise our financing and offtake arrangements. Discussions with other Government bodies continue as we seek to build upon the Grant support for development of a successful critical minerals ‘pit to battery’ vanadium processing hub in Australia.

The quarter also saw us further evolving our board and management team to be industry leading in depth of track record, vanadium experience and reputation for building and operating assets successfully. The team’s significant progress made during the quarter on permitting, financing, offtake, engineering and due diligence, combined with securing Grant funding, has bolstered our conviction that we are poised to become the world’s next low cost primary vanadium producer, with a target of first production in 2025.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:avlaustralian vanadiumvanadium stocksVanadium Investing
AVL:AU
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less

Largo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce it has published its Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, outlining its activities across its mining operation in Brazil and clean energy business in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726660315/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3rk2Eqz to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Improvements to Production in Q2 2023 and Begins Commissioning of its Ilmenite Concentration Plant; Francesco D'Alessio Appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy

Q2 2023 and Other Highlights

  • V 2 O 5 production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) in Q2 2023 vs. 3,084 tonnes produced in Q2 2022 and 25% above production in Q1 2023
  • V 2 O 5 production of 676 tonnes in April, 945 tonnes in May and 1,018 tonnes in June
  • The Company achieved normalized production levels in June after completing the following actions in Q2 2023: the completion of its infill drilling campaign for 2023 resulting in a further refinement of the Company's short-term mining model, the completion of upgrades to its crushing process as well as an improvement in its mining performance over levels seen in Q1 2023
  • The Company completed all planned upgrades to its crushing process in Q2 2023, including the installation of a new dry magnetic separator and updates to its crushing circuit, which is expected to reduce operational maintenance costs and provide more flexibility in the blending of different ores to stabilize V 2 O 5 production going forward
  • Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 3 of 81.0% in Q2 2023 vs. 81.8% in Q2 2022
  • The Company completed construction of its ilmenite concentration plant in June and subsequently began commissioning of the facility shortly thereafter; The Company expects to complete the commissioning phase in Q3 2023 and start a gradual ramp-up of ilmenite production in Q4 2023
  • V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,557 tonnes in Q2 2023 vs. 3,291 tonnes sold in Q2 2022 due to lower available inventory
  • During Q2 2023, the average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.46, a 24% decrease from the average of $11.08 seen in Q2 2022 following softer spot market demand during the quarter, primarily due to adverse conditions in the Chinese and European steel sectors
  • Francesco D'Alessio was appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy ("LCE")
  • Cold commissioning of LCE's Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") was completed in Q2 2023; Hot commissioning and provisional acceptance by EGPE is expected in Q3 2023
  • 2023 production, sales, cost and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) and sales of 2,557 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, in Q2 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Demand for vanadium was projected to continue growing at the end of 2022, with the battery segment receiving special attention from investors amid the world's ongoing transition away from fossil fuels and toward green energy.

Most vanadium output is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. But vanadium’s use in energy storage is boosting interest in this battery metal.

With the first half of 2023 now over, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for vanadium supply, demand and prices. Here's what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Fatality Following Injuries Sustained at its Maracás Menchen Mine Chemical Plant

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is deeply saddened to report an employee fatality as a result of an accident that occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the chemical plant of the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine, located in Bahia State, Brazil. The injured party was transported to local medical facilities in Jequié, Bahia State, where, after receiving medical attention, he was pronounced deceased. One other contractor involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. Largo immediately launched an investigation into how this tragedy occurred and is working with local authorities to determine the cause.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Retirement Of Managing Director

Vincent Algar to retire from the AVL Board of Directors

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) announces that Managing Director, Mr Vincent Algar, will retire from the Board of the Company on 14 July 2023. He will continue in a transition role for the next few months, as the Company continues to develop the Australian Vanadium Project (“the Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 30 June 2023

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 30 June 2023

Nickel Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended June 2023

Copper Investing

Company Update

Graphite Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×